BofA to Welcome Nearly 4,000 Summer Interns and Campus Recruits

Hiring reinforces long-term investment in client-facing and technology talent

Bank of America will welcome nearly 4,000 summer interns and full-time campus recruits this summer. This reflects the company's continued, deliberate approach to recruiting high performing talent from more than 500 colleges and universities to support clients and drive long-term growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

As previously announced, Bank of America remains committed to additional entry-level hiring initiatives, including its Military Veteran Program -- which has resulted in more than 20,000 hires to date – hiring from community colleges and early career programs to meet evolving business needs of its clients globally.

"Our approach to hiring is intentional and long term," said Sheri Bronstein, Chief People Officer at Bank of America. "We focus on attracting the best talent with the right skills, potential, and a strong career mindset —and we invest in growing that talent through long-term careers that meet the needs of our clients and drive responsible growth."

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

John Yiannacopoulos, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.2314
john.yiannacopoulos@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-to-welcome-nearly-4-000-summer-interns-and-campus-recruits-302789384.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank of americaBACnyse:bacfintech investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Attending the BIO International Convention, as Part of a Broader Business Development Program

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

Related News

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

base metals investing

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Joint Venture, HyProMag USA, to Commence Preparatory Work for Project Execution Phase at Dallas-Fort Worth Texas Hub

precious metals investing

Excalibur Intersects 360 g/t Silver & 2 g/t Gold over 1.52m at Bellehelen; 100m Broad Mineralized Zone Remains Open at Depth

base metals investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Extension of Private Placement