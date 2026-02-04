BWXT Unveils Innovative Digital Center to Drive Improvements

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today the grand opening of its new Digital Center in Melbourne, Florida, marking the company's formal entry into the region's aerospace, defense and technology community.
The 11,600-square-foot facility will serve as the hub for BWXT's digital transformation initiatives that simplify operations and enhance decision-making across BWXT's enterprise. By optimizing workflows and reducing complexity, the Digital Center aims to improve efficiency and responsiveness for customers, solidifying BWXT's commitment to operational excellence in the nuclear and defense sectors.
"This strategic investment underscores BWXT's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technology and innovation, ensuring the company can meet the evolving needs of its customers in a rapidly changing digital landscape," said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer. "This new Digital Center demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement throughout our operations and, importantly, grants us access to a very large pool of technical talent on Florida's Space Coast."
The Digital Center will focus on four key pillars: Digital Transformation, Smart Operations, AI and Automation and Cybersecurity. Through digital initiatives, the organization will leverage modern collaboration and enterprise capabilities, allowing the company to react more efficiently to market demands. Smart operations will incorporate innovative technologies to enhance efficiency, quality and agility. Additionally, the center will develop cutting-edge AI solutions to enable data-driven decision-making, while strengthening cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive information and mission-critical systems.
Located in a region rich in digital and engineering talent, the Melbourne Digital Center will support BWXT's immediate digital modernization goals and future expansion into product digitization and AI-enabled solutions.
With capacity for more than 40 employees, the center underscores BWXT's commitment to innovation and agility, as well as its ability to deliver at speed—bringing the facility online just seven months after project initiation.
Forward-Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, impact and value of the Digital Center and of the development and work being undertaken at the Digital Center. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the timing of technology development, our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, licenses and permits in a timely manner and the enforcement and protection of our intellectual property rights. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with approximately 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 17 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
