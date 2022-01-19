BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually via teleconference on January 18, 2022 were passed. Voting for each of the director nominees was as follows: Shareholders also voted in favour of: setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the ...

BCT:CA