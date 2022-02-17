Norden Crown Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that the Burfjord Joint Venture Committee has designed and approved an exploration budget of 1.94 Million for the Burfjord Project in 2022. Planned exploration at Burfjord in 2022 consists of diamond drilling, ground electrical and airborne magnetic geophysics, mapping, sampling and prospecting. Boliden has completed USD $1.909 Million in expenditures at ...

NOCR:CA