Bullish Selects GenieAI as Portfolio and Risk Analytics Provider for Professional Trader Competition

GenieAI a leading AI-powered portfolio and risk management platform for digital asset managers, has been selected by Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, as the official portfolio and risk analytics provider for its upcoming Professional Trader Competition .

The competition challenges elite crypto traders to prove their strategies for the opportunity to win institutional backing. Competitors will vie for a $14M+ BTC-equivalent prize pool, with the top three overall winners receiving substantial investments into their strategies via a one-year separately managed account on Bullish:

  • 1st Place: $10 million SMA
  • 2nd Place: $3 million SMA
  • 3rd Place: $1 million SMA

Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders:

Through this collaboration, the distinguished judges will leverage GenieAI's institutional-grade analytics to monitor and analyze performance and risk.

"Bullish has quickly established itself as a leader in institutional digital asset trading," said Federico Mele-Cormier , CEO of GenieAI. "We're proud to provide the analytics foundation helping identify and reward the top-performing teams through transparent, data-driven evaluation."

"By integrating GenieAI's reliable analytics into the competition, we're ensuring that performance is measured objectively and the best teams are rewarded based on results," said Sean Whipkey , Institutional Sales Director at Bullish.

Bullish's initiative follows its recent launch of crypto options trading which will further enhance Bullish's ecosystem of crypto derivatives and expand institutional access to advanced digital asset markets.

GenieAI recently launched Allo , the first data platform for verified, live crypto SMA track records . Allo expands GenieAI's flagship Portfolio & Risk Management System , now considered the institutional standard for digital asset managers and allocators globally.

The competition is only available to professional investors in eligible jurisdictions. For more details including full rules and eligibility requirements, please visit Bullish.com/protrader .

About GenieAI

GenieAI is pioneering the era of agentic finance—empowering hedge funds, asset managers, and institutional allocators to streamline portfolio operations, uncover alpha, and manage risk through AI. Its product suite includes an industry-leading Portfolio & Risk Management System for digital asset funds, an agentic platform that orchestrates workflows via AI agents, and Allo , the first verified data platform for live crypto SMA performance analytics. GenieAI is headquartered in Boston, MA, and operates globally.

For more information, please visit genieai.tech and follow LinkedIn .

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Bullish services are regulated in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar. These include: Bullish Exchange – a regulated and institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity.

CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries. CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital assets market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of Coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy, and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit Bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X . 


Media Contacts: media@genieai.tech media@Bullish.com

