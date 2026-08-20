Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 20, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland") (TXS-V: SHL) announces the sale of its Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project ("Shamrock") to American Gold & Copper Inc. ("AGCI") (OTC: AGCI) via a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"). The LOI is structured as an asset acquisition and is subject to a due diligence period of 60 days.
Commenting on the sale of Shamrock, Homeland CEO Steve Balch said "Shamrock is an excellent nickel sulphide project with significant copper and precious metals. But Homeland has its hands full with nine nickel laterite properties in Oregon, and we have visited the property only once since acquiring it".
The sale involves 2 cash payments by AGCI to Homeland after completion of the due diligence period as summarized below:
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payment of USD $150,000 for the property
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payment of USD $8,500 to cover mining claim renewal costs in September 2026
About Shamrock
The Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project contains nickel, copper and platinum group elements in sulphide and is in Jackson County, Southern Oregon, approximately 20 miles northwest of Medford. Highlights of the project include:
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40 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 758 acres
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Located within a historically recognized mining region of southern Oregon
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Road-accessible, with access extending from a paved highway to within a short distance of the historical workings
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A history of exploration activity dating to the early 1900s, including underground development and diamond drilling conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Mines during 1949–1950
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A 200-lb composite sample was taken that assayed 1.1% Cu, 1.3% Ni and 0.03 oz/t Pt
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Transferable technical information, exploration records and project data to be acquired together with the claims
Due Diligence and Closing Conditions
The Letter of Intent provides for a 60-day due diligence period. AGCI and its representatives may conduct legal, title, technical, geological, environmental, financial, tax, operational and other reviews relating to the assets. An independent qualified professional selected by AGCI is expected to examine the claims, chain of title, legal descriptions, filings, maintenance status and related records.
The claims must be valid, properly recorded, maintained and in good standing at signing of the definitive agreement and at closing, unless an applicable condition is expressly waived by AGCI.
Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to, among other matters, satisfactory due diligence; verification that the claims are valid and in good standing; execution of mutually acceptable definitive agreements; receipt of required approvals and consents, which may include the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of Homeland; the absence of a material adverse change; and delivery of customary transfer and closing documents. The parties currently anticipate closing on or before October 11, 2026, unless otherwise agreed to in writing.
About American Copper & Gold
American Gold & Copper Inc. (OTC: AGCI) is a U.S. mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and advancement of copper, gold, silver, and other mineral resource opportunities. The Company is currently undertaking a redomiciliation from Nevada to Texas, reflecting its ongoing efforts to align its corporate structure with its long-term strategic and operational objectives. The Company's initial operating focus is the continued technical evaluation and advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos copper-gold-silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac SA S.R.L. The Company has also entered into a memorandum of understanding relating to the proposed acquisition of the Rimrock copper-gold project in Lander County, Nevada. Through disciplined acquisitions, technical evaluation, and responsible resource development, the Company is building a portfolio of mineral projects located in established mining jurisdictions with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value.
For additional background, South American Copper's January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, can be viewed here: South American Copper Business Summary
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, including two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.9% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". Detailed information can be found on the Company's website at: http://www.homelandnickel.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
Investor Relations Contact:
American Gold & Copper Inc.
Email: info@americangoldandcopper.com
Web: https://americangoldandcopper.com
Web: https://southamericancopper.com/about/
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
Cautionary Statement
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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