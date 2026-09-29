BWX Technologies Hosting Investor Day

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is hosting an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today, Sept. 29, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

During the event, BWXT management will discuss the company's business, strategic direction and updated medium-term financial targets. There will also be a live question and answer session following the prepared remarks. Among the presenters will be:

  • Rex Geveden, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Mike Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • John MacQuarrie, President, Commercial Operations
  • Joe Miller, President, Government Operations
  • Chase Jacobson, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Individuals interested in joining the Investor Day virtually may access materials and a webcast of the event, as well as submit questions, here .

Investor Day materials and a recording of the event will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of BWXT's website at investors.bwxt.com .

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913 jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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