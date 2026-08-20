Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

TitanBeach Mining License and an established full, non-dilutive 32% carried interest for NSM Capital in the project's development and the signing of a State-Owed Enterprise Framework Agreement with new SPV, Shan Tang Mining

Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire - August 20th, 2026 Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is excited to provide shareholders with an update on the TitanBeach Titanium Project in the Kingdom of Morocco, following this week's announcement by NSM Capital Sarl ("NSM Capital") of a 32% full carried interest in the TitanBeach Titanium Project through Shan Tang Mining - and the signing of a Framework of Cooperation Agreement with a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE).

NSM Capital SARL ("NSM Capital"), the Moroccan entity in which Steadright holds a 76.5% interest, has secured a full 32% carried interest in the TitanBeach Project for all future exploration and potential production scenarios and requires No Further financial contribution or has any dilution risk.

Pilot Plant Shan Tang Mining SPV / SOE

Shan Tang Mining yesterday started preparatory infrastructure work on the Pilot Plant construction phase on the TitanBeach Titanium project at Beach One, which recently announced a permitted Mining License. Under the Framework Cooperation Agreement signed with a State-Owned Enterprise (the "SOE Partner"), the SOE is covering costs for planning, design, permanent works, and operations and maintenance, including a base camp for the employees to be working at the Pilot Plant. The SOE Partner brings full-process capability and established mining technology, equipment, and project-operation systems to the HMS development and will be installing beneficiation processing equipment. A long-term mining development strategy will be subject to pilot plant results.

Surveyor's for Preparatory Work to get ready for the Pilot Plant TitanBeach Project facing West


Click Image To View Full SizePicture Facing South TitanBeach Project


Click Image To View Full SizePicture facing East TtianBeach Project

Surveyor's for Preparatory Work to get ready for the Pilot Plant TitanBeach Project facing West

Ownership and Attributable Interest

Steadright's economic exposure to the TitanBeach Project is held indirectly through its 76.5% equity interest in NSM Capital and NSM Capital's 32% full carried interest in the Shan Tang Mining SPV. The table below summarizes the ownership structure as currently disclosed.

Interest

Holder

Percentage

Steadright equity interest in NSM Capital

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

76.5%

NSM Capital carried interest in Shan Tang Mining / TitanBeach

NSM Capital SARL

32.0% (full carry - no further cost obligation)

Steadright's attributable share of NSM's carried interest

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (indirect)

≈24.5% effective

*Under a Shareholders Agreement with Critical Foundation Metals Inc, Steadright can obtain an additional 3.5%, which will bring Steadright to 80% of NSM Capital Sarl.

Management Commentary

Statement by L. Jouak, CEO of NSM Capital: "From a dream and an idea, we have turned our vision into reality. I am very pleased that we are approaching the start of this important phase of the TitanBeach Titanium Project.

We are currently focused on the necessary preparatory infrastructure work at the Beach One site, including preparing and establishing designated areas for the employee accommodation containers, as well as other minor infrastructure and preparatory work at the project site.

It is an exciting and very rewarding time for NSM Capital. Seeing this project move from an idea and a dream toward reality is an important milestone for everyone involved. We look forward to the next steps and to the continued development of the TitanBeach Titanium Project."

Steadright CEO Matt Lewis commented: "We at Steadright are very impressed with the speed with which NSM, Shan Tang, and the SOE are moving things forward. From my perspective, that is an extremely quick breaking-of -ground for preparatory work. We look forward to milestones being reached on this project, and of course, we want to thank all the government people and the people of Morocco who have made this project possible."

Options Granted

The Board of Directors approved and authorized the granting of 3,840,000 stock options (the "Options") to Board of Directors, certain consultants and service providers under the Company's stock option plan as amended.

Each Option shall be granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, as amended with an exercise price set of 0.25 cents CAN for 5 Years ending on April 17th, 2031 and is subject to all required regulatory approvals.

About Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019, focused on advancing exploration and historical mining projects toward production within Morocco's critical minerals sector. Steadright holds its interest through NSM Capital SARL, which controls the 192 sq. km TitanBeach Titanium Project and the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also holds a binding memorandum of understanding for the historic Goundafa Mine in Morocco, which holds a permitted mining license.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Chapelle, Director & Secretary

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquiries@steadright.ca

 

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

 

www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the TitanBeach Project, the Framework Cooperation Agreement, planned pilot and large-scale production phases, and any potential production or revenue outcomes referenced herein. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: uncertainty as to whether ongoing programs will result in successful exploration or development; uncertainty as to actual exploration, development, or operational results; availability and terms of future financing; timely receipt of permits and governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social conditions; capital markets and commodity price volatility; changes in project parameters as plans are refined; risks inherent to mining, including accidents and lack of insurance; delay or failure to obtain board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental and tax legislation; the results of future economic evaluations; and the availability of qualified personnel.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referenced have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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