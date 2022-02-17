Base MetalsInvesting News

Norden Crown Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that the Burfjord Joint Venture Committee has designed and approved an exploration budget of 1.94 Million for the Burfjord Project in 2022. Planned exploration at Burfjord in 2022 consists of diamond drilling, ground electrical and airborne magnetic geophysics, mapping, sampling and prospecting. Boliden has completed USD $1.909 Million in expenditures at

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BMX) (OTC: NOCRF) (Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce that the Burfjord Joint Venture Committee (Boliden Minerals AB and Norden Crown ) has designed and approved an exploration budget of 1.94 Million ($CAD) for the Burfjord Project in 2022.  Planned exploration at Burfjord in 2022 consists of diamond drilling, ground electrical and airborne magnetic geophysics, mapping, sampling (rock and soil), and prospecting.  Boliden has completed USD $1.909 Million in expenditures at Burfjord to date which represents 32% of their expenditure commitment to earn 51% of the project (first threshold).  Previous drilling by  Norden  Crown  (see  March  20,  2019  News  Release)  at Burfjord  returned  compelling  results  including  an  intercept  of 32  metres  averaging 0.56%  copper  and  0.26  gt  gold  (including  3.46  metres  of  4.31%  copper  and  2.22 gt  gold)  at  shallow  depths below  a  cluster  of  historic  mine  workings 1,2 .  Historical drilling  on  the  Project  (Cedarsgruvan)  was  reported  to  have returned  7.0  metres averaging  3.6%  copper 3 .

President and CEO Patricio Varas stated "In these times of Covid restrictions and intermittent access to the projects we are pleased to report that Norden Crown was able to carry out drilling, ground and airborne geophysics and significant geological mapping and sampling to advance the Burfjord project.  Drilling, geological and geophysical results have led the technical committee to put together an exciting exploration program that has potential for new discoveries of IOCG Copper mineralization.  We are delighted to join our partners, Boliden, in approving this promising exploration budget."

Burfjord 2022 Exploration

Norden Crown together with partner Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden") have designed and approved an exploration program and budget totaling (CAD) $1,946,226 that provides for exploration drilling, exploration geophysics, surface geochemical sampling, mapping, and prospecting at the Burfjord Project, northern Norway . The objective of the 2022 exploration program is to test several existing drill stage targets on the property and to advance a series of targets to the delineation stage with drill testing.

Exploration Geophysics

UAV Airborne Magnetic Geophysics

Norden Crown will resume an airborne magnetic geophysical survey at Burfjord which was delayed due to Covid related access restrictions in 2021.  A total of 250 line-kilometres of UAV airborne magnetic data will be collected over the northern half of the land position (total survey size: 860 line-kilometres).  These data will help refine the Burfjord geological and structural framework and aid in target selection and target ranking.

Time-Domain Electromagnetic Geophysical Survey

A total of 5-time domain electromagnetic ("TEM") geophysical survey loops compliment the Phase I surveying done in 2019 (News Release August 23, 2020 ) which produced compelling drill targets.  Data from Phase II will be used to generate additional conductive, copper prospective anomalies.  Results (anomalies) from TEM surveys will aid in target selection and ranking.

Borehole EM Survey

Borehole EM Geophysics may be utilized as part of the 2022 drill program. Borehole EM Geophysics will utilize existing drill holes as well as new drill holes to identify conductive sulphide mineralization with the potential to host copper mineralization.

Soil Sampling

An extensive, high-resolution soil survey (portable XRF; 100 meter lines, 25 meter stations) is planned for the 2022 summer program.   The planned survey includes a 3,000 sample orientation survey which may be followed by a property wide soil sampling initiative with the objective of producing high resolution multi-element geochemical anomalies for drill testing.  These data are expected to also enhance existing geological and geophysical targets as well as areas of interest.

2022 Diamond Drilling

A total of 2,500 meters of diamond drilling is planned for 2022 with the objective of expanding the footprint of the copper mineralization discovered by the drill programs carried out in 2021.  The drilling will also test new high priority TEM geophysical targets coincident with zones of copper mineralization on surface, accompanied by strong altered and brecciated rocks.   Drill targets have been assembled and ranked but will be further refined based on the geological, geophysical, and geochemical data from the ongoing exploration programs.

Mapping, Sampling and Prospecting

A 45-day mapping, sampling and prospecting program will be conducted in 2022 with the objective of better defining geological controls, including structural and alteration distribution and density, advancing and ranking high-priority exploration targets at Burfjord.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). To earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits.  High-grade copper-gold veins at Burfjord that were historically mined (pre 20th century) at reported cutoff grades of 3-5% Cu are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks.  Norden Crown and Boliden believe this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration target.  Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta in Norway . During the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historic mines and prospects developed along  the  flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks.  Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

Figure 1.  Plan map showing, geology, anomalous rock sample (copper), target locations and 2021 drill hole locations. (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)

About Norden Crown

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway.  The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques.  The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil , P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden Crown .

References

1 Intercept reported as reported in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval.

2 See Norden Crown's March 20, 2019 News Release for discussion of analytical methods, QA/QC and core handling protocols.

3 Source:  NGU  Deposit  Factsheet,  Deposit  Area  1943-010,  1997.  Norden  Crown's  property  reviews  have  confirmed  the  geologic  setting  and    occurrence  of  mineralization  on  the  Project  and  considers  the  historic  exploration  data  to  be  relevant  as  reported  in  public  disclosures  and government  reports.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas , Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward–looking statements".  Forward–looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.  Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the successful completion of the exploration program (consisting of diamond drilling, mapping, prospecting, outcrop sampling, airborne magnetic and ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys) as discussed herein, the dates the various segments of the exploration program will commence, the duration of various segments of the exploration program, and the planned uses of the resulting data. Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements.  Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, [NTD: the exploration program is characterized as fully-funded] the ability of the various contracted entities to complete their duties within the time expected by the Company, inclement weather conditions that may impede, delay or stop all or part of the exploration program, the effects of the Covid 19 epidemic or other epidemics or pandemics, mechanical breakdowns of equipment used in the exploration programs, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the ability of Norden Crown to obtain the necessary consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such consents in a timely fashion relative to Norden Crown plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of Norden Crown to drill test its projects and find mineral resources; if any mineral resources are discovered or acquired, the Company's ability to monetize any such mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations. Forward–looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of Norden Crown management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Norden Crown undertakes no obligation to update these forward–looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Norden Crown Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)

Norden Crown Metals

Norden Crown Metals

Overview

Norden Crown Metals (TSXV:NOCR) is a resource exploration company working towards the discovery of silver, zinc, copper and gold deposits in Sweden and Norway. The company’s focus in Scandinavia is borne out of the region’s stable mineral tenure, low regulatory risk as well as easy and fast permitting. Additionally, countries like Norway, Sweden and Finland have minimal corporate taxes at 27 percent, 22 percent and 20 percent respectively.

Ranked by the Fraser Institute as among the top 10 mining regions globally, Scandinavia has solid infrastructure with six smelters in the region, deep water ports near projects and road and rail systems that provide easy access. Projects in the region are no more than a two-hour drive from any major airport.

Norden Crown Metals has two key projects in Scandinavia — the Burfjord Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) project in Norway and the Gumsberg Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) project in Sweden — and is focused on discovering new economic mineral deposits in mining regions that have yet to benefit from modern exploration techniques.

Boreal Metals Map

The company’s Burfjord IOCG project, which has six exploration licenses, is located near Kåfjord, Norway. The mineralization at Burfjord is a part of the IOCG deposit clan. Additionally, Burfjord is made up of broad arrays of copper, gold and cobalt-bearing veins and has the potential to host a large copper deposit. Norden Crown commenced the ~3,500 meter diamond drill program at its 100 percent owned Burfjord Project in northern Norway in collaboration with Boliden Mineral AB. The jointly planned diamond drill program ais based on geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies identified during the 2020 Summer exploration programs and aims to test the copper-gold grades and continuity of new targets, historical mines, and prospects.

The Gumsberg VMS project and has five exploration licenses in the Bergslagen Mining District in southern Sweden, spanning over 18,000 hectares that contain multiple zones of VMS-style mineralization.

In 2020, Norden Crown obtained an exploration permit and an off road driving permit for the Fredriksson Gruva project in Sweden where the company intersected high grade and significant widths of Broken Hill Type mineralization in all three holes drilled in March 2021.

Norden Crown prides itself on having a strong board and technologically-driven team. With its focus in Scandinavia, Norden Crown has a competitive advantage due to the region’s solid mining infrastructure in Sweden and Norway.

Norden Crown Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Focused on silver, zinc, copper and gold deposits in Sweden and Norway
  • Scandinavia has a historical background as a mining district with strong infrastructure and smelters, particularly in Sweden
  • Two key projects — the Burfjord IOGC project in Norway and the Gumsberg VMS project in Sweden
    • The Gumsberg VMS is the company’s flagship project and has five prospects: Östra Silvberg, Vallberget, Loberget, Fredriksson Gruvan and Gumsberg West
    • The Burfjord IOCG Project has six exploration licenses with the project’s mineralization a part of the IOCG deposit clan
  • Strong board of directors and technologically-driven team
  • Norden Crown intersected high grade and significant widths of Broken Hill Type mineralization in all three holes drilled at its Fredriksson Gruva Prospect.

Norden Crown’s Key Projects

The Fredriksson Gruva Prospect

Norden Crown’s current focus project is the 100 percent owned Fredriksson Gruva prospect in Sweden. The company recently announced an exceptional discovery at its 100% owned Fredriksson Gruva prospect (“Fredriksson Gruva”) demonstrated by significant results from the first three holes drilled below historical mine workings.  The discovery holes intersected significant mineralized widths ranging from 8.15 to 13.60 metres of precious and base metal, massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization, within a geological setting unique to mineralization belonging to the Broken Hill Type (“BHT“) clan of silver rich zinc-lead ore deposits.

The objective of the drill program was to demonstrate that mineralization continues beneath the historical mine workings, which extend to 91 metres below surface. The program was also designed to confirm historical silver-zinc-lead grades, thicknesses, and to test the continuity of this mineralization. Holes GUM-20-09 and GUM-20-10 are positioned 30 metres down plunge of the historical underground workings and are spaced 40 metres apart. Hole GUM-20-11 is 30 metres below GUM-20-10 (60 metres below the historical workings).

BHT Ag-Zn-Pb deposits constitute some of the largest and highest-grade ore deposits in the world2 (see Table 4). The namesake deposit, Broken Hill, is located in western New South Wales, Australia, and represents the largest accumulation of Pb, Zn, and Ag on Earth2. BHT deposits constitute a distinctive type of stratiform, sediment hosted lead-zinc mineral deposits. BHT deposits are characterized and distinguished from other silver-zinc-lead deposits by the chemistry of the sediment that host them and that they are usually associated spatially and temporally with volcanism.

The Gumsberg VMS Project

Gumsberg VMS mineralization was first mined in the 13th century through to the early 1900s with more than 30 mines on the property. Although there is a long-lived production history, little modern exploration has been done on the property.

Gumsberg VMS is a highly prospective precious metal-enriched zinc-silver-lead volcanogenic sulfide drill project located in the Bergslagen mining district in between the past-producing Falun and Saxberget nines and active Garpenberg and Zincgruvan mines. With extensive historical mining done on the property from shallow workings, recent exploration has shown there is additional potential for further mining.

The project is located 40 kilometers southwest of Alta, which is a regional airport and is accessible by road while only being 7.5 kilometers from tidewater.

Contained in the Gumsberg VMS Project are five prospects including Östra Silvberg, Vallberget, Loberget, Fredrickssongruvan and Gumsberg West.

Boreal Metals Sweden Map

The Östra Silvberg prospect is the company’s main focus in the Gumsberg VMS Project, which has exploration potential for silver and gold-enriched base metal mineralization. The prospect also has a deep history as Sweden’s largest silver mine between 1250 and 1590. Additionally, there are only five historic drill holes in the mine, all of which are shallow.

Between 2017 and 2019, Norden Crown Metals conducted drilling programs on the property that confirmed high-grade silver and zinc mineralization with lead located at-depth and peripheral to historical mine workings.

Most recent drill results from the Östra Silvberg in July 2019 returned up to 5.12 percent zinc, 2.27 percent lead and 93 g/t silver over 8.04 meters and additionally suggested that mineralization in the area is more extensive than previously thought.

Also within the Gumsberg VMS project is the Fredriksson Mine, where the company conducted a soil survey in September 2020. Over 110 soil samples were collected at 15 to 25 cm below the organic horizon across three test lines. There was an average sample station spacing of 15 meters and an average line spacing of 100 meters.

The Fredriksson Mine was discovered in 1976 with exploration conducted between then and 1977. Norden staked the Fredriksson Gruva prospect as part of a larger staking acquisition in March 2017.

The Burfjord IOCG Project

Burfjord IOCG Project

Located near Kåfjord, Norway, the company’s Burfjord IOCG Project has six exploration licenses with mineralization identified as part of the Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) deposit clan. Additionally, Burfjord is made up of broad arrays of copper, gold and cobalt-bearing veins and has the potential to host a large copper deposit.

The Burfjord IOCG Project has six exploration licenses with the project’s mineralization a part of the IOCG deposit clan.

Copper mineralization was mined in the Burfjord area during the 19th century. With over 30 historic mines and prospects, Burfjord was developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 by 6-kilometer anticlinal structure comprised of interbedded metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks.

Located 40 kilometers northwest of regional airport Alta, the project is road-accessible and only 7.5 kilometers from tidewater. It is also 32 kilometers west of the Kåfjord copper mines, the first major industrial enterprise north of the Arctic Circle.

In June 2020, Norden Crown Metals signed an option agreement with Boliden Minerals regarding Norden’s 100-percent-owned Burfjord project. As part of the agreement, Boliden could earn a 51 percent interest in the project by spending US$6,000,000 on exploration and development at Burfjord within four years of the date of the agreement.

The four-year period to exercise the agreement may be extended if exploration and development at Burfjord is delayed by an event of force majeure. If the agreement is exercised, Boliden could earn an additional 29 percent interest in the Burfjord for an aggregate 80 percent interest by solely funding further advancement work through the delivery of a NI 43-101 and PERC (Pan European Reserves & Resources Reporting Committee) compliant feasibility study and solely funding all annual costs to keep the project in good standing.

norden crown burfjord map

 

In August 2020, Norden announced exploration is officially underway at Burfjord in collaboration with Boliden. Exploration will include geological mapping focused on the hydrothermal alteration, lithology and structural controls on gold and copper mineralization. The exploration program will also entail detailed geochemical sampling, as well as geophysics including EM and a property-wide airborne magnetic survey.

Norden Crown Metals’ Management Team

Patricio Varas—Executive Chairman and CEO

Patricio Varas is a professional geoscientist with over 30 years of experience in exploration, project development and corporate management. Mr. Varas has a vast background working in operating mines,  exploration projects, feasibility studies and mine development. Mr. Varas founded and acted as president and CEO of Western Potash Corp, which discovered and developed the world class Milestone Potash deposit in Saskatchewan.

Jeannine Webb, CPA, CGA—CFO

Jeannine Webb has over 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director for private, and junior “small cap” domestic and international public companies. She has a wide range of skills on financial management and regulatory reporting, and currently serves as CFO and Corporate Secretary for private companies and various Canadian venture companies with operations in Canada, the US, and South America. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant of British Columbia.

Daniel MacNeil—VP of Exploration

As a precious and base metals specialist, Daniel MacNeil has over 15 years of experience with continental-scale projection generation to in-mine resource expansion. Mr. MacNeil has worked in a wide range of geological settings in the Americas and Eastern Europe, with his expertise including exploration strategy, target and opportunity identification, district entry strategy, business development and strategic evaluation of geologic terranes among others.

Norden Crown Provides Exploration Update for the Gumsberg and Burfjord JV Copper-Gold Projects

 Norden Crown Metals Corp. ( " Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Burfjord Copper-Gold Project ("Burfjord") in northern Norway which is 100% owned but subject to an option (as described further, below) and its 100% owned Gumsberg Project ("Gumsberg"), located in the Bergslagan province in southern Sweden .

Norden Crown , in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden"), recently completed a 9 hole, 2,208.7 metre exploration drilling program at Burfjord, which was designed to test selected geological, geochemical and geophysical targets, with geochemical results expected in the coming weeks (Figure 1).  In addition to diamond drilling, Norden Crown completed 21.5 line-kilometres of ground–based time domain electromagnetic geophysics ("TEM") over high priority targets at Burfjord with the objective of identifying conductive copper sulphide mineralization for the purpose of drill testing (Figure 1).

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)

  Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce that it has completed ~ 400 line kilometers (Phase I) of a 2-Phase UAV airborne magnetic geophysical program at the 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway. Norden Crown in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB (" Boliden "), is actively drill testing a variety of geological, geochemical, and geophysical target anomalies on the property and the results from this tightly spaced survey (see below) are expected to help identify new exploration targets on the property and enhance and prioritize existing drill targets (Figure 1).  Phase II of the survey is expected to commence in the coming weeks.  Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see March 20, 2019 News Release) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 gt gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 gt gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

 Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce the commencement of an exploration drilling program (~2,500 metres) at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway. Norden Crown in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB (" Boliden "), is drill testing a variety of geological, geochemical, and geophysical target anomalies identified during the successful 2020 exploration programs. The objective of the drill program is to continue testing copper-gold grades and continuity of new targets, historical mines, and prospects. Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see March 20, 2019 News Release) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 gt gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 gt gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

Patricio Varas , Chairman and CEO of Norden Crown stated, "The joint Norden-Boliden exploration team is excited to continue drill testing the copper endowed Burfjord Anticline for its potential to host economic IOCG style mineralization.  The Company has identified numerous high grade zones within the East, West and Hinge domains of the anticline and we continue to utilize  magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical surveys to enhance the existing targets and to guide the planned diamond drilling."

 Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt ; 03E) is pleased to announce the commencement of a field exploration program, including mapping, prospecting, sampling, airborne geophysics and a ~2,500 metre diamond drill program, at its 100% owned Burfjord Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway. Norden Crown in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB (" Boliden "), will continue to advance the numerous geological, geochemical, and geophysical target anomalies identified during the successful 2020 exploration programs.  The objective of the 2021 Burfjord exploration program is to continue to test the copper-gold grades and continuity of new targets, historical mines, and prospects.  Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see March 20, 2019 News Release) returned compelling drill results from Burfjord, including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 gt gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 gt gold) at shallow depths below a group of historic mine workings 1, 2 . Historical drilling on the Project was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

Patricio Varas , Chairman and CEO of Norden Crown stated, "The joint Norden-Boliden team is working closely with newly collected structural, lithological, geochemical and initial TEM geophysical data which suggest the large and intense IOCG alteration footprint at Burfjord, with its numerous copper mineralized outcrops and large EM conductors, has excellent potential to discover a copper deposit of significance".  "It's partnership with Boliden has significantly reduced Norden Crown's financial risk inherent in exploring a large land position.  With Boliden funding the Project, Norden Crown can conduct systematic exploration programs that optimize the potential to identify economic mineral deposits.  We believe this provides value to our shareholders."

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Norden Crown Metals' Start of Surface Exploration at its 100% Owned Gumsberg Project, in Bergslagen Province of Southern Sweden - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (TSXV: NOCR) (OTCQB: NOCRD) (FSE: 03E), a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway, has started surface exploration at its 100% owned Gumsberg Project. The Gumsberg Project is located in the precious and base metal rich Bergslagen Province of southern Sweden.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Norden" in the search box.

The objective of the surface exploration is to enhance existing exploration drilling targets through mapping, sampling, and airborne geophysics at the Fredriksson Gruva target. Fredriksson Gruva is a Broken Hill Type (BHT) silver-zinc-lead prospect, where recent drilling delineated up to 13.60 metres of 6.05% zinc, 1.39% lead and 43.20 grams per tonne silver, confirmed the prospect's potential for expansion.

Patricio Varas, President and CEO, stated: "Surface exploration work at Gumsberg will focus on expanding the current footprint of silver rich based metal mineralization at Fredriksson Gruva. Broken Hill Type deposits have the potential to yield large tonnages from comparatively small drill footprints due to the high density of the mineralization, so we are conducting detailed geological mapping and tightly spaced airborne magnetic geophysics to delineate mineralization in advance of additional diamond drilling."

The namesake deposit, Broken Hill, located in Western Australia, represents the largest known accumulation of silver, zinc, and lead on earth. BHT deposits constitute a distinctive type of stratiform, sediment hosted silver-zinc-lead mineral deposits. They are characterized and distinguished from other silver-zinc-lead deposits by the chemistry of the sediment that host them and that they are usually associated spatially and temporally with volcanism.

Mineralization at Fredriksson Gruva is folded, forming a moderate to steeply eastward-plunging open anticline. It is associated with extensive regional-scale magnetite-rich iron formation(s) with corresponding regional scale magnetic anomalies which Norden Crown also intends to further delineate in the subsurface using airborne magnetic geophysical surveys. Regional magnetic geophysical data sourced from the Geological Survey of Sweden suggests that the prospective magnetic anomaly extends over 21 kilometres across the Gumsberg West Licence, southwest of Fredriksson Gruva, greatly enhancing the exploration potential for additional BHT discoveries. Management cautions that references to other mines and deposits provide context for the Fredriksson Gruva and Gumsberg Project, which occurs in a similar geologic setting, but this is not necessarily indicative that the projects host similar grades and tonnages of mineralization.

The company, led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing, aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques.

The shares are trading at $0.225. For more information about the company, and its other projects, please visit the company's website www.NordenCrownMetals.com, contact Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO, at 604-922-8810 or email info@NordenCM.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91299

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce further assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, Canada where an infill hole at Tom East (see Maps 1 & 2) encountered high-grade laminated mineralization.

Highlights

While precious metals tend to get the most attention from investors, gold and silver are not the only profitable metals options available to investors. Investing in base metals can also be a lucrative endeavor for those interested in natural resource commodities.

More abundantly found in nature than any precious metal, base metals fetch much lower prices in the commodities market and have myriad commercial and industrial purposes.

All base metals are affected by diverse factors, though because they serve common industries there can be overlap. Knowledge of those factors is essential for investors wanting to gain exposure to the base metals sector.

With that in mind, here's a brief overview of how to invest in copper, nickel, zinc, lead and iron, which are some of the most common base metals. Read on to learn more about them.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce closing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced November 24, 2021 for total gross proceeds of CAD$5,178,400.  The Offering consisted of 6,473,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.80 per share (" Flow-Through Shares ").

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce that its previously announced financing has been oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, and the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") has been increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4.9 million. The Offering will now consist of up to 6,125,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.80 per share (" Flow-Through Shares ").

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (OTCQB:FWEDF & TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading in the USA on the OTCQB ® Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") beginning today, November 29, 2021, under the symbol "FWEDF". Quotes for Fireweed's US symbol will be available once the Company's stock commences trading today on the OTCQB at www.otcmarkets.comstockFWEDFquote . Fireweed also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") in Canada under the symbol "FWZ".

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, "This listing on the OTCQB will help introduce Fireweed to a wider audience in the U.S. and in doing so improve overall liquidity. Combined with our primary listing on the TSX-Venture Exchange and our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange we are well positioned to attract investors globally."

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed") (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce further results from the 2021 drilling program at the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, Canada. Results from these step-out holes continue to show that Boundary West is growing and expand the known extent of the high-grade laminated zones, massive to semi-massive sulphides, and additional wide zones of vein-hosted mineralization.

Highlights

