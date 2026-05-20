Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE,OTC:BNEFF; OTCID: BNEFF) ("Bonterra" or the "Company"), a Calgary based oil and gas producer, announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2026, a total of 12,995,745 shares, representing 35.53% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Election of Directors
The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|John J. Campbell
|8,991,463
|75.95 %
|2,846,503
|24.05 %
|David M. Humphreys
|11,758,055
|99.32 %
|79,911
|0.68 %
|Andy J. Mah
|11,765,694
|99.39 %
|72,272
|0.61 %
|Stacey E. McDonald
|10,455,167
|88.32 %
|1,382,799
|11.68 %
|Patrick G. Oliver
|10,980,140
|92.75 %
|857,826
|7.25 %
|Jacqueline R. Ricci
|8,474,510
|71.59 %
|3,363,456
|28.41 %
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|12,026,899
|97.30%
|333,342
|2.70%
Stock Option Plan
An ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|8,572,009
|72.41%
|3,265,957
|27.59%
About Bonterra
Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE,OTC:BNEFF | OTCID: BNEFF) is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer offering investors exposure to a portfolio of high-impact assets across three of Alberta's premier light oil plays. Bonterra leverages the stable production and free cash flow of the Pembina Cardium — one of Canada's largest oil plays — alongside the growth potential of the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney. Built on disciplined growth, capital efficiency, and steady debt reduction, Bonterra is positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable value to shareholders through commodity cycles. For more information, visit www.bonterraenergy.com or follow Bonterra on LinkedIn and X.
For further information please contact: Bonterra Energy Corp.
Patrick Oliver, President & CEO
Scott Johnston, CFO
Telephone: (403) 262-5307
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@bonterraenergy.com
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.