Bullion Gold Confirms a Promising New Polymetallic Showing at Bodo and Identifies a Potential IOCG/SKARN-type Target

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of the polymetallic character of the Canico showing, located approximately 10 km west of the Rivon showing. Various surface samples collected from rare outcrops in this area returned values of up to 2.16 gt Au, 16.60 gt Ag, 1.21% Cu, 1.03% Zn, and 0.4% Pb.

Highlights

  • Confirmation of the polymetallic potential of the Canico showing, with significant grades of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead.

  • Identification of a potential IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper-Gold) and/or polymetallic skarn-type target at the Licé showing.

  • Discovery of a new silver-copper-zinc showing in the Tichégami Mountains area.

"Last year, samples collected from angular erratic blocks in the same area already demonstrated encouraging values, with grades reaching 2.86 g/t Au, 61 g/t Ag, and 6.77% Cu. The presence of mineralized angular erratic blocks, combined with positive results from the bedrock, confirms a promising geological setting for strategic minerals and precious metals," stated Guy Morissette, CEO of Bullion Gold.

The Canico showing will be the subject of more detailed investigation during the next exploration campaign. The pronounced angularity of the mineralized erratic blocks observed at surface strongly suggests a proximal source, significantly increasing the potential for in-situ mineralization discovery.

The compilation of 2025 sampling results highlights a broad and diversified mineralized environment across the Bodo project. Newly sampled sectors revealed anomalies in copper, gold, silver, zinc, phosphate, and nickel, reinforcing the outlook for a large-scale polymetallic potential

(See Image 1).

IOCG/SKARN-Type Target - Licé Zone

The unique combination of geological and geochemical indicators in the Licé zone - including a strong magnetic anomaly, regional faults, an ultramafic unit, an iron formation, and a multi-element geochemical signature (As, P, Cu, Ag, Co, Zn, Ni, Li) - is characteristic of IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper-Gold) or contact polymetallic skarn systems.

The most recent results reveal remarkable concentrations of 2.12% phosphorus (equivalent to 7.16% phosphate) and 22% arsenic, associated with copper, silver, nickel, lithium, zinc, and manganese. These elements, combined with a favorable structural setting, position the Licé zone as a highly prospective target for copper, gold, and critical mineral deposits.

"The presence of such high phosphorus and arsenic grades, combined with a well-defined magnetic anomaly, is a strong signal that we may be looking at a major mineralized system. Upcoming work will aim to confirm the dominant geological model and refine future drill targets," added Mr. Morissette.

Rivon Lake Sector: A Strategic Mineralized Corridor

Despite encouraging results from other areas, the Company will prioritize its initial efforts at the Rivon Lake polymetallic showing, where historical short drill holes from the 1960s and recent 2024-25 surface sampling identified high-grade copper, silver, zinc, gold, and lead.

(see Image 2)

Bullion Gold believes it is in the presence of a pervasive mineralized corridor extending approximately 1 km east-west and over 3 km north-south. A 2,000-3,000 metre drill program is planned to test the north-south mineralized structures and confirm the extent and continuity of mineralization. The cost of this program is estimated at approximately $1M and could begin, subject to logistical availability and the completion of required financing, as early as 2026. Management is currently evaluating several options to advance this program.

Qualified Person

Gilles Laverdière, registered geologist, Director, and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Langlade and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Guy Morissette
President and CEO
gmorissette@bulliongold.ca

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

