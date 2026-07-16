Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 2Q26 results for production and volume sold.

Production per Metal

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2026 Updated Guidance (1)

Gold ounces produced

El Brocal

61.43%

4,621

8,826

15.0k - 17.0k

San Gabriel

100%

2,774

4,460

25.0k - 30.0k

Julcani

100%

2,750

5,214

9.0k - 11.0k

Orcopampa

100%

13,981

28,973

48.0k - 53.0k

Tambomayo

100%

3,033

5,996

9.0k -11.0k

La Zanja

100%

3,384

7,078

14.0k - 17.0k

Total Direct Operations (2)

30,543

60,547

120.0k - 139.0k

Coimolache

40.094%

21,214

44,694

90.0k - 100.0k

Total incl. Associated Companies (3)

37,266

75,062

150.3k - 172.5k

Silver ounces produced

Uchucchacua

100%

527,892

1,122,003

2.5M - 2.8M

Yumpag

100%

2,320,439

4,403,922

8.5M - 9.0M

El Brocal

61.43%

370,538

978,289

1.5M - 1.7M

San Gabriel

100%

1,487

2,328

-

Julcani

100%

164,168

463,465

1.3M - 1.5M

Orcopampa

100%

3,456

6,026

-

Tambomayo

100%

226,044

520,369

0.9M - 1.1M

La Zanja

100%

10,489

24,249

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

3,624,514

7,520,650

14.7M - 16.1M

Coimolache

40.094%

105,133

223,854

0.3M - 0.4M

Total incl. Associated Companies (3)

3,523,749

7,233,076

14.2M - 15.6M

Lead metric tons produced

Uchucchacua

100%

3,276

7,038

17.0k - 19.0k

Julcani

100%

79

294

-

Tambomayo

100%

286

804

1.5k - 1.8k

Total Direct Operations (2)

3,642

8,136

18.5k - 20.8k

Zinc metric tons produced

Uchucchacua

100%

7,018

13,986

27.0k - 30.0k

Tambomayo

100%

342

754

1.6k - 1.8k

Total Direct Operations (2)

7,360

14,740

28.6k - 31.8k

Copper metric tons produced

El Brocal

61.43%

13,430

24,241

48.0k - 53.0k

Julcani

100%

45

132

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

13,475

24,373

48.0k - 53.0k

  1. 2026 projections are considered to be forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of July 2026.
  2. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
  3. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.

Volume Sold per Metal

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Gold ounces sold

El Brocal

1,837

3,663

San Gabriel

3,203

3,203

Julcani

2,557

4,671

Orcopampa

14,083

29,054

Tambomayo

2,689

5,356

La Zanja

3,187

7,163

Total Direct Operations (1)

27,556

53,110

Coimolache

23,564

43,220

Total incl. Associated Companies (2)

33,092

65,823

Silver ounces sold

Uchucchacua

652,397

1,191,200

Yumpag

2,105,206

4,106,131

El Brocal

275,261

763,795

San Gabriel

1,254

1,254

Julcani

128,651

380,884

Orcopampa

3,666

6,280

Tambomayo

203,195

461,751

La Zanja

15,001

33,933

Buenaventura Trading (3)

20,069

42,081

Total Direct Operations (1)

3,404,700

6,987,309

Coimolache

112,609

215,833

Total incl. Associated Companies (2)

3,342,427

6,777,995

Lead metric tons sold

Uchucchacua

3,126

6,577

Yumpag

125

294

Julcani

45

209

Tambomayo

167

568

Total Direct Operations (1)

3,462

7,649

Zinc metric tons sold

Uchucchacua

5,844

11,059

Tambomayo

229

555

Total Direct Operations (1)

6,074

11,614

Copper metric tons sold

El Brocal

12,442

22,402

Julcani

9

8

Tambomayo

45

108

Buenaventura Trading (3)

2,135

4,383

Total Direct Operations (1)

14,632

26,901

  1. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal and 100% of Buenaventura Trading.
  2. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of Buenaventura Trading, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.
  3. Buenaventura Trading is the vehicle through which Buenaventura purchases copper concentrate from Freeport, produced at Cerro Verde — a company in which Buenaventura holds a 19.58% stake. The concentrate is then sold on the spot market via Buenaventura Trading.

Average realized prices (1)(2)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Gold (US$/Oz)

4,342

4,599

Silver (US$/Oz)

89.52

94.53

Lead (US$/MT)

1,852

1,822

Zinc (US$/MT)

3,451

3,387

Copper (US$/MT)

14,029

13,877

  1. Considers Buenaventura consolidated figures.
  2. Realized prices include both provisional sales and final adjustments for price changes.

Commentary on Operations

Uchucchacua:

  • 2Q26 silver, lead and zinc production was in line with projections.
  • 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

Yumpag:

  • 2Q26 silver production exceeded projections, driven by higher-than-expected grades.
  • 2026 guidance has been revised to reflect the stronger-than-expected grade profile.
  • After quarter's end, in 3Q26, the Company received approval to increase the mining rate to 1,200 from 1,000 tonnes per day.

El Brocal:

  • 2Q26 copper, silver and gold production was in line with projections.
  • 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

San Gabriel:

  • San Gabriel continued its ramp-up during 2Q26, with operating parameters undergoing further optimization. During the quarter, processed tonnage was constrained by tailings-management challenges, particularly at the tailings filtration plant. Initiatives to improve metallurgical recoveries are ongoing.
  • 2026 production guidance has been revised to reflect tailings-management constraints and current metallurgical recovery rates.
  • The Company began recording sales volumes in 2Q26.

Coimolache:

  • 2Q26 gold and silver production was in line with expectations.
  • 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

Julcani:

  • Silver and gold production in 2Q26 was in line with projections.
  • 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

Orcopampa:

  • 2Q26 gold production slightly exceeded projections, primarily due to higher ore throughput.
  • 2026 guidance has been revised to reflect higher grades in areas currently under development.

Tambomayo:

  • 2Q26 gold, lead and zinc production was in line with projections.
  • 2Q26 silver production exceeded projections, driven by higher-than-anticipated silver grades.
  • 2026 production guidance has been revised to reflect increased production volumes, supported by positive exploration results and the current commodity price environment.

La Zanja:

  • 2Q26 gold production was in line with projections.
  • 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, San Gabriel*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Sebastián Valencia, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / sebastian.valencia@buenaventura.pe

Contact in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Compania de Minas Buenaventura BVN nyse:bvn base metals investing
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