BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

  • NCI award (non-dilutive grant) further validates novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy approach; and may facilitate future non-dilutive funding opportunities

 briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the United States federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training, has awarded the Company a research grant to advance its platform of personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies for cancer.

The grant award of non-dilutive funds is titled "An off-the-shelf tumor cell vaccine with HLA-matching alleles for the personalized treatment of advanced solid tumors". The Company intends to use the funds for the development of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies for advanced metastatic breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.

"There is an urgent need for breakthrough cancer treatments that would improve both survival and quality of life of cancer patients, especially in those with advanced disease. Our clinical findings to date show promising top-line survival and quality of life outcomes in patients treated with our personalized immunotherapy," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "We would like to thank NCI for its generous support, recognizing the urgency for this unmet medical need, and considering our novel technology, among numerous other applicants, as a treatment that could potentially revolutionize cancer care. The NCI award further validates our approach and may facilitate future non-dilutive funding opportunities."

"Historically, the manufacturing and administration of personalized cancer treatments have been very time-consuming, complicated, and costly," stated Dr. Miguel Lopez-Lago, BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our cutting-edge off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies have the potential to address all these issues and may represent a major advancement in cancer care."

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including in relation to (i) intends to use the funds for the development of Bria-OTS™; (ii) the results of any research and development of Bria-OTS™; (iii) ability to obtain future non-dilutive funding; and (iv) the ability to address issues relating to manufacturing and administration of personalized cancer treatments, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCellBCT:CATSX:BCTPharmaceutical Investing
BCT:CA
BriaCell
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSX:BCT

BriaCell


Keep reading...Show less
FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company driven to fight cancer and improve patients' lives, announces that it has received approval from FDA on its pivotal registrational study design for Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

FDA has approved the study design, the primary and secondary endpoints, and patient population in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal registration clinical study. The study will include advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

  • Special Shareholder Meeting to be Held in July 2023

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement dated May 24, 2023 with BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), will be spun-out to SpinCo by way of a court approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the previously-announced strategic investment by Prevail Partners, LLC (" Prevail Partners ") in the Company (the " Investment "), in accordance with a stock purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and Prevail Partners on May 12, 2023. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 463,408 common shares (the " Shares ") to Prevail Partners (the " Issuance ") at a price per Share of US$8.63 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$4 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

  • Prevail Partners, LLC to purchase 463,408 BriaCell common shares at a price of $8.63 for gross proceeds of $4 million, representing a 20% premium to the trailing thirty (30) trading day VWAP.
  • Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. to act as Contract Research Organization (CRO) for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study, expected to commence in 2023.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that the Company has signed a Master Service and Technology Agreement ("MSTA") agreement with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. ("InfoWorks"), a Philadelphia, PA based Contract Research Organization (CRO), to provide clinical services and technologies for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study in advanced metastatic breast cancer. Services include clinical site coordination, project management, clinical monitoring and pharmacovigilance (safety management) services, and the use of InfoWork's integrated real-time data analytics platform, The Single Interface ® for clinical support and real-time data analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

  • 15 of 18 patients remain alive of those recruited since the study reopened in 2021.
  • Longer than expected patient survival data highlights tolerability and clinical effectiveness of BriaCell's combination treatment.
  • The Bria-IMT combination regimen activated the immune system even in anergic patients with very weak immune systems.
  • Continued positive clinical data suggests more meaningful survival and clinical benefits in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is presenting positive clinical data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in four poster sessions during the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

"Our data highlights the potential clinical value of the Bria-MT™ regimen in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer after receiving multiple prior therapies," said Carmen Calfa, M.D., of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Principal Clinical Investigator, and co-author of the study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with PD-1 inhibitors pembrolizumab and retifanlimab. "These results are promising and the fact that patients have had a great quality of life thus far is remarkable. We are hopeful that this novel immunotherapy proves to be an effective therapy for our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Second Quarter Dividend

Consolidated revenue increased 49.6% to $167.6 million; Jamieson Brands revenue increased 51.5%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 27.1% or $6.6 million to $31.1 million

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pharmaceutical pill over graphics of data and hands holding a test tube.

How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies (Updated 2023)

Pharmaceutical companies are key to the life science sector, advancing new cures and improving treatments for patients.

However, diseases aren't easily targeted; there's no specific cure for all types of cancer, or a direct method for stopping all the infectious disease variants that affect humanity. For that reason, companies in the pharmaceutical industry try to expand potential treatments and seek new ways to work with medicine that already exists. As an example, a pharmaceutical company might develop drugs for multiple indications or could look at addressing broader categories, such as pain.

The US is the world's leader in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). According to Statista, since 1995, R&D efforts in the country have grown significantly, rising from US$15.2 billion to a record high of US$102.3 billion in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
map of the world made out of medical pills

Pharmaceutical Industry Overview: Top Regions (Updated 2023)

The pharmaceutical industry has a global presence, but the world’s biggest markets are the US and Europe.

Regions such as China and India have seen growth in recent years, but when it comes to the life science space — particularly the pharma industry — the US and Europe remain on top for consumption and development.

Potent capital opportunities and demand for products and devices in those areas have had an impact, and the biggest pharma companies on Fierce Pharma’s list of the 20 top pharma companies by revenue in 2022 are located in the US and Europe.

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-886-7786 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 40464539 and it will be available until Thursday, August 17, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Appoints New Board Director

Former retail executive brings grocery channel experience to the Company's Board of Directors

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL), announced today the appointment of François Vimard to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
pills spilled out of a pill bottle on yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharma sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for rare diseases.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

×