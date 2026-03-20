/C O R R E C T I O N -- Cyngn/

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Cyngn/

In the news release, At GTC, Cyngn Advances High-Fidelity Forklift Simulation Through FMU Integration in NVIDIA Isaac Sim, issued 16-Mar-2026 by Cyngn over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

At GTC, Cyngn Advances High-Fidelity Forklift Simulation Through FMU Integration in NVIDIA Isaac Sim

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) announced it is integrating its high-fidelity forklift vehicle models into NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open simulation framework for developing autonomous systems.

This milestone strengthens Cyngn's autonomous forklift program, including its work with Arauco, which previously pre-ordered 100 autonomous forklifts.

Over the past year, Cyngn and NVIDIA engineering teams worked together to enable Cyngn's detailed forklift models — built using advanced engineering tools and exported as Functional Mock-up Units (FMUs), an industry standard format — to run inside Isaac Sim. The teams established two-way communication between Cyngn's tire and vehicle dynamics models and Isaac Sim's virtual surfaces, ensuring that forklift behavior in simulation closely reflects real-world performance.

By bringing its validated vehicle dynamics models into a realistic digital factory environment in Isaac Sim, Cyngn can test how its forklifts move, turn, and respond to different surfaces before they operate in customer facilities. This allows the company to identify issues earlier, reduce risk, and accelerate deployment timelines.

"Combining NVIDIA Isaac Sim's large-scale, GPU-accelerated simulation environment with our high-fidelity forklift models allows us to develop and validate autonomy more efficiently," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "By strengthening the connection between simulation and real-world deployment, we can move faster, reduce risk, and bring autonomous industrial vehicles to customers with greater confidence."

Cyngn's integration of Isaac Sim reflects its alignment with NVIDIA's clear long-term vision for simulation as fundamental to the development of  physical autonomy across industries — from robotics and logistics to autonomous vehicles.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

Investor Contact:
Natalie Russell
CFO
investors@cyngn.com 

Media Contact:
Luke Renner
Head of Marketing
media@cyngn.com 

Where to Find Cyngn:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

REVISED: This release has been updated to use the correct version of the header image.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-gtc-cyngn-advances-high-fidelity-forklift-simulation-through-fmu-integration-in-nvidia-isaac-sim-302714110.html

SOURCE Cyngn

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