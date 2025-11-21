BofA to help L.A. Wildfire Clients Rebuild with Financing, Rate Preservation, Extended Forbearance

New BofA Rebuild Solution to help Altadena and Pacific Palisades Homeowners Rebuild

As part of its ongoing leadership supporting those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Bank of America today announced new offerings anticipated to help its mortgage clients rebuild their homes. 

The Bank of America Rebuild Solution will offer three distinct features for certain qualifying mortgage clients planning on rebuilding their home:

  • Extends forbearance by up to two additional years, beyond the current 12-month forbearance period, for clients who plan to rebuild their home;
  • Offers a Rebuild Line of Credit expected in February 2026 to help cover rebuilding costs not fully covered by insurance; and
  • Preserves the client's current lower interest rate on the underlying mortgage.

"As Los Angeles continues to recover from January's Eaton and Palisades fires, Bank of America is utilizing its experience working through disasters, its capital and connections to help our clients rebuild their homes," said Raul Anaya, Bank of America president of Business Banking and Los Angeles president.

Anaya continued, "This package of solutions helps preserve a homeowner's cashflow through extended forbearance and protects their current lower interest rate while providing additional financing to bridge the gap between their insurance payout and today's costs to rebuild. It's our hope that more Angelenos will opt to stay and rebuild knowing that these options may be available to them."  

The wildfires in the Southern California cities of Altadena and the Pacific Palisades destroyed an estimated 13,000 residential properties. Given BofA's 110-year history in Los Angeles and leading market share, about half of those survivors have a financial relationship with Bank of America.

"These are exactly the types of solutions that fire survivors need as we assess our ability to rebuild or not. I commend Bank of America for listening to our needs and working with impacted homeowners and communities to develop resources like these," said Joy Chen, executive director, Eaton Fire Survivors Network.   

Today's announcement builds upon the bank's ongoing focus addressing the evolving needs of impacted clients and communities. BofA's initial Client Assistance Program provided early loan payment relief, such as mortgage and credit card forbearance, personalized specialist support, and other relief to impacted clients, businesses and communities. The company will rebuild its destroyed financial centers in Altadena and Pacific Palisades; continues to award grants and provide thought leadership to impacted businesses and nonprofits; and is directing significant capital to CDFIs for ongoing small business and housing relief.

For more information on Bank of America's relief efforts, go to BankofAmerica.com/LARebuild.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporters may contact
Colleen Haggerty, Bank of America
Phone: 1.213.621.7414
colleen.haggerty@bofa.com

Susan Atran, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.0791
susan.atran@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-to-help-la-wildfire-clients-rebuild-with-financing-rate-preservation-extended-forbearance-302623265.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of America CorpBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Intention to Explore Dual Listings

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update