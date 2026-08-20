Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, August 20, 2026 TheNewswire Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY,OTC:RMRYF) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 7, 2026, it has acquired the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the British Columbia mineral claim #1131225 covering approximately 1,173.98 hectares in the Happy Creek area of British Columbia, approximately 150 km east of Williams Lake (the "Property"), pursuant to an option agreement (the "Agreement") with 1538963 B.C. Ltd. (the "Optionor").
As consideration for the Option, the Company has issued 12,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). An additional 500,000 Consideration Shares are issuable on or before October 14, 2027, with a final 500,000 Consideration Shares issuable on or before August 14, 2028. Upon issuance of all 13,000,000 Consideration Shares, the Company will have earned a 100% interest in the Property.
The Company may accelerate the exercise of the Option at any time by issuing any remaining Consideration Shares prior to the applicable issuance dates.
All Consideration Shares issued under the Option Agreement are subject to four-month hold periods from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Armory Mining Corp.
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO, Director
alex@armorymining.com
604-970-4430
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to: statements regarding the issuance and timing of the remaining Consideration Shares; the Company's ability to exercise the Option and earn a 100% interest in the Property; and the potential acceleration of the exercise of the Option through the early issuance of any remaining Consideration Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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