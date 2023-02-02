WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2022

  • Reports Fourth Quarter Revenues of $11.4 Billion; Full-Year Revenues of $46.2 Billion
    • Fourth Quarter Revenues from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio were $9.0 Billion, an Increase of 7%, or 12% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
    • Full-Year Revenues from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio were $35.4 Billion, an Increase of 9%, or 13% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Posts Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.95 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Reports Full-Year GAAP EPS of $2.95 and Non-GAAP EPS of $7.70; Includes Net Impact of ($0.24) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Provides GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2023 Reflecting Continued Revenue and Earnings Growth

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, which reflect robust growth of the in-line and new product portfolios, driven by strong commercial execution and continued progress of the company's pipeline.

"2022 was a successful year for our company, one of significant clinical and regulatory achievements that broadened our product portfolio and advanced our pipeline," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We are especially proud to have launched three first-in-class medicines that address serious unmet medical needs for patients. Our financial strength, talented workforce and proven ability to execute will enable us to continue to progress our pipeline and invest in future sources of innovation. With a younger and more diversified portfolio, promising mid-to-late stage registrational assets and a deep early-stage pipeline, I am confident that the company is well positioned for multiple waves of innovation that will support long-term growth."

Fourth Quarter

$ amounts in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021

Change

Change

Excl. F/X**

Total Revenues

$11,406

$11,985

(5)%

(1)%

Earnings Per Share - GAAP*

0.95

1.07

(11)%

N/A

Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP*

1.82

1.84

(1)%

N/A

* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.01) per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021.
** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Full Year

$ amounts in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021

Change

Change

Excl. F/X**

Total Revenues

$46,159

$46,385

3 %

Earnings Per Share - GAAP*

2.95

3.12

(5)%

N/A

Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP*

7.70

7.16

8 %

N/A

* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.24) per share in 2022 compared to ($0.40) per share in 2021.
** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb posted revenues of $11.4 billion, a decrease of 5%, driven by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo) and our new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag and Abecma ). When adjusted for foreign exchange, revenues decreased 1%. Our in-line products and new product portfolio increased 7% to $9.0 billion, or 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange.
  • U.S. revenues increased 5% to $7.9 billion. International revenues decreased 22% to $3.5 billion. When adjusted for foreign exchange, international revenues decreased 13%, primarily due to lower demand for Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo ) and our new product portfolio.
  • Gross margin decreased from 80.3% to 77.3% and decreased from 80.3% to 77.9% on a non-GAAP basis primarily due to product mix and higher manufacturing costs.
  • On a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses decreased 4% to $2.3 billion primarily due to foreign exchange.
  • On a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses remained constant at $2.5 billion.
  • Acquired IPRD expenses decreased from $89 million in 2021 to $52 million in 2022.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 3% to $2.3 billion, due to expiration of Abraxane market exclusivity.
  • Income tax benefit was $166 million despite pre-tax earnings of $1.9 billion primarily due to the release of income tax reserves. On a non-GAAP basis, the effective tax rate decreased from 15.1% to 10.9% primarily due to the release of income tax reserves, partially offset by jurisdictional earnings mix.
  • The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $2.0 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per share. In addition to the items discussed above, the net earnings include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods.
  • The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $3.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $4.1 billion, or $1.84 per share.
  • In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in 2022 include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding

FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions

Quarter Ended
December 31,
2022

Quarter Ended
December 31,
2021

% Change from
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2 021

% Change from
Quarter Ended
December 31,

2021 (Excl. F/X
Impact)**

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$2,688

$2,671

1%

6%

Opdivo

$2,216

$1,988

11%

16%

Pomalyst/Imnovid

$877

$854

3%

6%

Orencia

$913

$864

6%

9%

Sprycel

$578

$555

4%

8%

Yervoy

$568

$545

4%

9%

Empliciti

$71

$81

(12)%

(7)%

Mature and Other Products*

$411

$441

(7)%

(2)%

Total In-Line Products Revenue

$8,322

$7,999

4%

9%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

$199

$151

32%

34%

Abecma

$125

$69

81%

87%

Opdualag

$104

N/A

N/A

Zeposia

$79

$48

65%

69%

Breyanzi

$55

$40

38%

48%

Onureg

$37

$25

48%

52%

Inrebic

$23

$20

15%

15%

Camzyos

$16

N/A

N/A

Sotyktu

$7

N/A

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio

$645

$353

83%

87%

Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue

$8,967

$8,352

7%

12%

Recent LOE Products

Revlimid

$2,260

$3,328

(32)%

(31)%

Abraxane

$179

$305

(41)%

(39)%

Total Recent LOE Products

$2,439

$3,633

(33)%

(32)%

Total Revenue

$11,406

$11,985

(5)%

(1)%

* Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

In-Line Products

Revenues for in-line products were $8.3 billion compared to $8.0 billion, representing an increase of 4%, or 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:

  • Eliquis revenues grew 1%, or 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $1.7 billion compared to $1.5 billion, representing an increase of 15% driven primarily by demand growth and favorable gross to net adjustments. International revenues were $970 million compared to $1.2 billion, representing a decrease of 17% driven by foreign exchange impacts and lower average net selling prices. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Eliquis' international revenues declined 6%.
  • Opdivo revenues increased 11%, or 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 13% driven by higher demand for our newer metastatic and adjuvant indications, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $951 million compared to $868 million, representing an increase of 10% driven by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications and timing of shipments, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Opdivo's international revenues increased 20%.

New Product Portfolio

  • New product portfolio revenues grew to $645 million compared to $353 million, representing growth of 83% driven by the launch of Opdualag and higher demand for Abecma and Reblozyl . Excluding foreign exchange, new product portfolio revenues grew 87%.

Recent LOE Products

  • Revlimid revenues declined by 32% primarily due to lower demand as a result of generic erosion.

FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATE

Hematology

Category

Asset

Milestone

Regulatory

Reblozyl®* (luspatercept)

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Reblozyl as a treatment for adult patients with anemia associated with non transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck following Merck's acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021.

Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel)

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Breyanzi for use in the second-line treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma regardless of whether autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation is intended. The approval is based on the results of clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma after first-line therapy, including global Phase III clinical trials (JCAR017-BCM-003) in patients intended for autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, Phase II clinical trials (017006) in the United States in patients not intended for autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, and cohort 2 of Phase II clinical trials (JCAR017-

BCM-001) in Europe and Japan.

Clinical & Research

Breyanzi*

Positive topline results from the Phase 2 portion of the TRANSCEND CLL 004 , a Phase 1/2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi in adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, showed that the study met the primary endpoint of complete response rate compared to historical control. No new safety signals were reported for Breyanzi in this study.

Reblozyl

Phase 3 COMMANDS trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in red blood cell transfusion independence with concurrent hemoglobin increase in the first-line treatment of adults with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes who require red blood cell transfusions. No new safety signals were reported.

Pipeline

Multiple Myeloma Portfolio

In December, the company presented new data from across its multiple myeloma portfolio at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, including:

Abecma (R) (idecabtagene vicleucel)

  • Two first disclosures of Phase 2 KarMMa-2 trial evaluating Abecma , demonstrating durable responses and predictable safety in patients with multiple myeloma after early relapse from or suboptimal response to stem cell transplant.

alnuctamab

  • First multicenter results from the Phase 1 study of bispecific TCE alnuctamab, administered subcutaneously every four weeks after six months, showed a reduction in inflammatory toxicity relative to intravenous administration, while maintaining anti-tumor activity with deep responses.

GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/ CC-95266)

  • First disclosure of Phase 1 study for GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/CC-95266) demonstrating deep and durable responses with a manageable safety profile across all dose levels, including patients previously treated with a B-cell maturation antigen-directed CAR T cell therapy.

mezigdomide

  • First results from the dose expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 study evaluating the novel oral CELMoD agent, mezigdomide with dexamethasone (DEX), showing durable efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients who were highly refractory to multiple prior therapies.

iberdomide

  • New results from a cohort with patients previously exposed to a BCMA-targeted therapy of iberdomide Phase 1/2 study, evaluating the novel oral CELMoD agent with DEX, demonstrating clinically meaningful efficacy and safety regardless of type of prior anti-BCMA treatment.

Immunology

Category

Asset

Milestone

Regulatory

Sotyktu TM* (deucrava- citinib)

The CHMP of the EMA has recommended the approval of Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union.

Clinical & Research

Zeposia®

(ozanimod)

New retrospective analyses from the ongoing Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension (OLE) study of Zeposia in relapsing multiple sclerosis showed that more than 92% of participants who received Zeposia mounted a serological response following COVID-19 vaccination. Interim analyses of the ongoing Phase 3 DAYBREAK OLE study showed that 68% of participants were relapse-free at up to 74 months of treatment. Post hoc analyses of the Phase 3 SUNBEAM, RADIANCE and DAYBREAK OLE studies demonstrated that a greater proportion of patients treated with Zeposia versus interferon beta-1a had a lower annualized rate of brain volume loss.

*Announced in January 2023.

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb posted revenues of $46.2 billion, consistent with the prior year, driven by in-line products (primarily Eliquis and Opdivo) and our new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag , Abecma and Reblozyl ), offset by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange. When adjusted for foreign exchange, revenues increased 3%. Our in-line products and new product portfolio increased 9% to $35.4 billion, or 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange.
  • U.S. revenues increased 9% to $31.8 billion. International revenues decreased 17% to $14.3 billion. When adjusted for foreign exchange, international revenues decreased 8%, primarily due to lower demand for Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo ) and our new product portfolio.
  • Gross margin decreased from 78.6% to 78.0% and decreased from 79.9% to 78.8% on a non- GAAP basis primarily due to product mix, higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by foreign exchange.
  • On a GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 2% to $7.8 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 1% to $7.7 billion.
  • On a GAAP basis, research and development expenses decreased 7% to $9.5 billion primarily due to an IPRD impairment charge in 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses decreased 2% to $9.2 billion.
  • Acquired IPRD expenses decreased from $1.2 billion to $815 million. Acquired IPRD in 2022 was primarily related to a buyout of a future royalty obligation related to mavacamten and upfront and milestone charges relating to Dragonfly licensing arrangement. Acquired IPRD in 2021 was primarily related to a collaboration agreement with Eisai and Agenus licensing transaction.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 4% to $9.6 billion, due to a change in the expected expiration of the market exclusivity period for Pomalyst to the first quarter of 2026 and the expiration of Abraxane market exclusivity.
  • The GAAP effective tax rate increased from 13.4% to 17.7% primarily due to an income tax benefit of $1.0 billion in 2021 related to internal transfers of certain intangible assets, partially offset by the release of income tax reserves and jurisdictional earnings mix. The non-GAAP effective tax rate decreased from 16.0% to 15.3% for the full year primarily due to the release of income tax reserves, partially offset by jurisdictional earnings mix.
  • The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $6.3 billion, or $2.95 per share, compared to $7.0 billion, or $3.12 per share. In addition to the items discussed above, the net earnings include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods and contingent value rights in 2021.
  • The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $16.5 billion, or $7.70 per share, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $16.1 billion, or $7.16 per share. In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in 2022 include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from non-GAAP results. These R&D charges that were previously specified are now presented in a new financial statement line item labeled Acquired IPRD. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.01) per share in the fourth quarter for both periods. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.24) per share in full-year 2022 and ($0.40) per share in full-year 2021. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been updated to reflect this change. A discussion of the non- GAAP financial measures is included under the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

FULL YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions

Full Year Ended
December 31,
2 022

Full Year Ended
December 31,
2021

% Change from
Full Year Ended
December 31,
2021

% Change from
Full Year Ended
December 31,
2021 (Excl. F/X
Impact)***

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$11,789

$10,762

10%

14%

Opdivo

$8,249

$7,523

10%

14%

Pomalyst/Imnovid

$3,497

$3,332

5%

8%

Orencia

$3,464

$3,306

5%

8%

Sprycel

$2,165

$2,117

2%

6%

Yervoy

$2,131

$2,026

5%

10%

Empliciti

$296

$334

(11)%

(7)%

Mature and Other Products*

$1,749

$1,900

(8)%

(5)%

Total In-Line Products Revenues

$33,340

$31,300

7%

11%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

$717

$551

30%

32%

Abecma

$388

$164

**

**

Opdualag

$252

N/A

N/A

Zeposia

$250

$134

87%

93%

Breyanzi

$182

$87

**

**

Onureg

$124

$73

70%

74%

Inrebic

$85

$74

15%

16%

Camzyos

$24

N/A

N/A

Sotyktu

$8

N/A

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio

$2,030

$1,083

87%

92%

Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenues

$35,370

$32,383

9%

13%

Recent LOE Products

Revlimid

$9,978

$12,821

(22)%

(21)%

Abraxane

$811

$1,181

(31)%

(30)%

Total Recent LOE Products

$10,789

$14,002

(23)%

(22)%

Total Revenue

$46,159

$46,385

3%

* Includes OTC products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
** In excess of +100%.
*** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

FULL YEAR REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

In-Line Products

Revenues for in-line products were $33.3 billion compared to $31.3 billion, representing an increase of 7% or 11% when adjusted for foreign exchange. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:

  • Eliquis revenues grew 10%, or 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $7.8 billion compared to $6.5 billion, representing an increase of 21% driven primarily by favorable gross to net adjustments and demand growth. International revenues were $4.0 billion compared to $4.3 billion, representing a decrease of 7% driven primarily by foreign exchange impacts and lower average net selling prices. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Eliquis' international revenues increased 4%.
  • Opdivo revenues increased 10%, or 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $4.8 billion compared to $4.2 billion, representing an increase of 15% driven by higher demand for our newer metastatic and adjuvant indications, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $3.4 billion compared to $3.3 billion, representing an increase of 3% driven by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Opdivo's international revenues increased 14%.

New Product Portfolio

  • New product portfolio revenues grew to $2.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion, representing growth of 87% driven by the launch of Opdualag and higher demand for Abecma and Reblozyl . Excluding foreign exchange, new product portfolio revenues grew 92%.

Recent LOE Products

  • Revlimid revenues declined by 22% primarily due to lower demand as a result of generic erosion.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

As a leading biopharma company, we understand our responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. Our evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy builds on a legacy of comprehensive and global sustainability efforts. To learn more about our priorities and goals, please visit our latest ESG report .

Financial Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb provides its 2023 GAAP EPS guidance range of $4.03 - $4.33 and its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.95 - $8.25. Key 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are:

  • Total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 2% at reported rates and approximately 2% excluding foreign exchange.
    • Revenues from Revlimid are expected to be approximately $6.5 billion.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately 77% for GAAP and for non-GAAP.
  • Operating expenses 1 are expected to decrease by mid-single digits for GAAP and decrease by low single digits for non-GAAP.
  • An effective tax rate of approximately 22% for GAAP and approximately 17% for non-GAAP.

1 Consists of MS&A and R&D, excluding Acquired IPRD and Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

The 2023 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified and impact of future Acquired IPRD charges. To the extent in the future we quantify the impact of significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, we may update this information from time to time on our website www.bms.com, in the "Investors" section. GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. The 2023 non-GAAP EPS guidance is further explained under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

Bristol Myers Squibb will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET during which company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http:// investor.bms.com .

Investors and the public can also access the live conference call by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-3045 or international +1 646-568-1027, conference code: 3734085. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on February 2 through 11:30 a.m. ET on February 16, 2023, by dialing in the U.S. toll free 800-770-2030 or international +1 647-362-9199, conference code: 3734085.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items, as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating margin, which is gross profit less marketing, selling and administrative expense and research and development expense excluding certain specified items as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative and research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, non-GAAP marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative expense excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.

This earnings release and the accompanying tables also provide certain revenues and expenses as well as non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of foreign exchange ("Ex-Fx"). We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Ex-Fx financial measures are not accounted for according to GAAP because they remove the effects of currency movements from GAAP results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from acquisition-related equity awards, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. We made these changes to our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures following comments from and discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial measures for the prior periods have been updated to reflect this change.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables and will also be available on the company's website at www.bms.com. Within the attached financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

Also note that a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP tax rate is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of the unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, and stock compensation resulting from acquisition-related equity awards, or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, BMS.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. We may also use social media channels to communicate with our investors and the public about our company, our products and other matters, and those communications could be deemed to be material information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or social media channels are not incorporated by reference into, and are not a part of, this document.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release and the related attachments (as well as the oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release and the attachments) contain certain "forward- looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the Company's 2023 financial guidance, plans and strategy, including its business development and capital allocation strategy, anticipated developments in the company's pipeline and expectations with respect to the company's future market position. These statements may be identified by the fact they use words such as "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and there is no assurance that the company will achieve its financial guidance and long-term targets, that the company's future clinical studies will support the data described in this release, that the company's product candidates will receive necessary clinical and manufacturing regulatory approvals, that the company's pipeline products will prove to be commercially successful, that clinical and manufacturing regulatory approvals will be sought or obtained within currently expected timeframes, or that contractual milestones will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about the company's future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond the company's control and could cause the company's future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other matters include, but are not limited to: increasing pricing pressures from market access, pharmaceutical pricing controls and discounting; market actions taken by private and government payers to manage drug utilization and contain costs; the company's ability to retain patent exclusivity of certain products; regulatory changes that result in lower prices, lower reimbursement rates and smaller populations for whom payers will reimburse; changes under the 340B Drug Pricing Program; the company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates; the company's ability to obtain and protect market exclusivity rights and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights; the possibility of difficulties and delays in product introduction and commercialization; increasing industry competition; potential difficulties, delays and disruptions in manufacturing, distribution or sale of products; the company's ability to identify potential strategic acquisitions, licensing opportunities or other beneficial transactions; failure to complete, or delays in completing, collaborations, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances and other portfolio actions and the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from such transactions and actions; the risk of an adverse patent litigation decision or settlement and exposure to other litigation and/or regulatory actions or investigations; the impact of any healthcare reform and legislation or regulatory action in the United States and international markets; increasing market penetration of lower-priced generic products; the failure of the company's suppliers, vendors, outsourcing partners, alliance partners and other third parties to meet their contractual, regulatory and other obligations; the impact of counterfeit or unregistered versions of the company's products and from stolen products; product label changes or other measures that could reduce the product's market acceptance for the company's products and result in declining sales; safety or efficacy concerns regarding the company's products or any product in the same class as the company's products; the risk of cyber-attacks on the company's information systems or products and unauthorized disclosure of trade secrets or other confidential data; the company's ability to execute its financial, strategic and operational plans; the company's dependency on several key products; any decline in the company's future royalty streams; the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of the company's significant indebtedness; political and financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk including as a result of the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, credit and foreign exchange risk management; risks relating to the use of social media platforms; the impact of our exclusive forum provision in our by-laws for certain lawsuits on our stockholders' ability to obtain a judicial forum that it finds favorable for such lawsuits; issuance of new or revised accounting standards; and risks relating to public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operations.

Forward-looking statements in this earnings release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the company's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in the company's Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
PRODUCT REVENUES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Worldwide Revenues

U.S. Revenues (c)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$

2,688

$

2,671

1

%

$

1,718

$

1,496

15

%

Opdivo

2,216

1,988

11

%

1,265

1,120

13

%

Pomalyst/Imnovid

877

854

3

%

625

584

7

%

Orencia

913

864

6

%

710

637

11

%

Sprycel

578

555

4

%

418

351

19

%

Yervoy

568

545

4

%

345

330

5

%

Empliciti

71

81

(12

)%

44

50

(12

)%

Mature and other products (a)

411

441

(7

)%

141

146

(3

)%

Total In-Line Products

8,322

7,999

4

%

5,266

4,714

12

%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

199

151

32

%

157

130

21

%

Abecma

125

69

81

%

94

67

40

%

Opdualag

104

N/A

104

N/A

Zeposia

79

48

65

%

58

34

71

%

Breyanzi

55

40

38

%

42

38

11

%

Onureg

37

25

48

%

27

22

23

%

Inrebic

23

20

15

%

17

17

Camzyos

16

N/A

16

N/A

Sotyktu

7

N/A

7

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio

645

353

83

%

522

308

69

%

Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio

8,967

8,352

7

%

5,788

5,022

15

%

Recent LOE Products (b)

Revlimid

2,260

3,328

(32

)%

2,021

2,270

(11

)%

Abraxane

179

305

(41

)%

116

228

(49

)%

Total Recent LOE Products

2,439

3,633

(33

)%

2,137

2,498

(14

)%

Total Revenues

$

11,406

$

11,985

(5

)%

$

7,925

$

7,520

5

%

(a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and mature products.
(b) Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c) Includes Puerto Rico

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
PRODUCT REVENUES
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Worldwide Revenues

U.S. Revenues (c)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

In-Line Products

Eliquis

$

11,789

$

10,762

10

%

$

7,786

$

6,456

21

%

Opdivo

8,249

7,523

10

%

4,812

4,202

15

%

Pomalyst/Imnovid

3,497

3,332

5

%

2,438

2,249

8

%

Orencia

3,464

3,306

5

%

2,638

2,410

9

%

Sprycel

2,165

2,117

2

%

1,497

1,297

15

%

Yervoy

2,131

2,026

5

%

1,304

1,265

3

%

Empliciti

296

334

(11

)%

185

200

(8

)%

Mature and other products (a)

1,749

1,900

(8

)%

565

580

(3

)%

Total In-Line Products

33,340

31,300

7

%

21,225

18,659

14

%

New Product Portfolio

Reblozyl

717

551

30

%

591

485

22

%

Abecma

388

164

**

297

158

88

%

Opdualag

252

N/A

252

N/A

Zeposia

250

134

87

%

177

99

79

%

Breyanzi

182

87

**

151

84

80

%

Onureg

124

73

70

%

95

69

38

%

Inrebic

85

74

15

%

69

67

3

%

Camzyos

24

N/A

24

N/A

Sotyktu

8

N/A

8

N/A

Total New Product Portfolio

2,030

1,083

87

%

1,664

962

73

%

Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio

35,370

32,383

9

%

22,889

19,621

17

%

Recent LOE Products (b)

Revlimid

9,978

12,821

(22

)%

8,359

8,695

(4

)%

Abraxane

811

1,181

(31

)%

580

898

(35

)%

Total Recent LOE Products

10,789

14,002

(23

)%

8,939

9,593

(7

)%

Total Revenues

$

46,159

$

46,385

$

31,828

$

29,214

9

%

** In excess of +/- 100%
(a) Includes OTC products, royalty revenue and mature products.
(b) Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c) Includes Puerto Rico.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net product sales

$

11,065

$

11,609

$

44,671

$

45,055

Alliance and other revenues

341

376

1,488

1,330

Total Revenues

11,406

11,985

46,159

46,385

Cost of products sold (a)

2,593

2,356

10,137

9,940

Marketing, selling and administrative

2,266

2,354

7,814

7,690

Research and development (b)

2,510

2,518

9,509

10,195

Acquired IPRD (b)

52

89

815

1,159

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,343

2,417

9,595

10,023

Other (income)/expense, net

(217

)

393

576

(720

)

Total Expenses

9,547

10,127

38,446

38,287

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,859

1,858

7,713

8,098

(Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes

(166

)

(514

)

1,368

1,084

Net Earnings

2,025

2,372

6,345

7,014

Noncontrolling Interest

3

18

20

Net Earnings Attributable to BMS

$

2,022

$

2,372

$

6,327

$

6,994

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

2,108

2,202

2,130

2,221

Diluted

2,124

2,219

2,146

2,245

Earnings per Common Share:

Basic

$

0.96

$

1.08

$

2.97

$

3.15

Diluted

0.95

1.07

2.95

3.12

Other (income)/expense, net

Interest expense (c)

$

294

$

323

$

1,232

$

1,334

Royalties and licensing income

(316

)

(317

)

(1,283

)

(1,067

)

Royalty Income - divestitures

(235

)

(219

)

(832

)

(666

)

Equity investment (income)/losses

(165

)

469

801

(745

)

Integration expenses

97

130

440

564

Loss on debt redemption

266

281

Divestiture gains

(211

)

(9

)

Litigation and other settlements

146

33

178

82

Investment income

(82

)

(6

)

(171

)

(39

)

Provision for restructuring

15

19

75

169

Contingent consideration

(10

)

(32

)

(9

)

(542

)

Other

39

(7

)

90

(82

)

Other (income)/expense, net

$

(217

)

$

393

$

576

$

(720

)

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(b) Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.
(c) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SPECIFIED ITEMS
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 (a)

2022

2021 (a)

Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments

$

53

$

$

293

$

264

Intangible asset impairment

315

Site exit and other costs

20

63

24

Cost of products sold

73

356

603

Employee compensation charges

73

1

Site exit and other costs

2

6

2

Marketing, selling and administrative

2

79

3

IPRD impairments

98

840

Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments

130

1

Employee compensation charges

80

1

Site exit and other costs

1

Research and development

308

843

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,343

2,417

9,595

10,023

Interest expense (b)

(17

)

(29

)

(83

)

(120

)

Equity investment losses/(income)

(163

)

469

799

(758

)

Integration expenses

97

130

440

564

Loss on debt redemption

266

281

Divestiture gains

(211

)

(9

)

Litigation and other settlements

144

140

Provision for restructuring

15

19

75

169

Contingent consideration

(32

)

(542

)

Other

1

71

Other (income)/expense, net

77

557

1,497

(415

)

Increase to pretax income

2,493

2,976

11,835

11,057

Income taxes on items above

(345

)

(261

)

(1,332

)

(993

)

Income tax reserve release attributed to Mead Johnson

(225

)

(225

)

Income taxes attributed to internal transfers of intangible assets

(72

)

(983

)

(72

)

(983

)

Income taxes

(642

)

(1,244

)

(1,629

)

(1,976

)

Increase to net earnings

$

1,851

$

1,732

$

10,206

$

9,081

(a) Revised to exclude significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).
(b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

Gross Profit

$

8,813

$

73

$

8,886

$

36,022

$

356

$

36,378

Marketing, selling and administrative

2,266

2,266

7,814

(79

)

7,735

Research and development

2,510

2,510

9,509

(308

)

9,201

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,343

(2,343

)

9,595

(9,595

)

Other (income)/expense, net

(217

)

(77

)

(294

)

576

(1,497

)

(921

)

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,859

2,493

4,352

7,713

11,835

19,548

(Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes

(166

)

642

476

1,368

1,629

2,997

Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation

$

2,022

$

1,851

$

3,873

$

6,327

$

10,206

$

16,533

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

2,124

2,124

2,124

2,146

2,146

2,146

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.95

$

0.87

$

1.82

$

2.95

$

4.75

$

7.70

Effective Tax Rate

(8.9

) %

19.8

%

10.9

%

17.7

%

(2.4

) %

15.3

%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Specified
Items (a)

Non-GAAP

Gross Profit

$

9,629

$

$

9,629

$

36,445

$

603

$

37,048

Marketing, selling and administrative

2,354

(2

)

2,352

7,690

(3

)

7,687

Research and development

2,518

2,518

10,195

(843

)

9,352

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,417

(2,417

)

10,023

(10,023

)

Other (income)/expense, net

393

(557

)

(164

)

(720

)

415

(305

)

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,858

2,976

4,834

8,098

11,057

19,155

(Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes

(514

)

1,244

730

1,084

1,976

3,060

Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation

$

2,372

$

1,732

$

4,104

$

6,994

$

9,081

$

16,075

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

2,219

2,219

2,219

2,245

2,245

2,245

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.07

$

0.77

$

1.84

$

3.12

$

4.04

$

7.16

Effective Tax Rate

(27.7

) %

42.8

%

15.1

%

13.4

%

2.6

%

16.0

%

(a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
NET DEBT CALCULATION
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,123

$

13,979

Marketable debt securities

130

2,987

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities

9,253

16,966

Short-term debt obligations

(4,264

)

(4,948

)

Long-term debt

(35,056

)

(39,605

)

Net debt position

$

(30,067

)

$

(27,587

)

Media: media@bms.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@bms.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYBiotech Investing
BMY
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:BCT

BriaCell Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Combination Study with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has initiated patient dosing in a Phase I/IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)] or ipilimumab [YERVOY®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

“We believe that combination of Bria-IMT™ with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO, Dr. Bill Williams. “BriaCell is committed to exploring additional ways to address the unmet needs of the advanced breast cancer community. We are very excited to test this novel combination treatment approach which we believe will offer significant clinical benefit to patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with CB-839 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo in combination with Calithera’s CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). CB-839 is an orally administered glutaminase inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies.Preclinical data suggest that CB-839, which is designed to target a pathway to starve tumor cells of the key nutrient glutamine, may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may also reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo is designed to overcome immune suppression. The companies will explore the potential of combining these two agents with the goal of achieving improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC patients with cancer that is stable or growing on a PD-1 inhibitor therapy.“Influencing the tumor microenvironment remains a key focus of research, and we are excited to explore the potential benefits of Opdivo plus CB-839 in an effort to advance new combination therapies for difficult to treat cancers,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., senior vice president, Head of Oncology Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb.“The combination with Opdivo follows our strategy to combine CB-839 with therapies to improve outcomes for RCC patients,” said Susan Molineaux, CEO of Calithera Biosciences. “We believe that by blocking glutamine consumption in tumors, and redirecting this key nutrient for cell growth and proliferation to T‑cells, CB-839 could enhance the effects of Opdivo. With support from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera is excited to advance this combination into the Phase 2 portion of CX-839-004, our ongoing study in ccRCC patients.”Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world in July 2014, and currently has regulatory approval in 57 countries including the United States, Japan, and in the European Union.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology: Advancing Oncology Research

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives European Approval for Opdivo for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced the European Commission approved Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) after
autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) and treatment with brentuximab vedotin. Opdivo is now the first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in the European Union (EU). This approval allows for the expanded marketing of Opdivo in relapsed or refractory cHL in all 28 Member States of the EU.
The approval is based on an integrated analysis of data from the Phase 2
CheckMate -205 and the Phase 1 CheckMate -039 trials, evaluating
patients with relapsed or refractory cHL after ASCT and treatment with
brentuximab vedotin. In the subset of patients in the efficacy
population (n=95), the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR)
as assessed by an independent radiologic review committee was 66% (95%
CI: 56-76; 63/95 patients). The percentage of patients with a complete
response was 6% (95% CI: 2-13; 6/95 patients), and the percentage of
patients with a partial response was 60% (95% CI: 49-70; 57/95
patients). At 12 months, the progression-free survival rate was 57% (95%
CI: 45-68). Opdivo is associated with warnings and precautions
including immune-related: pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, nephritis and
renal dysfunction, endocrinopathies, rash, and other adverse reactions;
infusion reactions, and complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem
cell transplantation (HSCT) in cHL after Opdivo.
Emmanuel
Blin, senior vice president and chief strategy officer,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of this
approval for Opdivo and what it means for adult patients with
relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem
cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin, as it marks the
first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in
the EU. This also is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s second Immuno-Oncology agent
approved for a blood cancer in the EU within just six months.”
“As a practicing hematologist, I have experienced the challenge of
managing classical Hodgkin lymphoma and the need among previously
treated patients,” said Andreas Engert, M.D., lead investigator and
professor of Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, University
Hospital of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. “It is incredibly exciting that
with today’s approval of Opdivo for the treatment of adult
patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after
autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin
in the EU, we now have an entirely new treatment approach that has shown
impressive response rates and durability of response in this
difficult-to-treat population.”
In the integrated analysis of data from CheckMate -205 and CheckMate
-039, the median time to response was 2.0 months (range 0.7-11.1), and
among responders, the duration of response was maintained over time for
a median of 13.1 months (95% CI: 9.5-NE; range 0.0+, 23.1+). Stable
disease was observed in 23% of patients. In a post-hoc analysis of the
80 patients in CheckMate -205 cohort B, it was found 37 patients had no
response to prior brentuximab vedotin treatment. Among these 37
patients, treatment with Opdivo resulted in an ORR of 59.5%
(22/37), and the median duration of response was 13.14 months.
The safety of Opdivo in cHL was evaluated in 263 adult patients
from CheckMate -205 (n=240) and CheckMate -039 (n=23). Among these
patients (total safety population: n=263), serious adverse events (AEs)
occurred in 21% of patients. The most common serious AEs (reported in at
least 1% of patients) were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. The most common AEs (reported
in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue (32%), upper respiratory tract
infection (28%), pyrexia (24%), diarrhea (23%), and cough (22%).
Twenty-three percent of patients had a dose delay for an AE, and 4.2% of
patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. Six out of 40 patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after Opdivo, and these 40
patients had a median follow-up from subsequent allogeneic HSCT of 2.9
months (range: 0-22).
About Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), also known as Hodgkin disease, is a cancer that
starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the
body’s immune system. In the European Union, about 12,200 new cases and
2,600 deaths occurred in 2012 as a result of HL. The disease is most
often diagnosed in early adulthood (ages 20-40) and late adulthood
(older than 55 years of age). Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is the most
common type of HL, accounting for 95% of cases.
Bristol-Myers Squibb: At the Forefront of
Immuno-Oncology Science & Innovation
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines that will
raise survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and will change the
way patients live with cancer.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational and approved agents, including the first
combination of two I-O agents in metastatic melanoma, and our
differentiated clinical development program, which is studying broad
patient populations across more than 20 types of cancers with 11
clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system
pathways. Our deep expertise and innovative clinical trial designs
uniquely position us to advance the science of combinations across
multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave of I-O combination
regimens with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer research
that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune
biomarkers and inform which patients will benefit most from I-O
therapies.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of
PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 57 countries, including the
United States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the
company’s Opdivo + Yervoy combination was the first
Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the
treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than
47 countries, including the United States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In CheckMate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from CheckMate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related
complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD,
steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other
immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the
potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY-
containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk.
Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and
because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue
breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients
receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in
42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4
adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving
OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate
aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In CheckMate 066, serious
adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206).
Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving
OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in
≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase
(3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In CheckMate 067, serious adverse reactions
(73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation
(43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4
adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the
OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The
most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY
arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%),
colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In CheckMate 017 and
057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving
OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary
embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and
respiratory failure. In CheckMate 025, serious adverse reactions
occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent
serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney
injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In
CheckMate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]),
adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays
(23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes
other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications
of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of
patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the
subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]).
In CheckMate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients
receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported
in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea,
respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Common Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with
OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In CheckMate 066, the most common adverse
reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205)
were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28%
vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In CheckMate 067, the most common
(≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were
fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%),
vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse
reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%),
diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In CheckMate 017 and 057, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418)
were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased
appetite. In CheckMate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%)
reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were
asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs
29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%),
constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain
(21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In CheckMate 205 and 039,
among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper
respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%),
diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse
reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus
(25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%).
In CheckMate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients
receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than
investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse
reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue
(41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CheckMate Trials and Patient Populations
CheckMate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with
YERVOY; CheckMate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; CheckMate
017 – squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); CheckMate 057
non-squamous NSCLC; CheckMate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; CheckMate
205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; CheckMate 141
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please
see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO and YERVOY, including Boxed
WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions for YERVOY.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono
Pharmaceutical Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to
develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at
the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further
expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly
develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents
and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Gilead Awards $7.6 Million in Grants to Advance Health Equity in Breast Cancer

Toward Health Equity Oncology Grant ™ Supports Initiatives to Break the Cycle of Health Inequity –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) awarded $7.6 million in grant funding to 24 U.S.-based, community organizations through the newly created Toward Health Equity (THE) Oncology Grant™. The funding will support evidence-based interventions that address barriers to care and social determinants of health including patient navigator training, cultural competency training, and services combating barriers such as transportation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN POSTS FULL TRANSCRIPT AND AUDIO REPLAY OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS WEBCAST

- Amgen ( NASDAQ : AMGN ) posted the full transcript and audio replay of the company's 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results webcast from earlier today.

The transcript, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Audio of the webcast will also be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AMGEN ALSO PROVIDES 2023 GUIDANCE EXCLUDING ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM THE ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 versus comparable periods in 2021.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMJEVITA , FIRST BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA®, NOW AVAILABLE IN THE UNITED STATES

Four Years of Real-World Experience in More Than 300,000 Patients and Over 60 Countries 1

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced AMJEVITA™ (adalimumab-atto), a biosimilar to Humira ®* (adalimumab), is now available in the United States . AMJEVITA was the first biosimilar to Humira approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2016. 2,3

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kite and Arcellx Close Agreement to Co-develop and Co-commercialize Late-stage Clinical CART-ddBCMA in Multiple Myeloma

Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), and Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX), today announced the closing of the companies' previously announced global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx's lead late-stage product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is an incurable disease for most patients and the need remains for effective, safe and broadly accessible therapies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230129005022/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Initiates Dosing of Tuspetinib in APTIVATE Expansion Trial in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

AML Patients Receive Tuspetinib Monotherapy to Kick Off APTIVATE Phase 1/2 Trial
New Response Emerges with 40 mg Tuspetinib in FLT3 Wildtype AML Patient
Aptose Elucidates Rationale for Tuspetinib's Superior Safety Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today announced the 120 mg monotherapy dosing of patients in the APTIVATE Phase 12 clinical trial of tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), an oral, mutation agnostic tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (RR AML). In parallel, another clinical response has been achieved by a RR AML patient receiving 40 mg tuspetinib once daily orally in the original dose exploration trial, the second response at the recently launched low-dose 40 mg cohort.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

Investor Webinar

High-Grade Rock Chips Up To 54.9% Mn Confirms Further Manganese Prospectivity

Related News

Lithium Investing

DRA Global Appointed To Complete Definitive Feasibility Study For Cinovec

rare earth investing

Reach Adds High-Grade Manganese To Critical Mineral Portfolio

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project – Drilling Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Development Well Permitting Update

rare earth investing

Update On U.S. Downstream Strategy

Lithium Investing

Positive Lithium Drill Assays Received At The Madube Pan

Copper Investing

Drilling Underway At Major Greenfields Target - Pelicano

×