Bold Posts Updated Corporate Presentation

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has posted updated maps and information on the Company website at www.boldventuresinc.com. The new information includes the corporate presentation with the latest information on its Ontario and Québec properties, future plans, and current share structure. A condensed presentation highlights Bold's flagship Burchell Gold and Copper Property located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as its Traxxin and Wilcorp gold projects in the same region, and provides proposed 2025 budgets for Burchell and Traxxin. The priority will be further exploration at the newly discovered 111 Zone at Burchell, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au in late 2024.

The Company would also like to draw attention to recent Ring of Fire news and has posted a recent article related to the critical mineral potential in the Ring of Fire and its context in current world events. You may access the article here.

Bold's Koper Lake Project In The Ring of Fire:

Bold holds a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Koper Lake Project which hosts the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also holds a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake Project and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects: the Northern Road Link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO
"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

 

Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has added 11 additional claims to its Joutel Property, Québec, which is located approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec. The property is situated in the vicinity of Bold's former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEMTM survey in 2012. The new claims cover untested geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies. Click here for more details about the property.

The Company looks forward to meeting with the mining and investment communities at PDAC in Toronto from March 2nd to 5th next week. The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, and the Company's CEO, David Graham, will be present for the conference, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from February 28th to March 1st. Bold will have booth #2610 at the conference, where it will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's northwestern Ontario projects. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024and January 9, 2025.

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will have a booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention from March 2nd to 5th (booth #2610). The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, and the Company's CEO, David Graham, will be present for the duration of the conference, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from February 28th to March 1st.

The Bold exhibition booth will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's Burchell Gold and Copper Project, the Company's Traxxin Gold Project, and the Company's Wilcorp Gold Project, all located between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, Ontario. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024and January 9, 2025. The exhibition booth will also showcase more recently obtained results from the three properties, see Bold press release dated January 17, 2025.

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company has staked 208 single cell claims covering 4180 hectares. The property, named the Springpole East Gold Project, is located 120 km east-northeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario, and 9 km east of the Springpole Gold Deposit of First Mining Gold Corp ("First Mining") (Figure 1), which contains a resource of 4.6 Moz Au @ 0.94 gt Au in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 0.3 Moz Au @ 0.54 gt Au in the Inferred Mineral Resources category (First Mining website).

Additionally, the Canamer or Birch Lake East Occurrence is located approximately 1.3 km west of the Property boundary, where First Mining obtained a result of 15.3 g/t Au from a grab sample in 2022 (First Mining January 17, 2023 news release). The showing is hosted in banded iron formation, a rock type which has been mapped in the northwest part of the Springpole East Property, corresponding to prominent magnetic anomalies (see Figure 2).

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #520 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2025.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2025 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will have booths at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) from January 19 to 20 (booth 520), and AME Roundup from January 22 to 23 (booth 1524). The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, and the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, will be present for the duration of these two conferences, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from January 17 to 18.

The Bold exhibition booth will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's Burchell Gold and Copper Project, the Company's Traxxin Gold Project, and the Company's Wilcorp Gold Project. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025. The exhibition booth will also showcase newly obtained results from recent sampling programs at the three properties, which Bold is pleased to present below.

×