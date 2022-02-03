Emerging Technology Investing News
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB). Investors who purchased Facebook sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comFB

The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2022, Facebook dropped over 20% after announcing disappointing earnings for its first quarter. Following this news, Facebook stock dropped roughly $78.00 per share that same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Facebook shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fb. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Sierra Wireless to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 22

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

BlackBerry Agrees to Sell Legacy Patents for $600M

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), announced today that it has entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a Delaware company, pursuant to which BlackBerry has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for total consideration of $600 million .

How to Invest in Mobile Technology

How to Invest in Mobile Technology

From texting and social media to shopping and banking online, mobile devices have become central to modern life, and the industry is poised for even more growth moving forward.

The mobile device space encompasses items such as mobile phones, handheld computers and other similar personal portable device technologies, articles that many people use on a daily basis.

Here the Investing News Network provides a comprehensive look at mobile technology, including what it is, where it's headed and, of course, ways to invest in it.

Critical Software Selects BlackBerry to Help Drive Safety Improvements for Portugal's National Rail Network

The pre-certified QNX OS for Safety enables Critical Software to meet stringent safety standards and efficiently achieve target performance

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety has been selected by Critical Software to serve as a secure and trusted foundation for a railway protection system being deployed to improve the overall safety of Portugal's national rail network.

