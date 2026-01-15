BWX Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on Monday, February 23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results on Monday, February 23, 2026, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at investors.bwxt.com . The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-800-715-9871 and (International) 1-646-307-1963; conference ID: 6333615. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with approximately 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 15 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
