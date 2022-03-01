Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible ...

