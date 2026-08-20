Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

Exits AGM with a robust balance sheet and continued shareholder backing; fully funded drilling program at La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project to continue into mid-September

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forth at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on August 18, 2026, were approved by shareholders, with each resolution receiving at least 99.7% of the votes cast.

The approved resolutions included the reappointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company, setting the number of directors at four, and the election of Guillermo Lozano-Chavez (an independent director), Gregory Lytle (a non-independent director), Bruce MacLachlan (an independent director), and J.J. (Jeff) Smulders (a non-independent director) to Silver Dollar's Board of Directors.

"As we exit this year's AGM, with a robust balance sheet and the continued backing of our major shareholders, the goal is to turn the geological potential of our flagship La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project into tangible shareholder value while maintaining a lean operational footprint," said Greg Lytle, President & CEO of Silver Dollar. "Our fully funded drilling program is ongoing at La Joya, where we are testing for San Martin-type mineralization outside the area of the large, historic resource. We expect drilling to continue into mid-September and will report program results after all sample assays have been received and interpreted."

About La Joya Property:

La Joya is a large, advanced exploration-stage project comprising 15 mineral concessions totaling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Niño, and Coloradito deposits (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/310659_40162d6a94914871_001.jpg

Figure 1: La Joya plan view showing historical mineral resource areas and 2026 exploration targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-Deep-Targets.jpg

The Property is situated approximately 75 km southeast of Durango, the state capital city, in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm's La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, First Majestic's Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/310659_40162d6a94914871_002.jpg

Figure 2: La Joya Project location, along with past producing and operating mines in the area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-2b.jpg

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report for La Joya in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for only the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (See Historical MRE Table and Figure 3) that was primarily based on Silvercrest's drilling between 2010 and 2012. The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions and standards for resource estimation at that time. However, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to validate the historical mineral resource estimate.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/310659_40162d6a94914871_003.jpg

Figure 3: La Joya historical mineral resource model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/Historical-Resources-Model.jpg

La Joya is 100%-owned by Silver Dollar, subject to a 2% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all minerals produced from the Property. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. owns the NSR royalty.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dale Moore, P.Geo., is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our flagship project is the large, advanced exploration-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the Mexican Silver Belt, where a 3,500-metre drilling program is in progress. The Company is fully funded for 2026, having closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, the largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Gregory Lytle,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Direct line: (604) 839-6946
Email: greg@silverdollarresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310659

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

silver dollar resourcesSLV:CCcse:slvprecious metals investing
SLV:CC
Silver Dollar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Dollar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Resources

Advancing high-grade silver discovery in a prolific mining belt

Advancing high-grade silver discovery in a prolific mining belt Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, August 20, 2026 TheNewswire Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY,OTC:RMRYF) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 7, 2026, it has acquired the option (the "Option") to acquire... Keep Reading...
Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that metallurgical studies using >400 kg of stibnite-rich mineralization from the Becker-Cochran antimony prospect have commenced. Becker-Cochran forms part of an 8 km wide antimony... Keep Reading...
Sirios Intersects 2.4 g/t Gold over 48.5m and Confirms the Cheechoo Deposit's Extension Beyond the 2025 Resource Estimate

Sirios Intersects 2.4 g/t Gold over 48.5m and Confirms the Cheechoo Deposit's Extension Beyond the 2025 Resource Estimate

More than 13,000m of drilling and 33 holes completed since the start of summer 2026 drilling Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces the assay results of the first 5 holes totaling 1,753 m of Phase 1 drilling at its Cheechoo... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Receives Drill Permit and Claims Approval Expanding Fishpot Project Area Ahead of Inaugural Modern Drill Program

GoldInxs Receives Drill Permit and Claims Approval Expanding Fishpot Project Area Ahead of Inaugural Modern Drill Program

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has received the required drilling permits for its flagship Fishpot Property in central British Columbia. This allows the Company to move forward with its planned inaugural diamond drill program of... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Samples High Grade Antimony with Gold and Commences Drilling at Goldstrike Project, Utah

Heliostar Samples High Grade Antimony with Gold and Commences Drilling at Goldstrike Project, Utah

HIGHLIGHTS: Surface rockchip and channel samples from Antimony Ridge returned strong results over a 900 by 450 metre area; 2.53% antimony and 0.61 g/t gold over 1.3m true width ("TW") 1.02% antimony and 0.33 g/t gold over 3.2m TW 1.37% antimony and 0.27 g/t gold over 1.2m TW Discovery of... Keep Reading...
IMARC

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

Global challenges, local opportunities: IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference Geopolitical instability, the race to secure critical minerals supply chains, rising demand for key resources and the rapid deployment of Al are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Silver Dollar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Dollar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

Related News

copper investing

Philippines' US$200 Billion Tampakan Copper Mine Moves Closer to Reality After Decades of Delay

gold investing

What Mining's "Legendary" Investors Do Differently

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

energy investing

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

base metals investing

Bold Ventures to Drill at Traxxin Gold Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Approved to Join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium to Support Critical Mineral Supply Chain Security in North America