Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program will target the Anais lithium discovery, located 22 kilometers east and along strike from Rio Tinto's Galaxy project and BRW's Anatacau West project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Beyond our favorable results in Greenland, we continue to advance our portfolio of assets in Quebec. We expect to complete our maiden resource estimate at Mirage in Q4 and, now, have begun an exciting new drill program at Anatacau Main, one of our first Canadian lithium discoveries. Our previous work at the neighbouring Anatacau West project demonstrated that mineralization is immediately contiguous east of the Galaxy Lithium project. Importantly, we believe the Anais showing also possesses the same structural context and similar geological features to the Galaxy Lithium project."

Anatacau Main Overview

Brunswick Exploration expects to drill between 1,000 and 1,500 meters comprised of 10 inclined holes at an average length of 150 meters each. The first five drill holes are collared on the Anais discovery made by the BRW team in 2023, which consists of several parallel pegmatite dykes with visible spodumene mineralization. The largest dyke found to date is exposed over a 15 m wide by 100 m long outcrop (see press release dated July 13, 2023 ).

Figure 1: Anatacau Main Project Location

Anatacau Main Project Location

The Anatacau Main project is straddled by a large-scale E-W deformation corridor, hosting Rio Tinto's Galaxy Lithium project where mineralization is constrained to multiple extensional lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes (see figure 1). This corridor runs through both the Anatacau West and Anatacau Main projects. Combined, BRW controls over 30 km of favorable structure, with potential for more lithium discoveries with the area immediately surrounding the Anais showing being most prospective.

The drilling will be ground supported and operated from the Company's neighbouring camp. It is easily accessible from the paved Billy Diamond Highway, located approximately 21 km east of the "KM 381" rest stop that can provide accommodation, catering, fuel and power. This drilling program is partially financed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests of the Quebec Government, up to a maximum amount of $293,273. Brunswick Exploration would like to thank the Quebec Government for its initiative to support the mining exploration industry and continued advancement of critical and strategic minerals projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbad1753-51e2-4ab9-80a1-5f7543e3e981


Primary Logo

Exploring Diverse, Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Canada

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final set of results obtained as part of the 2025 Winter drill campaign conducted on its Mirage Project. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This press release primarily focuses on the drilling work carried out in the eastern extension of the MR-6 dyke and the "Stacked Dyke" zone.

Highlights include:

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has launched an aggressive regional-scale prospecting and mapping initiative on its sizeable Greenland portfolio that contains hundreds of untested targets using 4 crews and 2 helicopters for six weeks.

Initially, one team will focus on detailed mapping and sampling around the Ivisaartoq spodumene discovery and surrounding areas while the other will focus on the expanded Nuuk and Paamiut licenses as well as the historical spodumene showing at Paamiut. Starting in July, one team will focus on follow-up prospecting at the Nuuk and Paamiut projects based on results from June while the other team will focus on the Disko Bay and Uummannaq projects. Results from the first six weeks will be used to plan advanced exploration programs in August and September 2025, including first pass prospecting across its recently acquired Hinksland project in East Greenland (See new Release of March 13 th , 2025).

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on June 12, 2025. Shareholders holding a total of 80,309,202 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 37 % of the 218,274,932 common shares issued and outstanding.

Pierre Colas, Jeffrey Hussey, André Le Bel, Amy Satov, Mathieu Savard and Robert Wares were re-elected to the board of directors.

×