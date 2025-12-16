Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce updated and complete assay results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia. This release includes multi-element results for all remaining holes from the 2025 campaign, as well as updated intervals for previously reported drill holes where only gold was disclosed. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes this season. The Trapper gold zone remains open for expansion.

Highlights

  • Gold and silver mineralization were intersected in drilling at the Trapper Gold Target, extending up to 1km away from the main mineralized zone, within the NW-SE trending gold-in-soil anomaly.

  • Hole THN25-358 returned 3.00m of 4.27 g/t gold and 11.63 g/t silver from 51.70m depth

  • Hole THN25-352 returned 1.50m of 4.62 g/t gold and 5.06 g/t silver from 28.5m depth

  • Hole THN25-364 returned 1.20m of 11.45 g/t gold and 9.21 g/t silver from 119m depth

Additional significant intervals in Table 1.

Holes with previously reported gold values now including silver values

  • Hole THN25-344 returned 38.50m of 4.07 g/t gold and 6.71 g/t silver from 191.00m depth

    • Including 1.85m of 39.61g/t gold and 30.91 g/t silver from 220.00m depth

  • Hole THN25-345 returned 22.15m of 4.44 g/t gold and 3.45 g/t silver from 203.85m depth

    • Including 3.00m of 28.83 g/t gold and 14.18 g/t silver from 223.00m depth

  • Hole THN25-361 returned 23.50m of 3.33 g/t gold and 3.36 g/t silver from 92.00m depth

    • Including 0.50m of 112.00 g/t gold and 45.30 g/t silver from 112.00m depth

Additional significant intervals in Table 2.

Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, "We are very pleased to deliver the multi-element assay results from the 2025 Trapper Gold Target campaign. These results not only confirm the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization but also demonstrate the presence of significant silver intervals across the target area. The updated data from previously reported drill holes, combined with new results from the remaining holes, further expand our understanding of the Trapper system and reinforce its potential for a large-scale mineralized system. We look forward to advancing exploration at Trapper and the broader Thorn Project as we continue to unlock value for our shareholders."

Figure 1. Plan Map of all 2025 Drill Collars within the Trapper Target. Long section A-B on Figure 2.

Figure 1 NR 16Dec2025

Table 1. Select Assay Intervals for holes at the Trapper Target.

Hole ID From To Interval Gold Silver
meter meter meter g/t g/t
THN25-349 39.24 39.78 0.54 0.68 13.20
THN25-350 6.68 8.00 1.32 0.44 7.29
THN25-352 9.50 10.60 1.10 1.71 2.18
28.50 30.00 1.50 4.62 5.06
THN25-353 81.50 83.00 1.50 0.52 11.75
THN25-355 no significant intervals
THN25-357 no significant intervals
THN25-358 51.70 54.70 3.00 4.27 11.63
129.00 130.50 1.50 3.32 14.55
THN25-359 3.00 5.60 2.60 1.69 8.16
34.00 38.50 4.50 1.85 4.67
79.50 82.50 3.00 1.84 10.74
THN25-364 119.00 120.20 1.20 11.45 9.21
THN25-364 151.40 153.00 1.60 5.83 23.97
including 151.40 152.00 0.60 12.15 37.80


Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Table 2. Select Assay Intervals for updated silver values at Trapper Target.

Hole ID From To Interval Gold* Silver
meter meter meter g/t g/t
THN25-337 23.50 33.50 10.00 3.06 8.75
including 27.10 33.50 6.40 4.61 8.74
THN25-337 95.00 99.00 4.00 1.44 6.85
THN25-339 16.00 31.00 15.00 2.26 9.15
including 22.00 25.00 3.00 4.68 19.24
THN25-339 53.50 58.50 5.00 2.60 4.51
including 57.00 58.50 1.50 6.70 8.94
THN25-339 76.00 77.50 1.50 7.06 27.95
THN25-339 242.50 244.00 1.50 2.61 8.06
THN25-339 278.50 280.00 1.50 2.62 4.46
THN25-339 288.05 291.00 2.95 1.83 10.28
THN25-342 210.00 214.00 4.00 2.22 3.56
THN25-344 191.00 229.50 38.50 4.07 6.71
including 220.00 221.85 1.85 39.61 30.91
THN25-344 281.65 288.00 6.35 1.81 3.77
THN25-345 203.85 226.00 22.15 4.44 3.45
including 223.00 226.00 3.00 28.83 14.18
THN25-361 92.00 115.50 23.50 3.33 3.36
including 92.50 94.00 1.50 4.16 7.21
including 112.00 112.50 0.50 112.00 45.30
THN25-363 60.00 72.50 12.50 1.99 4.36
including 68.50 72.50 4.00 4.32 4.45
THN25-363 116.00 141.50 25.50 3.16 7.81
including 122.00 124.65 2.65 7.38 19.93
including 127.15 127.65 0.50 10.80 28.30
including 133.15 141.50 8.35 4.63 7.49


*Gold values previously reported.

Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Discussion – Trapper Gold Target

The 2025 campaign focused on expanding the known gold and silver mineralization within the central mineralized area and testing the continuity of mineralization, as observed in the 4 km-long, northwest-southeast-trending gold-in-soils anomaly (Figure 1). This strategic approach aimed to build on previous successes and further delineate the extent of high-grade gold zones at the Trapper Target (Figure 2).

The 2025 drill program successfully continued to demonstrate the significant gold and silver endowment of the Trapper Target. This year, a total of 6,272 meters were drilled across 30 holes, with the best intercepts represented by hole THN25-344, which returned 38.50 meters of 4.07 g/t gold and 6.71 g/t silver from 191.00 meters, and hole THN25-345, which returned 22.15 meters of 4.44 g/t gold and 3.45 g/t silver from 203.85 meters. These results reinforce the continuity and scale of high-grade mineralization at Trapper, supporting its potential for a large-scale mineralized system.

Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled, trending northwest-southeast and dipping moderately to the north in the main drilling area. Mineralization appears to favour the contact between the Cretaceous (85.2 ± 1.2 Ma) quartz diorite and Triassic lapilli tuffs, with broad gold intervals largely hosted along these faulted contacts. The gold is associated with silver and base metal veins containing pyrite, galena, sphalerite, and locally chalcopyrite and bornite.

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4 km by 1.5 km, with a gold-in-soil signature strongly correlated to zinc and lead. Visible gold has been identified in both drill core and surface outcrops (Figure 3). Gold occurs in several environments: within base metal veins (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite), quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets, and, more rarely, disseminated in the diorite and feldspar porphyries.

Through a combination of oriented core drilling, surface mapping, geochemistry, and geophysics, Brixton aims to improve the predictability of gold-bearing zones and expand the mineralized footprint. The Trapper Target remains royalty-free, and ongoing work will focus on identifying new zones of gold-bearing mineralization under the footprint of the extensive geochemical anomaly. The zone remains open for expansion, and future exploration will target both known and newly interpreted structural corridors.

Figure 2. Trapper Long Section showing extension of mineralization within the central zone with selected 2025 drillholes and historic results. Direction of section as noted in Figure 1.

Figure 2 NR 16Dec2025

Figure 3. HQ drill core photograph of Hole THN25-361 at 112.2 meters showing a fleck of gold in a brecciated quartz-ankerite-pyrite-sphalerite vein hosted in sericite-chlorite altered Stuhini volcaniclastics.

Figure 3 NR 16 Dec2025wb

Figure 4. HQ drill core photograph of hole THN25-364 at 152 meters showing pyrite-sphalerite-galena-chalcopyrite vein hosted in sericite-chlorite-calcite altered Stuhini volcaniclastics.

Figure 4 NR 16Dec2025wb

Table 3. Collar Location for Reported Drillholes.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m)
THN25-337 630451 6485368 1265 10 -45 389
THN25-339 630451 6485368 1265 30 -45 346
THN25-342 630227 6485483 1335 8 -50 270
THN25-345 630227 6485483 1335 355 -45 262
THN25-349 631596 6484722 1342 10 -50 117
THN25-350 631596 6484722 1342 350 -50 143
THN25-352 631573 6484714 1336 10 -50 215
THN25-353 631536 6484708 1325 10 -50 164
THN25-355 630974 6484790 1198 20 -70 139
THN25-357 630974 6484790 1198 340 -70 134
THN25-358 630519 6485400 1226 20 -65 175
THN25-359 630519 6485400 1226 340 -65 182
THN25-361 630374 6485598 1276 215 -45 164
THN25-363 630374 6485598 1276 215 -80 188
THN25-364 630374 6485598 1276 35 -80 232


Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.5m. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, or Langley, British Columbia, depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is a Director, Chairman, CEO and President for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB , and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF . For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Figure-1-NR-16Dec2025-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Figure-2-NR-16Dec2025-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Figure-3-NR-16-Dec2025wb-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Figure-4-NR-16Dec2025wb.jpg


Two people shaking hands over a desk with documents and a notebook.

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) has agreed to buy a portfolio of gold assets in Brazil from Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) for US$1.015 billion, CMOC said Monday (December 15) that it will acquire 100 percent of Equinox Gold’s Brazilian operations, comprising the Aurizona... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces the resignation of John Land as a Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Brewer, Director and CEO as interim Chairman of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr.... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shares his key takeaways on the resource sector in 2025, as well as his investing strategy for 2026. In his view, capital preservation — not appreciation — will be most important.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Two gold bars on a bed of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Gold News Stories of 2025

2025 was a watershed year for gold, which set new highs as its safe-haven appeal increased. As global uncertainty intensified, the metal began to receive mainstream attention as a standout asset. With the year set to mark one of gold’s strongest annual performances in decades, it’s a fitting... Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...

