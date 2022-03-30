TAICHUNG, Taiwan March 30, 2022 PRNewswire -- Bravo Casino, a leading classic slot machine game application by Megata LTD, marks its fifth anniversary by launching Bubble Bobble: Reunion in collaboration with renowned Japanese game publisher Taito Corporation as it hits five million downloads. The Bubble Bobble: Reunion comes to fruition following a year of extensive research and development, as the team designed ...

GAMING00