BWXT a Key Player in Meeting July 4 Executive Order Criticality Goal

Last May, the Administration issued a series of Executive Orders aimed at strengthening and, in some cases, jump-starting the commercial and national security nuclear industries. Since then, BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has played a vital role in delivering on the goals of those executive orders, including Executive Order 14301 , which directed the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a reactor pilot program to test three advanced reactor designs by July 4.
Tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) particle fuel is composed of uranium, carbon and oxygen, which are formed into a small kernel, coated in multiple ceramic layers that make it extremely durable. Thousands of these poppy seed-sized particles are combined into compact fuel forms used in advanced reactors. (Source: BWXT)
BWXT announced today significant progress in the production of TRISO nuclear fuel compacts for Antares Nuclear, Inc., an advanced reactor developer targeting criticality by the July date. Fuel fabrication began in October and is on track for timely completion. When ready, the fuel will be packaged and shipped to Idaho National Laboratory where Antares plans to conduct its reactor demonstration.
"By using a TRISO fuel specification and compact that BWXT knows well through the Pele program, we're building on an established, high-confidence manufacturing foundation," said Jordan Bramble, president and CEO of Antares. "We're thankful for the deep partnership that is enabling new advanced nuclear to support national security needs."
Tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) particle fuel is composed of uranium, carbon and oxygen, which are formed into a small kernel. This kernel is coated in multiple ceramic layers—including silicon carbide—that make it extremely durable under high heat, radiation and corrosive conditions. Thousands of these poppy seed-sized particles are combined into compact fuel forms used in advanced reactors.
BWXT is manufacturing the fuel at its Specialty Fuels Fabrication facility in Lynchburg. BWXT also produced the high-assay low enriched uranium ( HALEU ) that will be used in the Antares TRISO fuel compacts. The DOE last year began allocating amounts of HALEU produced by BWXT to advanced reactor developers.
"BWXT is an essential piece of the supply chain that is enabling this new nuclear resurgence being spurred on by the president's Executive Orders," said Joe Miller, BWXT president for Government Operations. "Many advanced reactor designs need safe, reliable TRISO fuel to power them, and we are the experienced leader in this area. We continue to deliver for our customers."
The Advanced Fuel Leader
BWXT is leveraging its longstanding NRC license and decades of experience processing various forms of highly enriched and low enriched uranium to support the nation's goals for deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.
In addition to fabricating TRISO fuel, BWXT has contracted with DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to process thousands of kilograms of government-owned scrap material containing enriched uranium that is unusable in its present form. In December, BWXT shipped over 100 kilograms of purified HALEU oxide for the DOE HALEU availability program to support a second reactor developer targeting a July 4 criticality test. BWXT shipped the oxide less than one week after being notified that the receiving facility had been granted regulatory approval to receive and store this quantity of HALEU, demonstrating BWXT's agility and commitment to supporting customer needs.
BWXT is fulfilling another of the President's Executive Orders through the Project Pele program. Last year, BWXT shipped a full core of TRISO compacts to Idaho National Lab (INL) for the Project Pele demonstration reactor program. Meanwhile, work continues to build an entire power production system using an advanced reactor. This includes fabrication and assembly of the reactor core at BWXT's Innovation Campus in Lynchburg, as well as the control and power conversion systems through collaborations with best-in-class organizations.
BWXT also shipped TRISO compacts to the Los Alamos National Laboratory's National Criticality Experiments Research Center (NCERC) in Nevada. The TRISO fuel compacts delivered for these projects were manufactured to a variety of specifications, demonstrating BWXT's agility to adapt production processes to meet varying customer requirements and provide fuel to multiple industry partners in their reactor demonstration programs.
