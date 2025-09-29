BofA Unveils AI-Driven Capital Markets Insights on CashPro® App

C-Suite and Treasury Teams to Have Consolidated Capital Markets Knowledge In the Palm of Their Hand
This week, Bank of America is unveiling Capital Markets Insights on the CashPro® App providing a centralized view of market and issuance data relating to the Investment Grade Capital Markets including the proprietary AI-driven Trade Evaluation Driver (TED) to U.S.-based CashPro clients via the mobile app.
"CFOs and treasurers using the CashPro App to approve payments are the same people making debt issuance decisions," said Tom Durkin , global product head of CashPro in Global Payments Solutions at Bank of America . "Capital Markets Insights deepens the app's ability to enhance and simplify our investment-grade clients' decision making."
Capital Markets Insights will use an AI-driven algorithm leveraging market variables that produces a TED score – an objective way to quantify the macro backdrop that clients, the debt issuers, are faced with prior to deciding the viability of an investment-grade issuance on a given day.
CashPro is Bank of America's digital banking platform accessed by more than 40,000 corporate and commercial clients around the world to manage treasury, trade, credit, and other critical operations. Many users leverage the mobile version of CashPro for its convenience, security, and personalization capabilities.
With Capital Markets Insights, data previously gathered via disparate emails, phone calls, and third-party channels will now be automatically aggregated and presented on-demand in personalized views on the CashPro App, including:
- Market statistics including Bank of America's TED
- Same-day issuance information, new issuance data for past month
- The ability to search across investment grade secondary bond pricing data
"Our CashPro App is reaching a point of ubiquity amongst our clients thanks to its robust functionality and intuitive user interface," said Jon Klein , co-head of Global Investment Grade Capital Markets and head of EMEA Capital Markets at Bank of America . "By digitizing Capital Markets Insights within the app, clients will be able to act more quickly and efficiently based on relevant market information."
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
