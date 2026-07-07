Bullish releases June 2026 monthly metrics

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) , an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, released its monthly metrics for June 2026 on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 .

Monthly Metrics Report for June 2026
(Unaudited)

2025

2026

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
(B - in billions)
Trading Volume ($B)
Spot - BTC

34.6

30.9

43.2

39.2

32.8

19.9

20.8

18.2

16.4

38.2

38.4

25.9

22.5

41.8

29.1

20.9

16.8

26.9

Spot - ETH

18.3

19.2

14.9

10.9

12.0

9.5

11.1

12.8

8.8

15.1

14.1

9.6

8.4

12.9

8.0

5.4

3.4

4.9

Spot - Stablecoin

19.4

20.9

17.0

13.3

10.3

8.1

12.9

8.6

8.1

19.6

18.4

13.8

11.2

19.0

13.2

9.6

7.4

10.8

Spot - Other

4.8

3.8

2.7

2.2

2.6

2.4

4.0

4.6

4.1

4.6

4.4

2.9

3.4

3.7

2.7

2.1

2.5

2.9

Total Spot

77.1

74.8

77.7

65.5

57.6

39.9

48.8

44.3

37.3

77.5

75.3

52.2

45.4

77.4

52.9

38.0

30.0

45.5

Options

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.8

6.2

4.8

3.6

3.2

5.6

0.9

2.3

Perpetual

6.6

7.8

8.0

6.8

5.8

4.1

5.0

4.6

2.2

3.0

2.7

2.6

2.0

3.1

4.4

3.4

2.0

3.1

Total Trading Volume

83.7

82.5

85.7

72.3

63.4

44.0

53.8

48.8

39.6

80.5

80.8

61.1

52.2

84.1

60.4

46.9

32.9

50.9

Average Trading Spread (bps)
Spot

2.14

1.97

1.87

1.65

1.55

1.58

1.76

2.55

1.96

1.75

1.94

1.82

1.74

2.22

2.01

2.05

2.40

2.84

Options

1.00

0.93

1.29

1.34

1.66

1.95

2.42

1.86

2.50

1.65

0.59

Perpetual

(1.06

)

(1.41

)

(2.38

)

(1.47

)

(0.86

)

(1.22

)

(0.80

)

(0.65

)

0.21

(2.67

)

(0.13

)

(0.30

)

(0.61

)

0.37

0.09

(0.08

)

(0.12

)

(0.14

)

Average Trading Spread

1.90

1.65

1.47

1.36

1.32

1.32

1.52

2.25

1.86

1.59

1.85

1.71

1.67

2.16

1.86

1.95

2.23

2.56

Monthly Average Volatility
BTC

48

%

44

%

50

%

44

%

33

%

28

%

27

%

28

%

23

%

38

%

45

%

39

%

33

%

61

%

48

%

35

%

28

%

47

%

ETH

60

%

78

%

69

%

70

%

67

%

54

%

54

%

60

%

42

%

58

%

68

%

53

%

46

%

82

%

60

%

44

%

36

%

67

%

* Figures presented may not sum precisely due to rounding

These metrics include trading volume, average trading spread, and measures of volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to the monthly metrics packages available on investors.Bullish.com .

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange – an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Source: Bullish

Additional Information & Disclosures

This monthly metrics package provides certain limited purpose monthly performance results of Bullish. This information is presented without commentary and should be read together with our most recent quarterly and annual results and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.bullish.com .

The information provided is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Final results for the quarter, as reported in our SEC filings, might vary from the information provided in this monthly metrics package.

Bullish expects to release monthly metrics packages for the prior month's performance after the end of each month.

We use our Investor Relations website (investors.Bullish.com) and our X account (x.com/Bullish) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the SEC and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Definitions

Trading Volume represents the notional value of trades, i.e. the product of the quantity of assets transacted and the trade price at the time the transaction was executed. The quantity represents the total U.S. dollar equivalent value of matched trades transacted between a buyer and seller through our platform during the period of measurement.

Average Trading Spread represents total commissions earned from transactions on the Bullish Exchange for the period, expressed as a percentage of the trading volume for the period. Management reviews this metric, which reflects the cost of trading on the Bullish Exchange, changes in fair value of perpetual futures, and rebates, for insight into the average revenue generated per unit of trading volume on our platform.

Volatility is calculated using 1-minute price intervals from Coindesk Data's Adaptive Diversified Liquidity Index for BTC and ETH. We determine the daily volatility by measuring the standard deviation of these minute-by-minute price changes, which provides a more granular view of price fluctuations. This daily figure is then converted to an annualized volatility by multiplying it by the square root of 365, a standard practice for making risk metrics comparable over a one-year period.

Media: media@bullish.com

Investor Relations: investors@bullish.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bullish BLSH NYSE:BLSH blockchain investing
BLSH
The Conversation (0)
A stack of gold and silver Bitcoin coins on a reflective black surface with a red and blue background.

Crypto Market Update: Over US$3.8 Billion Cumulative Loss For Trump Memecoin Investors

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 6) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin price updateAltcoin price updateToday's crypto news to knowDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Aaron Rafferty

Understanding Wyoming’s DUNA Framework and Decentralized Platforms

The landscape of DeFi and blockchain technology is changing at a breakneck pace, making it vital to grasp its underlying structures.Wyoming’s DUNA framework stands out as a key innovation in this space, drawing interest for its ability to support organizational models and cause-based tokens.... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes.

Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

From Bitcoin miners to exchange giants and infrastructure builders, these companies are the ones to watch in crypto, digital assets and blockchain in 2026.The list below breaks down each business model, the key developments shaping it this year and why they matter for investors following the... Keep Reading...
Ryan Kirkley.

Ryan Kirkley: How Blockchain Settlement is Transforming Global Finance

Ryan Kirkley, CEO of Global Settlement Network, explains how his company is tackling challenges in cross-border settlement, digital asset infrastructure and blockchain compliance, as well as why understanding these shifts matters for investors and industry professionals.Blockchain settlement... Keep Reading...
Many gold coins with Bitcoin symbols are stacked closely together, reflecting light.

Crypto Market Update: Strategy Outlines Rules for Selling Bitcoin Reserves

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 29) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin price updateAltcoin price updateToday's crypto news to knowDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Two cryptocurrency coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum, sit on a keyboard in front of a colorful financial chart display.

Crypto Market Update: Binance Suspends EU Operations After MiCA License Rejection

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (June 26) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin price updateAltcoin price updateToday's crypto news to knowDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Related News

gold investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

gold investing

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

precious metals investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

rare earth investing

Adrián Godás: Rare Earths Have Become a Geopolitical Market

cleantech investing

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

base metals investing

Sankamap Secures Two-Year Prospecting Licence Renewals for District-Scale Kuma and Fauro Copper Gold Properties