Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. announced on Friday, February 11th, 2022 that it executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Beanfields Inc. .Highlights of the award winning Beanfields transaction include:Boosh's revenues increase to an estimated $14,500,000 Stores carrying Beanfields andor Boosh increased from 600 to 7,000 affordingBoosh with the potential of 7,000 more ...

VEGI:CC