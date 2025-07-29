Brixton Metals Drills 16m of 3.4 g/t Gold, 96 g/t Silver, 0.59% Copper, 0.12% Antimony at the Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce its second batch of drill results of the 2025 season from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with several large-scale exploration target areas identified.

 

  Highlights  

 
  • Shallow drilling was successful in extending the Glenfiddich Zone mineralization 105m northeast and remains open along strike and down dip

  • Hole THN25-322 returned 16m of 3.40 g/t gold, 96.08 g/t silver, 0.59% copper, 0.12% antimony from 61m depth

    • Including 9.55m of 5.22 g/t gold, 157.68 g/t silver, 0.97% copper, 0.19% antimony

    • Including 6.00m of 6.17 g/t gold, 221.20 g/t silver, 1.40% copper and 0.27% antimony

    • Including 3.00m of 8.16 g/t gold, 159.66 g/t silver, 0.73% copper, 0.17% antimony and 1.05% zinc from 66m depth

Figure 1. HQ sized cut core photograph of hole THN25-322 at 68.00m depth of semi-massive quartz- pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena.

 

 Figure 1_29July2025

 

Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, " These 5 reported holes for a total of 600m at the Glenfiddich Zone were following up on surface rock grabs that returned 20 g/t gold and previous drilling. We believe that these feeder structures are related to the Camp Creek porphyry at depth. Based on these new high-grade results and the fact that the Glenfiddich Zone remains open, more shallow drilling in this area is warranted to define the limits of this gold-copper-silver-antimony mineralization ."

 

Figure 2. Plan Map 2025 Drill Collars, Glenfiddich Target Camp Creek Area.

 

 Figure 2_29July2025

 

Table 1. Select Assay Intervals in Hole THN25-322.

 
                                                                      
  Hole ID    From    To    Interval    Gold    Silver    Copper    Lead    Zinc    Antimony  
   meters    meters    meters    g/t    g/t    %    %    %    %  
THN25-322 53.00 55.10 2.10 3.71 125.81 0.10 0.82 1.61 0.05
THN25-322 61.00 77.00 16.00 3.40 96.08 0.59 0.22 0.53 0.12
including 62.00 71.55 9.55 5.22 157.68 0.97 0.28 0.69 0.19
including 63.00 69.00 6.00 6.17 221.20 1.40 0.28 0.67 0.27
including 66.00 69.00 3.00 8.16 159.66 0.73 0.11 1.05 0.17
 

 
Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

 

Table 2. Select Assay intervals From Hole THN25-321.

 
                                                  
  Hole ID    From    To    Interval    Gold    Silver    Copper    Lead    Zinc    Antimony  
   meters    meters    meters    g/t    g/t    %    %    %    %  
THN25-321 46.00 72.20 26.20 1.65 76.24 0.34 0.29 0.59 0.09
including 50.00 53.00 3.00 4.69 75.60 0.35 - 0.35 0.07
including 59.40 64.00 4.60 4.32 333.70 1.61 0.96 1.48 0.43
 

 
Table 3. Select Assay intervals in Hole THN25-320.

 
                        
  Hole ID    From    To    Interval    Gold    Silver  
   meters    meters    meters    g/t    g/t  
THN25-320 46.30 57.00 10.70 1.10 16.31
THN25-320 94.00 95.00 1.00 3.31 9.31
 

 
Table 4. Select Assay intervals in Hole THN25-323 and THN25-324.

 
                                   
  Hole ID    From    To    Interval    Gold    Silver    Copper  
   meters    meters    meters    g/t    g/t    %  
THN25-323 46.00 56.60 10.60 1.26 73.10 0.45
including 55.00 56.60 1.60 3.34 295.63 2.21
THN25-324 52.00 60.50 8.50 0.86 39.23 0.24
 

  
Discussion  

 

The objective was to expand the northeast trending mineralization identified in previous drilling at the Glenfiddich Zone and to follow up on high gold values found in surface rock grab samples of quartz breccia material.

 

Holes THN25-320, THN25-321 and THN25-322 were collared from the same pad and drilled at an azimuth of 140 degrees with dips of -60, -75 and -80 degrees and to depths of 109m, 136m and 172m, respectively. The collar was located 51m to the northeast from hole THN11-49 (Figure 2). Hole THN11-49 intersected 24.04m of 0.89 g/t gold, 12.4 g/t silver, and 0.6% copper, including 5.04m of 2.35 g/t gold, 32.8 g/t silver and 0.15% copper.

 

Holes THN25-323, and THN25-324 were drilled from the same pad and were collared at an azimuth of 140 degrees on the same pad with dips: -50, and -70 to depths of 67m and 116m respectively and the collar was located 56m northeast from hole collar THN25-322.

 

These 5 holes extended the near surface Glenfiddich Zone by 105m to the northeast. Mineralization such as quartz-breccia-pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena with trace bornite-covellite is hosted within a pervasively sericite-pyrite altered diorite porphyry Z unit.

 

The Glenfiddich Zone of mineralization now has a new strike length of 380m and has been drilled to a vertical depth of 30-80m. The zone remains open along strike and at depth with a strike estimate of 700m to 1000m and depth potential of 300-500m and with widths up to 50m.

 

Further drilling is planned before the end of the 2025 season on this target.

 

Figure 3. HQ sized core photograph of pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena vein in THN25-322 at 61.90-70.80m.

 

 Figure 3_29July2025

 

Figure 4. HQ Core Photograph of Covellite 59.0m and Bornite 59.5m Depth in Hole THN25-321.

 

 Figure 4_29July2025

 

Table 5. Collar Information for Holes THN25-320 to THN25-324, Glenfiddich Zone.

 
                                          
  Hole ID    Easting (m)    Northing (m)    Elevation (m)    Azimuth    Dip    Depth (m)  
THN25-320 628045 6491705 754 140.00 -58.89 109.00
THN25-321 628045 6491705 754 140.00 -75.06 136.00
THN25-322 628045 6491705 754 140.00 -80.00 172.00
THN25-323 628090 6491739 760 140.47 -49.82 67.00
THN25-324 628090 6491739 760 140.39 -70.03 116.00
 

  
Quality Assurance & Quality Control  

 

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.4 to 1m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

 

  Qualified Person (QP)  

 

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

 

  About Brixton Metals Corporation  

 

 Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB , and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF . For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at   www.brixtonmetals.com   .

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

 

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com

 

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

  Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.  

 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

 

  https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Figure-1_29July2025-scaled.jpg
  https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Figure-2_29July2025-scaled.jpg  
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Figure-3_29July2025.jpg  
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Figure-4_29July2025.jpg  

 

Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Overview

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly-owned projects toward mine development. The company was listed in December of 2010 and now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mine-friendly jurisdictions across North America, including the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana. The company is currently seeking JV partners for one of its projects.

Brixton Metals, as of Q1 2020, now has over $5.5 million in cash to further advance its properties. The company is backed by a number of industry investors, including Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, US Global, Gold 2000, Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Keep reading...Show less

×