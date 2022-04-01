Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. announces that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement generating further gross proceeds of $433,569.50.The company issued 619,385 units at a price of $0.70 per Unit . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share ...

VEGI:CC