Brixton Metals Drills 28.35m of 1.63 g/t of Gold, 76.79 g/t Silver, 0.61% Copper and 1002 g/t Antimony at the Northside Vein, Camp Creek Area

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce further drill results from its near surface program at Camp Creek area. These 2 holes are the balance of early 2025 season drilling in the Camp Creek area for a total of 2165m over 12 holes. Drilling continues at the Trapper Gold Target with 3408m over 15 holes (assays pending) and 1025m over 2 holes at the Catalyst Copper-Gold Porphyry Target (assays pending) to date.

Highlights from Camp Creek

  • Shallow drilling was successful in extending gold-silver-copper-antimony mineralization in the Northside Vein to the northeast for an estimated total strike of 800m where it remains open

  • Hole THN25-325 returned 1.40m of 7.11 g/t gold, 262 g/t silver, 0.76% copper and 1840 g/t antimony from 114.10m depth

  • Hole THN25-325 returned 28.35m of 1.63 g/t gold, 76.79 g/t silver, 0.61% copper and 1002.41 g/t antimony from 158.65m depth

    • Including 8.77m of 2.52 g/t gold, 120.87 g/t silver, 1.22% copper
      and 1481.78 g/t antimony from 167.73m depth


Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, " Shallow drilling in Camp Creek continues to deliver strong assay results. Based on these new high-grade results and the fact that the Northside Vein and Glenfiddich Zone remain open, more shallow drilling in this area is warranted to firm up continuity and define the limits along strike and at depth of this near surface gold-silver-copper-antimony mineralization . Our near-term goal is to complete enough drilling in this area to establish a resource estimate ."

Figure 1. Camp Creek Plan Map 2025 Drill Collars and the Northside Vein Target.

Figure 1_19Aug2025

Table 1. Select Assay Intervals in Hole THN25-325.

Hole From To Interval Gold Silver Copper Antimony
ID meter meter meter g/t g/t % g/t
THN25-325 114.10 115.50 1.40 7.11 262.00 0.76 1840.00
THN25-325 158.65 187.00 28.35 1.63 76.79 0.61 1002.41
including 167.73 176.5 8.77 2.52 120.87 1.22 1481.78


Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Discussion

The objective of hole THN25-325 was to expand the northeast trending mineralization identified in previous drilling at the Northside Vein. Meanwhile, hole THN25-326 was targeting Oban-like diatreme breccia under-cover to the northeast.

Holes THN25-325 and THN25-326 were collared from the same pad and drilled at an azimuth of 90 degrees and 46 degrees with dips of -55 and -60 degrees and to depths of 307.00m and 214.00m, respectively. The collar was located 271m to the northeast from hole THN25-318 (Figure 1).

Hole THN25-326 did not reach its target depth of 400m and returned no significant results.

The Northside Vein mineralization has a new strike length of ~800m and has been drilled sparsely along this strike. The zone remains open along strike and at depth having estimated widths up to 20m. Mineralization consists of semi-massive quartz-pyrite-sulphosalt breccia which is hosted within the PZ diorite porphyry unit, see Figures 2, 3, and 4. Further drilling is recommended on this target.

Figure 2. HQ Size Core Photograph of pyrite-sulphosalt-quartz in THN25-325 at 114.50m.

Figure 2_19Aug2025

Figure 3. HQ Size Core Photograph of Mineralization in Hole THN25-325 from 166.65m to 176.65m.

Figure 3_19Aug2025

Figure 4. HQ Size Core Photograph of Mineralization in Hole THN25-325 from 176.65m to 185.80m.

Figure 4_19Aug2025

Table 2. Collar Information for Holes THN25-325 and THN25-326.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m)
THN25-325 628291 6492429 873 89.88 -54.96 307.00
THN25-326 628291 6492429 873 46.48 -60.47 214.00


Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.4 to 1m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

Correction: In the Company's news release dated July 22, 2025, drill hole THN25-315 from 92.50m depth was reported in error as 0.38 g/t Au, 4.44 g/t Ag over 24.50m ; the correct result is 0.34 g/t Au, 4.61 g/t Ag over 27.50m.

Qualified Person (QP)

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB , and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF . For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Facebook | Instagram

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Links:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Figure-1_19Aug2025-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Figure-2_19Aug2025-scaled.jpg

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Figure-3_19Aug2025-scaled.jpg

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Figure-4_19Aug2025-scaled.jpg


Primary Logo

Overview

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly-owned projects toward mine development. The company was listed in December of 2010 and now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mine-friendly jurisdictions across North America, including the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana. The company is currently seeking JV partners for one of its projects.

Brixton Metals, as of Q1 2020, now has over $5.5 million in cash to further advance its properties. The company is backed by a number of industry investors, including Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, US Global, Gold 2000, Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

