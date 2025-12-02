Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of its Fall mechanical stripping and channel sampling program on its Burchell Copper-Gold Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Eight areas were stripped by excavator in the vicinity of the 111 Gold Zone, including the 111 Zone itself, and more than 400 channel samples and 80 grab samples were collected during the program. All gold results and most trace element results have now been received from the laboratory.
Highlights from the program include:
- Identification of a 14-meter-wide maximum envelope of discontinuous gold mineralization at the 111 Zone (Stripped Area 1, see Figure 1 and Figure 2) with one channel sample returning 2.1 g/t Au over 1.0 meters and one grab sample returning 8.0 g/t Au in outcrop. An additional sample of subcrop earlier in the season also returned 32.4 g/t Au in the area where grab samples had previously returned 56.9 and 68 g/t Au.
- The northernmost channel sample and grab sample at Stripped Area 1 (~17 m across strike from the main gold zone) were anomalous in gold (0.32 g/t Au over 1.0m channel and 0.44 g/t Au grab sample), indicating a possible subparallel gold zone and the need to expand the stripping to the north.
- Widespread zinc and gold anomalies, with local copper and lead anomalies, at multiple stripped areas including the 111 Zone. Apparent zonation from south to north at the 111 Zone from dominantly zinc to copper to gold across a total discontinuous mineralized width of 29 meters in the central part of the zone. Stripped Area 4 approximately 500 meters west of the 111 Zone returned 0.13 g/t Au and 0.7% Zn over 4.3 meters including 0.30 g/t Au and 3.1% Zn over 0.8 meters.
- An increased understanding of geological controls on gold mineralization: gold anomalies tend to occur within shear zones proximal to contacts between quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) sills and the host metavolcanic rocks, often within the contact zone between silicified mafic/intermediate rocks and quartz sericite schist (possible felsic volcanic rocks). Earlier in the summer outcrops of QFP were identified at several locations along a 3 km trend which stretches from northeast of the 111 Zone towards the southwestern corner of the property along a magnetic low corridor. These QFP outcrops are associated with anomalous gold as previously reported (September 11, 2025 news release).
Identification of three areas where additional mechanical stripping is warranted in advance of drilling: Stripped Areas 1, 6 1nd 7, see Figure 1.
Significant results from each stripped area are presented below. The results are summarized in Figure 1 and Figure 2 displays a detailed map of channel sampling results at Stripped Area 1 (the 111 Zone). Table 1 gives the UTM coordinates, lengths, orientations and grades of channel samples at the 111 Zone and select channel samples at other stripped areas. Channel sample widths reported are apparent widths. Table 2 gives relevant information on select grab samples collected at the stripped areas.
Stripped Area 1:
Target: the 111 Zone, 68 g/t Au grab sample.
Results: Identification of an envelope of discontinuous anomalous gold mineralization with maximum width of 14 meters. Channel samples include 2.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.7 g/t Au over 0.55 m, and 2.1 g/t Au over 0.5 m (previously reported on September 11, 2025). Higher-grade values tend to occur on either side of a 2-meter wide QFP sill which is strongly fractured and outcrops poorly. The host rocks appear to be silicified mafic to intermediate metavolcanic rocks, transitioning to more intermediate to the northwest. One grab sample of exposed outcrop returned 8.0 g/t Au with others returning 2.0 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au. Earlier in the season an additional high-grade result of 32.4 g/t Au, previously unreported, was obtained from a slab of subcrop near to where the 68 g/t Au sample had been discovered (see January 9, 2025 news release). The northern-most channel sample in the stripped area (~17 m across strike from the main gold zone) returned 0.32 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and a grab sample returned 0.44 g/t Au, suggestive of a parallel zone to the north which should be stripped back further. Multiple samples of anomalous zinc mineralization were also obtained, generally marginal to or outside of the envelope of anomalous gold mineralization. Intervals include 0.87% Zn over 0.55 m and 0.34% Zn over 2.25 m. Local copper anomalies were also obtained, with a maximum of 0.34% Cu over 0.85 m and a broader interval of 0.15% Cu over 5.9 m. There appears to be zonation from south to north from dominantly zinc to copper to gold across an overall discontinuous mineralized width of approximately 29 meters in the central part of the zone.
Stripped Area 2:
Target: Grab sample of 5 cm quartz vein which returned values of 300 g/t Ag, 0.93 g/t Au, 0.54% Pb and 0.19% Zn.
Results: No significant channel sampling results were obtained. An additional grab sample of the veining earlier in the season returned a previously unreported value of 125 g/t Ag with 0.43 g/t Au and 0.18% Pb.
Stripped Area 3:
Target: 70 ppb Au soil sample.
Results: A zone of altered volcanic rocks intruded by three subparallel porphyry sills was uncovered. One interval returned 0.56 g/t Au, 0.55% Zn and 0.23% Pb over 1.3 meters, including 0.91 g/t Au, 0.78% Zn and 0.33% Pb over 0.73 meters, within the volcanic rocks. An additional interval within the volcanic rocks returned 0.11 g/t Au over 1.8 meters, and an interval within one of the QFP sills returned 0.16 g/t Au over 1.0 meters.
Stripped Area 4:
Target: 0.21 g/t Au grab sample.
Results: A zone of altered volcanic rocks and quartz sericite schist intruded by a QFP sill was uncovered, similar in appearance to the 111 Zone. One channel sample near the porphyry returned 0.20 g/ Au over 0.8 m. However, approximately 30 m further to the southeast, altered volcanic rocks returned 0.13 g/t Au and 0.7% Zn over 4.3 meters including 0.30 g/t Au and 3.1% Zn over 0.8 meters. Trace element results are pending for about half of the channel samples at this stripped area.
Stripped Area 5:
Target: Grab sample of quartz sericite schist which returned 0.21 g/t Au with 1.34% Zn and 0.36% Pb.
Results: A zone of altered mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks and quartz sericite schist was uncovered. One grab sample of a 1-2 cm veinlet of massive pyrite returned 2.9 g/t Au. One channel sample returned 0.12 g/t Au over 0.95 meters. Several samples returned anomalous zinc and lead results, with intervals including: 0.28% Zn & 0.11% Pb over 1.1 m; 0.97% Zn & 0.06% Pb over 1.0 m; and 0.19% Zn & 0.11% Pb over 2.45 m.
Stripped Area 6:
Target: 301 ppb Au soil anomaly.
Results: A sheared intermediate intrusive / porphyry unit was uncovered, at least 5 meters in width. One sample of quartz flooded material with 1-2% pyrite along a narrow shear returned 0.12 g/t Au. In light of knowledge gained at the 111 Zone, the margins of the intrusive unit should be stripped back further up the hill to the southeast to determine if there is a gold zone on the flank of the intrusive, which may be responsible for the soil anomaly.
Stripped Area 7:
Target: 647 ppb Au soil anomaly.
Results: A zone of strongly sheared mafic / intermediate fragmental rocks was uncovered, intruded by a <1 m folded intermediate intrusive dike with sparse potassic stringers containing minor chalcopyrite. No significant channel sample results were obtained. However, following the channel sampling program, subcrop of QFP was discovered approximately 10-15 meters across strike to the southeast and slightly uphill from the stripped area. This area should be further stripped to expose any potential gold zone flanking the porphyry unit, which may be responsible for the gold anomaly. Trace element results are pending from the channel sampling.
Stripped Area 8:
Target: Grab sample of quartz sericite schist which returned 0.41 g/t Au and 1.5% Cu.
Results: A zone of sheared quartz sericite schist was uncovered. A channel sample of the original showing returned 0.5 g/t Au over 0.1 m, but otherwise there were no significant channel sample gold results. Trace element results are pending.
Bruce MacLachlan, president and COO of Bold Ventures, said of the results: "The mechanical stripping and channel sampling program uncovered broad, widespread gold and base metal mineralization and gave us a better understanding of the geological controls on mineralization. The program set us up for a second phase of stripping before year-end followed by a first phase of drilling this winter. We are in the early days of exploring a major, previously unexplored mineralizing system with no known drillholes that appears to stretch at least 3 km on the property and may extend past the western boundary of the property. We are excited to drill the first ever drillholes into this system and see what we come up with."
QAQC Protocols
Rock samples were collected, documented and photographed in the field, then placed in sealed bags and delivered to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Rock sample collection is subject to Bold's internal quality assurance / quality control (QAQC) protocols, which include the insertion of blank material and certified reference material into each batch of grab samples submitted, and at regular sampling intervals in the case of channel samples. Sample duplicates were also collected of channel samples at regular intervals. Rock samples referenced in this news release were analyzed using ActLabs methods 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements.
The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. of Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
|"Bruce A MacLachlan"
|"David B Graham"
|Bruce MacLachlan
|David Graham
|President and COO
|CEO
Direct line: (705) 266-0847
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com
