Life Science News Investing News
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually via teleconference on January 18, 2022 were passed. Voting for each of the director nominees was as follows: Shareholders also voted in favour of: setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the ...

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" ) held virtually via teleconference on January 18, 2022 were passed. Voting for each of the director nominees was as follows:

Nominee
For Withheld
Actual Percentage Actual Percentage
Dr. William V. Williams 2,286,353 97.68% 54,346 2.32%
Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko 2,286,214 97.67% 54,485 2.33%
Mr. Marc Lustig 2,285,435 97.64% 55,263 2.36%
Dr. Rebecca Taub 2,327,126 99.42% 13,573 0.58%
Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 2,285,426 97.64% 55,273 2.36%
Mr. Martin Schmieg 2,326,345 99.39% 14,353 0.61%
Dr. Jane Gross 2,327,674 99.44% 13,024 0.56%

Shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; (ii) re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company; (iii) approving the Company's stock option plan; and (iv) approving an amendment to the authorized share structure and articles of the Company by creating a new class of subordinate voting shares, and to vary the special rights and restrictions attached to the Common Shares to reflect the creation of the new class of shares, as more particularly described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2021 and posted to SEDAR on January 4, 2022. Please see the report of voting results filed under BriaCell's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of these other matters voted on by shareholders at the Meeting.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell TSXV:BCT Biotech Investing
BCT:CA
BriaCell

BriaCell

Overview

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX, BCTXW, TSX:BCT) is a biotechnology company with a mission to develop innovative immunotherapies for treating cancer and infectious diseases.

At the forefront of cancer treatments, immunotherapies boost the ability of the body's own cancer-fighting cells to destroy cancerous tumors. Immunotherapies also have low-toxicity, making it easier for patients to undergo treatment. Most importantly, they may offer better efficacy and less chance of recurrence for many cancer patients. In a report released by Research and Markets, the global immuno-oncology market is expected to reach $100 billion by 2022, and BriaCell continues to uncover opportunities in this space with its innovative technologies.

BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, is an immunotherapy currently being developed to treat advanced breast cancer, which is the expected cause of approximately 43,000 deaths in the US in 2021. Bria-IMT™ recently achieved positive proof of concept, showing outstanding safety and efficacy data. Importantly, preliminary efficacy data was similar or superior to those of other approved breast cancer drugs when they were at a similar stage of clinical development.

BriaCell currently has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte's development portfolio with BriaCell's drug candidates in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell has been dosing patients in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, and is planned to also combine with epacadostat, an orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (both provided by Incyte). The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to match over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

In November 2020, BriaCell announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI, Center for Cancer Research), part of the National Institutes of Health, to investigate novel off-the-shelf personalized therapeutics for cancer.

BriaCell's management team is comprised of a team of experienced industry leaders involved in the approval of dozens of drugs.

BriaCell Therapeutics' Company Highlights

BriaCell has truly emerged in the last 13 months:

  • April 2021: Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with U.S. Public Offering, Bringing Total Gross Proceeds to US$28.7 Mil
  • February 2021: BriaCell Announces Closing of US$25 Mil Public Offering
  • November 2020: BriaCell Announces Collaboration with the NCI
  • October 2020: Survival Data: 13.3 months vs. 7.2-9.8 months
  • January 13, 2020: Remarkable Responder Update
  • January 9, 2020: Additional 'Biomarker' identified; Possible predictor of high-responding patients
  • October 7, 2019: First patient dosed under Incyte Corporation collaboration

The Cancer Immunotherapy Space

There are a number of challenges that cancer immunotherapy treatments face. Approved immunotherapies work in 20 to 30 percent of patients. They depend on the patient's weakened immune system and, in some cases can cause autoimmune disease.

Other challenges include the lack of effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies to treat some solid tumors or blood cancers since they only work in certain types of cancer and not in others. Additionally, newly developed effective personalized immunotherapies such as PROVENGE® and CAR-T need to be individually manufactured for each patient. This means a complex and time-consuming manufacturing process, which is extremely expensive and might make the therapies commercially unsuccessful.

In response to these challenges, BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer, which has been estimated to be the cause of about 43,000 deaths in the US in 2021.

The off-the-shelf approach means that the treatments are pre-manufactured and the patient will be able to receive her or his personalized, targeted treatment using an easy and common HLA test on her or his saliva sample. This approach is quick, and relatively inexpensive, and avoids the complex manufacturing process associated with other personalized immunotherapy treatments. This approach is the first of its kind for advanced breast cancer.

Bria-IMT™

Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead product candidate, is derived from a specific breast cancer cell line. It is genetically engineered to release granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system. BriaCell believes that Bria-IMT™ helps the body to stimulate cancer-fighting T-cells, cells that directly attack tumor cells, and B-cells that produce anti-tumor antibodies.

Proof-of-concept clinical trials

The first clinical trial used the original unmodified breast cancer cell line, with low dose cyclophosphamide and GM-CSF to boost the immune response. Fourteen patients were treated and produced impressive results, including no severe drug-related side-effects and a median survival rate in patients after treatment of about twice what was expected.

The second clinical trial used Bria-IMT™ (i.e. the original cell line – modified to produce GM-CSF) along with low dose cyclophosphamide and interferon-alpha in four advanced-stage cancer patients. The treatment was tolerated very well with few side effects. The median overall survival was much longer than expected. The study also had one patient that responded extremely well to the treatment with an approximately 90 percent tumor reduction in breast cancer as well as disappearance of the cancer from the lungs and soft tissues.

Source: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

After the treatment stopped, as required by the study, the patient's breast cancer returned and had spread to the patient's brain, lungs and other sites. Importantly, the patient was treated again with Bria-IMT™ and the tumors were reduced at multiple sites, even in the brain. This patient-matched Bria-IMT™ for HLA genes which are used to match patients to tissues in tissue transplantation (e.g. for kidney transplants).

Recent clinical findings (Phase I/IIa proof-of-concept study with Bria-IMT™: 2017 to 2018)

BriaCell completed a Phase IIa study of Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer in 23 patients that were heavily pre-treated (listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947) and released their initial data in September 2018. To date, Bria-IMT™ treatment has been safe with several instances of tumor reduction observed in certain patients sharing a key biomarker (HLA match) with Bria-IMT™. The treatment was safe and well-tolerated. Most importantly, initial efficacy data was similar or superior to those of other advanced or approved drugs for breast cancer when they were at a similar stage of clinical development.

Based on the recent findings related to the mechanism of action of Bria-IMT™, and the potential to produce intensified anti-tumor activity when used in combination with certain drugs, the company is now conducting the combination study of Bria-IMT™ with retifanlimab and epacadostat. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.) and, more recently, Incyte's retifanlimab (under a corporate collaboration with Incyte Corporation) , are designed to neutralize immune suppression in cancer patients. The significance of immune checkpoints has been recognized by the Nobel committee by awarding Drs. Honjo and Allison with the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. BriaCell believes that Bria-IMT™ can exert additive or synergistic tumor-directed effects with checkpoint inhibitors like KEYTRUDA®. Initial safety data for the combined approach shows that it is very safe and well-tolerated by patients. Early efficacy data for the first eleven advanced breast cancer patients dosed with Bria-IMT™ in combination with KEYTRUDA® suggested strong additive or synergistic effects on tumor regression (shrinkage).

BriaCell hypothesizes that checkpoint inhibitors act by “awakening" a component of the immune system, while Bria-IMT™ “puts the foot on the gas" of the immune system, which may lead to more powerful anti-tumor activity.

BriaCell Therapeutics' Collaboration with Incyte Corporation

In April 2019, BriaCell and Incyte Corporation formed a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell plan to evaluate novel combinations of compounds from Incyte's development portfolio with Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell initiated dosing patients with advanced breast cancer in its Phase I/IIa clinical study for Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab and epacadostat. The goal of the program is to remove cancer-induced suppression of the immune system (taking the “foot off the breaks" that cancer puts on the immune system) and stimulating an immune response with the Bria-IMT™, putting the “foot on the gas". This is expected to allow the immune system to attack the cancer in a targeted way with the help of Bria-IMT™. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaDX™

BriaCell has developed a companion diagnostic test that would allow a physician to prepare a personalized pre-made treatment for each patient based on the presence of certain biomarkers (HLA type). Testing is simple and done on the patient's saliva.

This diagnostic test may be used in future clinical trials to speed up the clinical development of Bria-IMT™ and will be used in trials of Bria-OTS™.

Bria-OTS™

The Bria-OTS™ treatment is based on pre-manufactured immunotherapies – each containing a specific HLA type – which can be selectively administered to patients based on the patient's HLA type. BriaCell is developing 15 unique HLA types that will allow for the treatment of over 99 percent of advanced-staged breast cancer patients. This approach provides customized cancer immunotherapy for each individual patient that doesn't require personalized manufacturing.

Source: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

A simple diagnostic test, BriaDX™, will determine the appropriate off-the-shelf immunotherapy for each patient. Based on the results, one or two pre-made Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy cell lines will be selected to be administered to the patient. Thus, Bria-OTS™ is expected to provide the patient with fast, inexpensive, safe and effective personalized cancer immunotherapy treatment that can be ordered readily.

BriaCell Therapeutics' Small Molecule Program

BriaCell's small molecule program includes the development of novel, selective protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors which have shown potent activity in a number of pre-clinical models of several different cancer indications as well as fibrotic diseases. Protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors may provide another shot on goal besides a potential partnership opportunity.

BriaCell Therapeutics' Management Team

William V. Williams, MD, FACP, President & CEO, Director

  • Former VP, Exploratory Development, Incyte Corporation
  • Former VP, Experimental Medicine, GlaxoSmithKline
  • Former Head, Rheumatology Research, University of Pennsylvania
  • Extensive drug development experience

Gadi Levin, CA, MBA – CFO and Corporate Secretary

  • CFO of Labstyle Innovations Ltd
  • VP of Finance for two Israeli investment houses in the fields of private equity, hedge funds and real estate
  • Financial Consultant, various firms
  • Accountant, Arthur Andersen

BriaCell Therapeutics' Board of Directors

Jamieson Bondarenko, CFA, CMT, Chairman of the Board

  • Previously Principal and Managing Director of the Equity Capital Markets group of Eight Capital
  • Previously several positions at Dundee Securities Ltd., including Managing Director, Director, Vice President and Associate

Vaughn Embro-Pantalony, MBA, FCPA, FCMA, CDir, ACC, Director

  • Current: Chair, Board of Directors, Soricimed Biopharma Inc.
  • Board and Audit Committee Member, Microbix Biosystems Inc.
  • VP, Finance & CFO, Teva Novopharm Limited
  • VP, Finance & Administration, Bayer Healthcare
  • Director, Finance and Administration & CFO, Zeneca Pharma Inc.

Marc Lustig — Director

  • Investor, entrepreneur, and corporate finance veteran with a deep understanding of the life sciences industry, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, as well as the legal cannabis industry.
  • Holds MSc and MBA degrees from McGill University and his professional experience includes working at Merck & Co.,
  • His capital markets career includes roles in biotech equity research, corporate finance and as Head of Capital Markets.
  • Founder and CEO of Origin House where he currently serves as a director.
  • Director of a number of public companies, and founded the Lustig Family Medical Cannabis Research & Care Fund of the Cedars Cancer Foundation that provides cannabis to palliative cancer patients.

Martin Schmieg, CPA, Director

  • Current: CEO, ClearIT, LLC
  • CFO: Sirna Therapeutics, Inc., & Isolagen, Inc.
  • CEO, Freedom-2, Inc. (now PharmaCyte, Inc.)
  • Advisor, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter Genomics, Calimmune, Inc., Cryoport, Inc., Vetbiologics, a division of U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Sapientia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., & Rokk3r Labs, LLC

Rebecca A. Taub, MD, Director

  • Current: CMO & EVP, Director, Founder, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
  • Senior VP, VIA Pharmaceuticals
  • VP of Research, Metabolic Diseases, Hoffmann-La Roche Company
  • Executive Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Executive Director, Dupont Pharmaceuticals
  • Professor of Genetics and Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Jane Gross, Ph.D., Director

  • Chief Scientific Officer and SVP, Research and Non-Clinical Development at Aptevo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APVO)
  • VP, Applied Research and Non-Clinical Development at Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS)
  • VP, Immunology Research at ZymoGenetics
  • Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE)

Suzanne Ostrand-Rosenberg, Ph.D. - Advisor

  • 40 years of experience leading investigations focused on the immune system's response to cancer.
  • Robert & Jane Meyerhoff Professor of Biochemistry, Emeritus
  • Professor of Biological Sciences, Emeritus, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Baltimore, MD, and has been working with the University since 1977.
  • Adjunct Professor of Pathology, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, in 2018.

BriaCell Therapeutics' Management Team

William V. Williams, MD, FRCP, President & CEO

  • Seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 35 years of industry and academic expertise, including significant clinical management in multinational pharmaceutical companies.
  • Served as VP of Exploratory Development at Incyte Corporation from 2005 – 2016.
  • Facilitated entry of over 20 compounds into the clinic, including approvals for ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and baricitinib (Olumiant).
  • Responsible for establishing proof-of-concept in several therapeutic areas
  • Involved in numerous new drug applications (NDAs) for therapeutics that achieved marketing authorization

Gadi Levin, CA, MBA, CFO & Corporate Secretary

  • Appointed as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.'s Chief Financial Officer in February 2016.
  • Acted as Chief Financial Officer of Labstyle Innovations Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on diabetes.
  • Served as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for two Israeli investment houses in the fields of private equity, hedge funds and real estate (2008 to 2009 and 2010, respectively).

Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research and Development

  • Working as a cancer scientist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York (MSKCC).
  • Investigated various aspects of tumor biology, including the development of targeted therapies for Mesothelioma and the characterization of the biological mechanisms underlying cancer metastasis.
  • Interested in the study of the tumor immune-microenvironment and in the development of immunotherapies for thoracic cancers using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell technologies.
  • Since 2013, Dr. Lopez-Lago has been working as Senior Research Scientist at MSKCC. Dr. Lopez-Lago received his Bachelor of Science in Bio-Sciences and his doctorate in Molecular Biology from Santiago of Compostela University, Spain.
Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BCT

BriaCell Presents Clinical and Scientific Findings at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020

Preliminary safety and efficacy data are being presented today from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients.

  • Clinical responses and disease control—without serious side effects—in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic breast cancer seen with lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), a PD-1 inhibitor.
  • Higher levels of immune system activation were directly related to higher incidences of tumor reduction and higher rates of disease control and clinical benefit in patients with advanced breast cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is announcing the results of clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in a poster session during the SSO 2020 International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care™, a virtual event held in the evenings of August 17-18, 2020. The patient data summarized and discussed belong to previously-disclosed patients (i.e., no incremental numbers enrolled).

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Presentation and Abstract Publication at 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces the publication of its abstract in the ASCO Meeting Library — available in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by May 26, 2020. The Company will present at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, a virtual event held during the dates of the originally planned in-person Annual Meeting (May 29-June 2, 2020). The ASCO Annual Meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, and Dr. Charles Wiseman, BriaCell’s Scientific Founder and Director, will present clinical data and pathological findings from the Phase I/IIa studies of Bria-IMT™ alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Continues Business and Clinical Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Phase I/IIa clinical study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for breast cancer treatment, with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012, is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • BriaCell is currently evaluating a number of business strategies to develop its potential treatments for breast cancer on its own or in partnership.
  • Clinical and pathological findings of Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at upcoming conferences.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that the Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™, for breast cancer treatment, with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012, is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, BriaCell is currently evaluating a number of business strategies to develop its potential treatments for breast cancer on its own or in partnership. BriaCell will be presenting the clinical and pathological findings of Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at upcoming conferences including 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting (May 29-Jun 2, 2020), and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in August 2020.

“We are committed to develop treatment solutions for advanced breast cancer patients with no effective treatment options and understand that continuation of our clinical studies during these unprecedented times is critical for our patients. We are grateful to our clinical team for having made the task possible,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Files Patent Application for Novel Therapeutics for Cancer

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining the development and use of novel therapeutics (i.e. multi-specific binding reagents) that activate immune cells to selectively destroy the cancer cells or to selectively block cancer cells from inactivating immune cells.

The patent application, entitled “METHODS FOR INDUCING AND ENHANCING ANTI-CANCER IMMUNE RESPONSES USING NOVEL MOLECULAR CONSTRUCTS”, outlines the development and use of multi-specific binding reagents that simultaneously bind to an immune cell and a cancer cell, or just to a cancer cell, and activate the immune system against the cancer cells. The novel binding reagents are designed to act, among others, as potent immune cell activators/immune checkpoint inhibitors without the toxicity of current checkpoint inhibitors. The expected effect is a highly targeted therapy envisioned to selectively destroy cancer cells without affecting normal (non-cancerous) cells. This may mean less severe side effects for the treated cancer patients compared to alternative therapies. The Company cautions that these novel therapeutics are still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success in cancer treatment or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, the design of new therapeutics and methods for their use.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Files New Provisional Patent Application for Antibody-Based Treatment of Infectious Diseases

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining the development and use of certain antibodies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The infectious diseases include Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The patent application, entitled “COMPUTER-GUIDED DESIGN OF ANTIBODIES INCLUDING NEUTRALIZING SARS-CoV-2 BINDING AGENTS”, outlines compositions and methods for generating antibodies to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus causing COVID-19) using computer-based simulation technology. Such antibodies are envisioned to prevent and treat the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19. The use of computer simulation creates highly targeted antibodies by improving pre-existing antibodies. The improvements include, but are not limited to, creating higher affinity and/or specificity antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein (the protein which the virus uses to infect cells) versus the unmodified antibody. The resulting therapeutic antibodies are expected to quickly and specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bind to it, and neutralize it. The patent application also provides compositions and methods, using similar technologies, for cancer-directed antibodies.

Keep reading... Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Paul M. Ridker, MD, MPH, Bruce McManus, PhD, MD, and Joseph A. Hill, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are pleased to welcome distinguished thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine to our Scientific Advisory Board," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "Their expertise in cardiovascular research will provide invaluable guidance to our research and clinical programs focused on the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart disease."

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 1, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of http://investors.gilead.com and will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is now available in the U.S. on RangeMe, the leading industry online platform that streamlines new product discovery between brands and retailers

Komo is a verified brand on RangeMe and currently has its full line of frozen meals uploaded on the platform, making its products visible to thousands of retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. Through this platform, U.S. buyers are able to discover new products and brands. U.S. retail chains on the RangeMe platform include Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Kroger, Lowe's Foods, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, AHold USA, Food Lion, Publix, Meijer and Wakefern, as well as thousands of local and boutique retailers. Through RangeMe, Komo will be able to submit its products for retailer category reviews throughout the year.

Keep reading... Show less
Sirona Biochem Renews Agreement with CURE Intelligence for Marketing and Communications Support

Sirona Biochem Renews Agreement with CURE Intelligence for Marketing and Communications Support

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that it has renewed an agreement with Luxembourg-based analytics and marketing specialist CURE Intelligence for marketing intelligence services and communications support.

The agreement has been signed for an additional year of services.

Keep reading... Show less

U.S. FDA Approves RINVOQ® to Treat Adults and Children 12 Years and Older with Refractory, Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when use of other pills or injections is not recommended. 1 RINVOQ 15 mg once daily can be initiated in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg. 1 In these children and adults less than 65 years of age who do not achieve an adequate response, the dose may be increased to 30 mg once daily. 1

"Early in my career as an allergist, I saw how relentless the itch and rash could be for my patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis yet had limited options to offer those whose disease could not be adequately controlled with systemic therapy," said Thomas Hudson , M.D., senior vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "This additional approval for RINVOQ provides a once-daily oral option that can significantly improve the debilitating itch and skin symptoms of atopic dermatitis. It's also a proud moment for AbbVie as we continue our efforts to improve care in this disease state and other chronic, immune-mediated conditions."

Keep reading... Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×