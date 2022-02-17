Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Boosh completed the asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Beanfields Inc., as reported in its February 11th press release.Beanfields produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip. The portfolio includes a broad offering of nine ...

VEGI:CC