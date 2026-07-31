Bullish to announce second quarter 2026 financial results

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Bullish Investor Relations website at investors.Bullish.com. A replay will be available on the website following the earnings call.

The company has also calculated its fully diluted outstanding shares at 160,673,515 based on a Q2 average price of $34.771, and fully diluted outstanding share of 159,641,222 based on the 6/30/2026 close price of $23.43.

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange – an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com, a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit Bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website (investors.Bullish.com) and our X account (x.com/Bullish) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Contacts

Media: media@Bullish.com

Investor Relations: investors@Bullish.com

Source: Bullish
______________________
1 Q2 average price of $34.77 calculated as the average BLSH close price of all trading days in 2Q2026


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BullishBLSHNYSE:BLSHblockchain investing
BLSH
The Conversation (0)
Dark screen showing Bitcoin to US dollar chart with green and red lines.

Crypto Market Update: H1 Crypto Hacks Cross US$1 Billion, Blockaid Reports

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 29) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Kevin Tran.

Decoding the CLARITY Act's Impact on Digital Assets and Banking Law

The CLARITY Act is set to determine the way digital assets are handled in the US. Currently under discussion in Congress, it is often described as a crypto bill, but its scope extends far beyond that realm. At its core, the CLARITY Act is a comprehensive financial services law aiming to clarify... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin in front of colorfully lit computer screen showing graphs and data.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase CEO Frames Crypto, AI as "Reinforcing Trends"

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 27) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
US flag waves in front of the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Pressed for Action on CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 24) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Digital chart shows declining green and red candlesticks with blue, yellow and white trend lines on a black background.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Republicans Release Updated CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 22) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $33.1 million, or approximately $0.87 per share as at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

antimony investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

uranium investing

Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu