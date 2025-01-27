Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB, 1XQ-FRA) has started a 5,000-metre drill program on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty property in the Eeyou-Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and within a 1-kilometer area of influence around the claim's external boundaries as well as a $100,000 per year advance royalty starting at the fifth year of the agreement.

Drilling will focus on several untested targets east and west of the Central Zone corridor. In a second phase, Brunswick will target the extensions of the MR-3, MR-6 discoveries (see air photo below) and the stacked dyke system along their lateral extensions and at depth. In addition, an entirely new mineralized dyke system located 4.5 km to the northeast will be targeted.

Shareholders may gain further insight by accessing Brunswick's press release here .

Globex External 1km GMR Boundary

Globex External 1km GMR Boundary

Lac Escale (Mirage) Target Locations – Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Lac Escale (Mirage) Target Locations – Brunswick Exploration Inc.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements".  These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex").  No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom.  A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c1e13ce-a40b-47ae-973b-b6046f0aff54  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be533a3a-ec19-46e2-ad99-93eaa02b261f


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

