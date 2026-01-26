BWXT Launches New Era of Domestic Uranium Enrichment for National Security in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today the opening of its Centrifuge Manufacturing Development Facility (CMDF) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, marking a major milestone in the company's efforts to reestablish a fully domestic uranium enrichment capability in support of U.S. national security priorities.
In September, the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) awarded BWXT a contract valued at $1.5 billion for a comprehensive program that supports the NNSA's strategy to ensure a secure and reliable supply of enriched uranium for defense fuel needs. The CMDF is a key element of that program.
"I am so impressed with the speed at which the BWXT team moved, from breaking ground in late June to standing up this facility just seven months later," said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and CEO. "With the CMDF now operational, we are positioned to move centrifuge technology from development into production readiness while strengthening America's sovereign nuclear supply chain."
"This facility signifies the kind of speed, focus and capability our national security demands," said NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams. "By restoring a fully domestic uranium enrichment capability for defense needs, we are ensuring the United States can meet its defense fuel requirements now and into the future, strengthening our nuclear deterrent and maintaining assured second-strike capability."
"Oak Ridge and East Tennessee continue to be at the tip of the spear to create America's New Nuclear Future that will secure our energy independence and strengthen our national security," said Energy and Water Appropriations Chairman Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. "After years of deliberate decline, we are revitalizing our domestic nuclear industry and making America into the global leader in new nuclear. As Chairman of Energy and Water Appropriations and America's Energy Congressman, I am proud to join BWXT to celebrate the opening of their first Oak Ridge facility that keeps Tennessee as the preeminent leader in new nuclear and ensures America is not reliant on foreign sources of enriched uranium that is essential for our national defense and energy needs."
"BWXT's decision to locate in Oak Ridge underscores why Tennessee is a national leader in advanced manufacturing and nuclear innovation," said Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. "With more than 1,100 Tennesseans employed through BWXT's operations in Oak Ridge and through its subsidiary, Nuclear Fuel Services, the company is creating high-quality jobs while strengthening our state's role in national security. We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of BWXT's first Oak Ridge facility and excited to see how the company's continued investment in our state accelerates Tennessee's momentum as the U.S. epicenter for nuclear energy."
The CMDF serves as BWXT's primary hub for the design, engineering, fabrication and testing of advanced gas centrifuge machines. The facility features precision manufacturing space, in-house quality assurance and testing capabilities and specialized infrastructure to support future centrifuge production. It will accelerate the transition of centrifuge technology from development to production readiness and aligns with national priorities for energy security, defense readiness and advanced manufacturing.
Located in Oak Ridge, a community with deep nuclear expertise, the facility builds on BWXT's longstanding role in supporting U.S. defense, energy and space programs. Approximately 100 highly skilled professionals are currently working in support of the CMDF and project activities, with plans to expand the workforce as manufacturing activities scale.
The opening of the CMDF represents a key milestone in BWXT's broader strategy to establish a secure, domestic uranium enrichment supply chain and reinforces the company's commitment to U.S. national security and technological leadership.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with approximately 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 15 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
