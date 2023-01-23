Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Resource News Investing News

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Secured Credit Facility

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Secured Credit Facility

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited ("BCD") has entered into and received approval from the South African Reserve Bank regarding a secured credit facility agreement dated November 7, 2022 and addendum to the facility agreement dated December 29, 2022 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement") with Ikwezi Mining FZE (the "Lender"), an affiliate of the Company's majority shareholder, Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere").

Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, the Lender will make a credit facility available to BCD in the aggregate principal amount of USD$30,000,000, which amount may be drawn in up to ten draws under the Credit Agreement (each such draw, a "Facility Advance"). Interest will accrue on each Facility Advance at a rate based on the base lending rate applicable in the United States of America, as prescribed by the South African Reserve Bank (7.5% as of January 20, 2023), and each Facility Advance will become due and payable three (3) years after the date such Facility Advance was advanced to BCD by the Lender. The Credit Agreement provides for a general charge against BCD's assets as security for the Facility Advances made thereunder, which may be prepaid by BCD on notice to the Lender in whole or in part without any penalties.

Although the Credit Agreement constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Exchange Policy 5.9, it is exempt from the valuation requirements pursuant to Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company's securities are not listed on a market specified in that section, and from the minority approval requirements pursuant to Section 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, as the credit facility is a non-convertible loan on what the Company and its independent board members have determined are market terms and is not repayable in securities of the Company.

The Company intends to use the initial Facility Advance under the Credit Agreement to repay amounts owing to Belvedere under the Third Amended and Restated Loan Agreement between the Company and Resource Capital Fund V L.P. (which was assumed by Belvedere). The remaining amounts available to BCD under the Credit Agreement will be used for general working capital purposes.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in BCD, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused Board and Management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms. Emma Oosthuizen
Chief Financial Officer
Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered Office:
Greytown Road
Industrial Area, Dundee
KwaZulu-Natal, 3000

January 23, 2023

Designated Advisor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152111

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Buffalo Coal Corp.BUF:CATSXV:BUFResource Investing
BUF:CA
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Final Discharge of Investec Loan

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Final Discharge of Investec Loan

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company" or "Buffalo Coal") today announced the final discharge of Buffalo Coal's loan facility with Investec Bank Limited ("Investec"). The Company settled the outstanding loan facility of R32,576,523 including interest along with a reduced royalty amount agreed to with Investec of R2,500,000. On January 13, 2023 Investec issued a final discharge notice confirming that all the indebtedness and obligations of the Company under the loan facility agreement have been irrevocably and unconditionally finally paid and discharged in full on January 12, 2023. Investec has commenced the process to cancel the securities that covered this loan facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company" or "Buffalo Coal") today announced the completion of the previously announced rights offering to its shareholders (the "Rights Offering"), subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Buffalo Coal issued 315,135,452 common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a price of CDN$0.01 per Common Share for rights exercised on the TSXV and 111,038 common shares at a price of R0.13396 per Common Share  for rights exercised on the JSE. The Company raised total gross proceeds of approximately CDN$3,152,535.63 (TSXV – CDN$3,151,354.52 and JSE – R14,874.65).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MANAGEMENT CHANGES

MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Buffalo Coal Corp.

TSX Venture: BUF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Amendments to Loan Facilities

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Amendments to Loan Facilities

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (the "Company") announced today that the convertible loan facility (as amended from time to time, the ("Convertible Loan") with Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") (assumed from Resource Capital Fund V L.P.) has been amended to remove the right of Belvedere, as lender, to convert amounts owing thereunder into shares in the capital of the corporation.

There is currently US$27,000,000 outstanding under the Convertible Loan, together with US$270,175 accrued and unpaid interest. The scheduled maturity date under the Convertible Loan is June 30, 2023. The material terms of the Convertible Loan are disclosed in the corporation's public disclosures which are filed on www.sedar.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Rights Offering

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Rights Offering

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company" or "Buffalo Coal") announced that it will be offering rights (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its common shares ("Common Shares") of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each holder of Common Shares (a "Shareholder") will receive one transferable right (each, a "Right") for each Common Share held as of the Record Date. One Right will entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share upon payment of the subscription price of $0.01 or ZAR 0.13396 (the "Subscription Price") per Common Share (the "Basic Subscription Privilege"), subject to certain limitations as outlined below. Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights under the Basic Subscription Privilege will also be entitled to subscribe for additional Common Shares, on a pro rata basis, if available as a result of unexercised Rights prior to the expiry time of the Rights Offering (the "Additional Subscription Privilege").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-tech Metals logo

High-Tech Metals (HTM) Commences Trading On ASX

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, or the Company), is pleased to advise it has commenced trading on the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company successfully raised $4.718 million (before costs) through the issue of 23,590,000 shares at $0.20 each and has completed the acquisition of the Werner Lake Cobalt Project (Project) located in north-western Ontario, within the Kenora Mining District from Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC) (70%) and Marquee Resources Limited (MQR) (30%) (Please refer to Replacement Prospectus dated 31 October 2022).

Keep reading...Show less
High-tech Metals logo

High-Tech Metals Ltd (ASX: HTM) – Admission and Quotation

Description

High-Tech Metals Ltd (‘HTM’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Thursday, 19 January 2023. The securities of HTM will commence quotation at 1:30PM AEDT on Monday, 23 January 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Major Project Milestone - Water Rights Secured for Paradox Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a sub-lease agreement with Green River Companies LLC which was approved by the Wayne County Water Conservancy Board, State of Utah in January 2023 (Agreement).

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

San José Permitting Update

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, welcomes the ruling 00008/2023 of the Contentious Administrative Court of Cáceres (‘CAC’, or ‘the Court’) ratifying the correct granting of Investigation Permit Ampliación Valdeflórez (‘PIAV’). The Court’s decision upholds the position of both Extremadura New Energies and the Industrial, Energy and Mining Management Service of the Regional Government of Extremadura.

Keep reading...Show less
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and 2023 guidance on Thursday, February 2, 2023 before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 11:00 am ET on February 2, 2023 . The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-888-660-6347 in the U.S. or 1-929-201-6594 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 36382.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois , Indiana , Ohio , Virginia and Brazil . Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-date-301726403.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Marquee Completes Sale Of 30% Interest In The Werner Lake Cobalt Project To High-Tech Metals Limited

Marquee Resources Limited (Company or Marquee) (ASX: MQR) is pleased to announce that the Company, along with its joint-venture partner Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC) (TSXV: GEMC) (together the Vendors), have completed the sale of the Werner Lake Cobalt Project (Werner Lake) to High-Tech Metals Limited (HTM).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Mangaroon North Rare Earth Project sampling suggests the presence of REE-enriched ironstones along a ∼7 km long northwest trend

Outstanding New +500m and +280m Intercepts Highlight Step-Change in Scale at Cummins Range

Gateway Signs Lithium Exploration farm-in Agreement for Montague Project with SensOre Ltd

Drilling Commences At Nevada Lithium Project (NlP)

Related News

Lithium Investing

First Concentrate Produced from Mavis Lake Test Work Program

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Maintains Gains, Uranium Mania Still to Come

Agriculture Investing In 2023: Market Forecast For Phosphate, Potash And More

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

×