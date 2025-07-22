BOTOX® Cosmetic Selects This Year's Entrepreneurs for The Confidence Project

- Select Business Owners Will Receive Access to Coaching, Mentorship, and Community During Exclusive 12-Week Virtual "Boostcamp"
- Additionally, 20 Entrepreneurs Will Each Receive a $20,000 Grant from BOTOX ® Cosmetic
Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the 2025 class of entrepreneurs who will participate in The Confidence Project: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs . This initiative, led by BOTOX ® Cosmetic, is aimed at closing the Confidence Gap and accelerating business growth for select entrepreneurs from across the country.
This year's participants were selected from a pool of applicants representing a wide range of industries, backgrounds, and business ideas. BOTOX ® Cosmetic invited these business owners to participate in a Virtual Community Summit earlier this month centered around business development, camaraderie, and financial coaching. Following the summit, each entrepreneur is set to begin an intensive "Boostcamp" powered by Hello Alice, an online platform that helps businesses launch and grow. The Boostcamp is designed to provide business owners with practical tools, mentorship, and education to help them scale their venture with confidence.
"On behalf of BOTOX ® Cosmetic and everyone at Allergan Aesthetics, I am proud to welcome this new group of entrepreneurs to The Confidence Project," said Nicole Katz , Vice President, Customer Engagement and Corporate Affairs at Allergan Aesthetics. "As the leader in aesthetics, we know what's possible when preparation and confidence are met with opportunity. We are honored to support this year's class of entrepreneurs. BOTOX ® Cosmetic is committed to building a future where women entrepreneurs have resources to forge new paths and propel their businesses to success."
Following the Boostcamp, select entrepreneurs will be chosen to participate in a Pitch Lab to present their business to a grant selection committee. Ultimately, 20 business owners will be selected and will each receive a $20,000 grant from BOTOX ® Cosmetic to help make their business goals a reality. The selection panel is comprised of Allergan Aesthetics executives and aesthetic entrepreneurs, including Shawna Chrisman , Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Founder of Destination Aesthetics Medical Spa™; Nicci Levy , CEO and Founder of ALCHEMY 43; and Caroline Robinson , MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Tone Dermatology.
"As a founder and entrepreneur, I know firsthand how critical community is when building a successful business. The opportunity to participate in The Confidence Project since the beginning has been deeply inspiring," said Shawna Chrisman . "These entrepreneurs aren't just growing companies; they're reshaping industries and bettering communities."
The 20 grant recipients will be announced in October 2025 . For more information on The Confidence Project, visit www.botoxcosmetic.com/realimpact and follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube where participants will be featured in the coming months.
About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com .
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .
© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.
