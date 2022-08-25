Resource News Investing News

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer"). The Company advises its shareholders of the appointment of Mr Tushar Agrawal as a non-executive director and Chairperson of the board of directors of Buffalo ("the Board") with immediate effect.

Mr Agrawal is the ultimate beneficial owner of Belvedere Resources DMCC, the largest shareholder of the Company. Mr Agrawal has a Business Administration degree from HR College in Mumbai and possesses extensive experience in both international and South African coal markets with entrepreneurial involvement in the exploration, mining, trading, beneficiation, shipping and logistics of coal.

The directors of the Company welcome Mr. Agrawal to the Board and look forward to working closely with him in the furtherance of the Company's goals.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered office:
Greytown Road
Industrial Area
Dundee
KwaZulu-Natal
3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134846

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Buffalo Coal Corp.BUF:CATSXV:BUFResource Investing
BUF:CA
Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer") advises that Mr. Craig Wiggill, Director and Chairperson of the board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board"), has elected to resign his positions on the Board pursuant to the Change of Control clause in his contract, effective from August 23, 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Wiggill for his valuable contributions to the Company spanning close to a decade and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) would like to advise its shareholders of the resignation of Mr. Willie Bezuidenhout as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective from September 18, 2022. The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") wishes to thank Willie for his contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

The Board has commenced the process of identifying and appointing a successor to Willie. As an interim measure the Board has taken the decision to appoint Ms. Emma Oosthuizen, the current Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Buffalo Coal as interim CFO from September 18th, 2022 until a new CFO is appointed. Emma has fulfilled the role of CFO at Buffalo Coal before taking up the role as CEO of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Majority Stake in Buffalo Coal Complete

Acquisition of Majority Stake in Buffalo Coal Complete

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces that, further to the transaction between Resource Capital Fund V L.P. ("RCF V") and Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") for the transfer of ownership of RCF V's securities holdings in the Company as previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of June 15, 2022, that all administrative matters required to give effect to the transaction were completed on August 5, 2022.

The Company further advises that engagements with Investec Bank Limited, as previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of July 5, 2022 are ongoing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces that, further to the transaction between Resource Capital Fund V L.P. ("RCF V") and Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") for the transfer of ownership of RCF V's securities holdings in the Company previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of June 15, 2022, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr Alok Joshi as non-executive Board member with effect as of August 4, 2022.

Mr Joshi has more than two decades' global leadership experience, built over mining and manufacturing industry segments and geographically spread across Africa, South-East Asia, Western Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Mr Joshi specialises in cross-border mergers and acquisitions and will continue in his current role as Director Finance of Belvedere, based out of Dubai, UAE where he leads Belvedere's strategic growth and investment initiatives.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp: Investec Bank Limited Change of Control Notice

Buffalo Coal Corp: Investec Bank Limited Change of Control Notice

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces, that that on July 4, 2022 the Company received notice from Investec Bank Limited ("Investec") that, on completion of the remaining administrative matters required to give effect to Belvedere Resources DMCC's ("Belvedere") acquisition of a majority stake in the Company, as announced by the Company on June 15, 2022, that Investec will exercise its rights to demand full repayment of all outstanding loans, together with all accrued interest and all other amounts accrued in terms of the Term loan and Revolving credit facility agreement ("the Facility Agreement") between the Company and Investec. As at June 30, 2022 the total amount owing to Investec amounted to R53,884,936 (approximately CAD4,244,516.41 using yesterday's Bank of Canada exchange rate), which amount is inclusive of royalties payable on sales generated by the Company's Magdalena bituminous mine.

The Company and Belvedere have been in discussions regarding a grace period within which the mandatory repayment under the Facility Agreement will occur and Investec has requested a proposal in this regard. The Company would need to rely on funding provided by Belvedere to settle the amounts owing to Investec, the terms of which have yet to be agreed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Anson Joins Forces With Global DLE Leader Sunresin To Develop Full-Scale Commercial Lithium Plant At Paradox Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (“Anson” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading global lithium extraction technology provider Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd (Sunresin), for a long term strategic and commercial alliance for Anson’s Paradox Lithium Project (Project) in Utah, USA.

Keep reading...Show less
earth mover at a mine

The Lifecycle of a Mine: Discovery to Reclamation

The lifecycle of a mine is one of the key processes that investors interested in the mining industry should understand. Each step in the lifecycle of a mine may take years, and these different processes all involve different levels of investment risk.

The early stages in the lifecycle of a mine are particularly risky. Junior miners are still a long way from production, and will face many obstacles before they get there. However, even this type of mining company can be a good investment for those who do their due diligence and ask the right questions.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the lifecycle of a mine. There are five main stages: prospecting and exploration, assessment and approval, construction, production, closure and reclamation.

Keep reading...Show less
Accelerate Resources Limited

Maiden Drilling Discovers Thick Mineralisation at the Woodie Woodie North Manganese Project

Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX:AX8) ("AX8" or the “Company") is pleased to announce the first 2000m of drilling has been completed at Woodie Woodie North Manganese project in the Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
Hillgrove Resources Logo

$6m Funding Agreement For The Sale Of Kanmantoo Royalty

Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove, the Company) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty agreement with Freepoint Metals & Concentrates LLC (Freepoint) in relation to its 100% owned Kanmantoo copper gold project located in South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Second Half 2022 Capital Budget, Positive Gwinville Well Update And Expanded Credit Facility

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Second Half 2022 Capital Budget, Positive Gwinville Well Update And Expanded Credit Facility

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), the established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi, today announces the release of its second quarter financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR

Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

All figures referred to in this news release are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magmatic Resources

Visible Copper Sulphide Mineralisation Intersected Over +740 Metre Interval

Initial Assay Results Return Strong Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Results From Upper Portion of The Corvette Prospect

Magmatic Resources Limited (‘ASX:MAG’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the ongoing drilling program at its 100% owned Myall Project, located 25 kilometres southwest of the central New South Wales town of Narromine and approximately 60 kilometres north along strike of the world- class Northparkes Cu-Au Mine (China Molybdenum/Sumitomo). The high impact program is set to comprise +3,000 metres of diamond drilling designed to test the broader Myall area, with work commencing late in July (ASX MAG 28 July 2022).
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×