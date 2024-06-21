Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

gold in new brunswick

Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 19, 2024. Shareholders holding a total of 89,917,335 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 46.2 % of the 194,553,707 common shares issued and outstanding.

Pierre Colas, Jeffrey Hussey, André Le Bel Amy Satov, Mathieu Savard and Robert Wares were re-elected to the board of directors.

The shareholders also approved (i) the re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year, and (ii) an amendment of the Corporation's articles to include provisions to the effect that the board of directors may, at its discretion, appoint one or more directors, who shall hold office for a term expiring no later than the close of the annual meeting of shareholders following their appointment, provided that the total number of directors so appointed may not exceed one third of the number of directors elected at the annual meeting of shareholders preceding their appointment (the “Articles Amendment”). Articles of amendment were filed to effect the Articles Amendment following the AGM.

Amendment to Stock Option Plan

On May 8, 2024, the board of directors adopted a resolution approving an amendment to the Corporation’s stock option plan in order to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of options granted thereunder from 13,000,000 to 19,400,000, which represents less that 10% of the number of common shares currently issued and outstanding (the “Stock Option Plan Amendment”).

The Articles Amendment and Stock Option Plan Amendment remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Corporation is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BRW, OTCQB:BRWXF) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv:brw
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Please note that on Wednesday, May 8th, Brunswick Exploration (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) issued the incorrect version of a press release under the same headline. The corrected release follows:

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity, where it remains open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first assays from the Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional thirty-five holes. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide, well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

Stock Symbol:    AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 33,821,842 common shares ("Common Shares") of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) ("Maple") on June 21, 2024 at a price of $0.085 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately $2,874,856.57 from several sellers that acquired the Common Shares in connection with an offering of flow-through Common Shares issued by Maple (the "Share Purchase").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Argonaut PCF Appointed as Debt Advisor for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Argonaut PCF Limited (“Argonaut PCF”) as debt advisor for its 100% owned Lady Julie Gold Project, located ~30km west of Laverton in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 20, 2024. A total of 845,972,994 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 64.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The eight director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated May 8, 2024, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (“Heritage ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (“Tranche One ”) of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the “Offering ”).

The Company raised an aggregate of $593,003.96 pursuant to Tranche One, of which $362,000.00 was raised on the issuance of 7,240,000 units (“Units ”) and $231,003.96 was raised on the issuance of 3,850,066 flow-through units (“FT Units ”). Each Unit was issued at a price per Unit of $0.05 and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share ”) and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.075 (“Warrant ”). Each FT Unit was issued at a price of $0.06 and is comprised of one Common Share which will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked in ascending order.

29 Percent of Central Banks Plan to Buy Gold in the Next Year

Central bank gold purchases have been an important story for the precious metal over the last several years, providing critical support as the gold price has soared to record levels.

The World Gold Council (WGC) released its latest survey on central bank gold reserves on Tuesday (June 18), indicating that 29 percent of central banks intend to increase their gold holdings over the next year.

The survey was conducted this year between February 19 and April 30, and includes responses from 70 central banks.

Latest News

×