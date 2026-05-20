Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE,OTC:BNEFF; OTCID: BNEFF) ("Bonterra" or the "Company"), a Calgary based oil and gas producer, announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2026, a total of 12,995,745 shares, representing 35.53% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
John J. Campbell 8,991,463 75.95 %  2,846,503  24.05 % 
David M. Humphreys 11,758,055 99.32 %  79,911  0.68 % 
Andy J. Mah 11,765,694 99.39 %  72,272  0.61 % 
Stacey E. McDonald 10,455,167 88.32 %  1,382,799  11.68 % 
Patrick G. Oliver 10,980,140 92.75 %  857,826  7.25 % 
Jacqueline R. Ricci 8,474,510 71.59 %  3,363,456  28.41 % 


Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
12,026,899 97.30% 333,342 2.70%


Stock Option Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
8,572,009 72.41% 3,265,957 27.59%


About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE,OTC:BNEFF | OTCID: BNEFF) is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer offering investors exposure to a portfolio of high-impact assets across three of Alberta's premier light oil plays. Bonterra leverages the stable production and free cash flow of the Pembina Cardium — one of Canada's largest oil plays — alongside the growth potential of the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney. Built on disciplined growth, capital efficiency, and steady debt reduction, Bonterra is positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable value to shareholders through commodity cycles. For more information, visit www.bonterraenergy.com or follow Bonterra on LinkedIn and X.

For further information please contact: Bonterra Energy Corp.
Patrick Oliver, President & CEO
Scott Johnston, CFO

Telephone: (403) 262-5307
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@bonterraenergy.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bonterra EnergyBNE:CCTSX:BNEoil and gas investing
BNE:CC
The Conversation (0)
QIMC Reports 10.77% Hydrogen Mud-Gas Reading at West-Advocate - Five Stacked %-Level Readings in a 69-Metre Methane-Free Hydrogen-Rich Interval in Hole DDH-26-03, West Advocate, Nova Scotia

QIMC Reports 10.77% Hydrogen Mud-Gas Reading at West-Advocate - Five Stacked %-Level Readings in a 69-Metre Methane-Free Hydrogen-Rich Interval in Hole DDH-26-03, West Advocate, Nova Scotia

102 IsoJar mud samples return peak 10.77% H₂ at 848 m, five readings ≥5% H₂ in the 779-848 m interval, three readings ≥7% in a 33-metre sub-interval (815-848 m); methane and CO2 at or below detection Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"), has completed the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") covering... Keep Reading...
Valeura Announces Voting Results

Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation") reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on 14 May 2026. Shareholders voted on and approved the following... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives significant Q1 revenue growth for Cespira; Showcasing the high-pressure CNG storage solution at ACT Expo a defining step towards the North American market ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Mr. Lee Served as Contract Director of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, One of the Very Few Modern Nuclear Projects to Meet its Original Schedule and Cost TargetsSyntholene Energy Corp (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) announces today that HY Lee has been appointed to the Company's Advisory... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Valeura Energy Inc Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") reports its unaudited financial and operating results for the three month period ended 31 March 2026.The complete quarterly reporting package for the Company,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Resources Announces Private Equity Placement of A$1.5m

Freegold Drills 19.2 g/t Au over 24.7m and 33.7 g/t Au over 19.5m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Engineering and CAPEX Development of a Primary Silica Sand Processing Plant

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 65 Kilometres-Squared, Commences Summer Exploration Program, and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Related News

copper investing

Copper and Critical Metals: The West's Newest Frontline

rare earth investing

EU Prepares Rare Earth Stockpiles as China Tightens Grip on Strategic Minerals

Sarama Resources Announces Private Equity Placement of A$1.5m

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 19.2 g/t Au over 24.7m and 33.7 g/t Au over 19.5m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Engineering and CAPEX Development of a Primary Silica Sand Processing Plant

base metals investing

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 65 Kilometres-Squared, Commences Summer Exploration Program, and Confirms DTC Eligibility

energy investing

Skyharbour Announces Commencement of Drilling at the RL Uranium Project, Saskatchewan