Bullish to announce third quarter 2025 financial results

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2025 on Wednesday November 19, 2025 , and will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Bullish Investor Relations website at investors.Bullish.com . A replay will be available on the website following the earnings call.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Bullish services are regulated in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar. These include: Bullish Exchange a regulated and institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. CoinDesk Indices a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries. CoinDesk Data a broad suite of digital assets market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. CoinDesk Insights a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy, and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit Bullish.com

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Media: media@bullish.com

Investor Relations: investors@bullish.com

BullishBLSHNYSE:BLSHBlockchain Investing
BLSH
