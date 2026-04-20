BWXT Bolsters American Nuclear Manufacturing Capability With Strategic Acquisition

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Precision Components Group, LLC (PCG), including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components (PCC) and DC Fabricators (DCF). PCG is a privately held U.S. manufacturer of complex, heavy-walled and heat-transfer components. The acquisition will expand BWXT's heavy-manufacturing footprint and establish additional U.S. commercial nuclear production capacity to serve growing domestic demand.
PCG, which generated revenue of approximately $125 million in 2025, will join BWXT's Commercial Operations segment and continue operating at its current facilities. The acquisition adds more than 500,000 square feet of U.S. heavy-manufacturing capacity, including large-envelope machining, heavy weldments, pressure vessels, heat exchangers and ASME-certified component fabrication, and a skilled workforce of over 400 employees. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2026, subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
"PCG brings exceptional technical expertise, deep manufacturing capability and a highly skilled workforce to BWXT," said John MacQuarrie, president of BWXT Commercial Operations. "This acquisition builds on BWXT's strong performance in the commercial nuclear industry and represents an important first step as we establish U.S.-based commercial nuclear manufacturing capacity to meet the accelerating needs of U.S. commercial nuclear customers."
"As nuclear demand accelerates across North America, BWXT is committed to providing the capacity and speed that the commercial nuclear industry requires," said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer. "This acquisition creates an immediate commercial manufacturing footprint for BWXT that complements our existing service offerings to U.S. customers and fully leverages our commercial engineering expertise and supplier base."
"Joining BWXT marks an exciting new chapter for PCG, PCC and DCF. Our teams have built a strong legacy of precision manufacturing, technical excellence and unwavering commitment to our customers. Becoming part of BWXT enables us to advance that mission with greater scale, resources and opportunity for our employees," said Gary Butler, president and chief executive officer of PCG.
In addition to expanding commercial nuclear capacity, PCG will continue supporting existing workscopes, including components and services for Electric Boat, Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. and other U.S. Navy programs.
Forward-Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed acquisition of Precision Components Group, LLC, including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components, LLC, and DC Fabricators, Inc.; the expected timing of the transaction; anticipated benefits of the acquisition; future demand for commercial nuclear manufacturing services; and BWXT's plans to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the ability to obtain required regulatory or other approvals; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions; the ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses; changes in market demand or government policy; and supply-chain, labor or cost pressures. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with approximately 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 17 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
About Precision Custom Components (PCC):
Based in York, Pennsylvania, Precision Custom Components (PCC) is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated heavy pressure vessels, reactors, casks and other heavy-walled components for nuclear, commercial and government applications. The facility includes approximately 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space and provides full-service capabilities including machining, welding, fabrication, inspection, non-destructive testing, and hydrostatic and leak testing. PCC works across stainless and carbon steel, high-strength alloys, nickel alloys, titanium and other specialty metals.
About DC Fabricators (DCF):
Located in Florence, New Jersey, DC Fabricators (DCF) specializes in the design and manufacture of steam condensers, heat exchangers and large-envelope weldments for commercial and government heat-transfer and industrial applications. The facility sits on a 25-acre site with barge-loading capability and includes approximately 125,000 square feet of fabrication and machining space, supporting corrosion-resistant alloy work and complex, large-scale fabrication needs.
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