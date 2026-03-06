Boston Scientific to host investor event at the 75th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host an investor event and live webcast on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET 5:30 p.m. CT to discuss key clinical data presented earlier that day at the 75th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology. The event will be hosted by Dr. Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and global chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Sutton, chief medical officer, AF solutions and Dr. Michael R. Jaff, vice president and chief medical officer, vascular therapies.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

