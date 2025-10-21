BP Silver Finalizes Targets for Upcoming Drill Program at its Cosuño Silver Project, Bolivia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has finalized targets for initial drill testing and has selected Maldonado Exploraciones, a premier Bolivian drilling contractor, to carry out the upcoming drill program at its Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") in Bolivia.
Tim Shearcroft, CEO of BP Silver, commented: "We are pleased to be moving forward with Maldonado for our inaugural drilling at the Cosuño Silver project. Following last month's successful $2.5 Million financing, we have expanded the program to include additional drill holes. We have waited patiently for this moment, and with record-high silver prices, the timing couldn't be better."
Cosuño Project Highlights:
- Large untested silver rich hydrothermal system which outcrops over ~10.5 km2 (Figure 1).
- Remote sense analysis, surface mapping and geochemical sampling confirms the presence of advanced argillic alteration and an associated outcropping mineralized lithocap such as seen at other (large) productive Bolivian systems.
- Target generation has defined 4 targets containing silver-rich polymetallic mineralization with grades up to 1035 g/t Silver for initial drilling testing (Figure 2).
- Drill pad preparation is underway, and drilling is anticipated to commence in early November.
FIGURE 1. Remote Sensing alteration mapping and silver rock geochemical values at Cosuño.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/271136_5d1bd46d24b74a44_002full.jpg
FIGURE 2. Exploration Targets and planned diamond drill collars Cosuño project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/271136_5d1bd46d24b74a44_003full.jpg
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About BP Silver Corp.
BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.
For further information please contact:
Tim Shearcroft, Chief Executive Officer
604-307-7032
Info@BPSilverCorp.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS IN NO WAY PASSED UPON THE MERITS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.
