Bristol Myers Squibb today announced its participation in the following investor conferences on Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Rupert Vessey MA, BM, BCh, FRCP, DPhil, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Early Development, will take part in a fireside chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Targeted Protein Degradation Day. He will answer questions about the company at 10:15 a.m. ET. Samit Hirawat Executive ...

BMY