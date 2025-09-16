BofA Ranked No. 1 Small Business Lender for 17th Consecutive Quarter

Bank of America today announced that the company has been ranked the number one small business lender across the U.S. for the 17 th consecutive quarter, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The FDIC publishes quarterly data on U.S.-based business loan balances for original loan amounts up to $1 million . Based on which, Bank of America has maintained this industry leadership position for more than 4 years (Q2 2021 through Q2 2025), with total small business loan balances of $46.7 billion .

"As the number one small business lender, we are deeply committed to helping businesses and local communities thrive," said Sharon Miller , president, Bank of America Business Banking . "Whether you operate locally or nationally, we're in your corner and on your corner – providing small businesses with opportunities and access to capital, helping manage risk, optimizing liquidity, and fostering growth during every stage of your journey."

Helping Businesses Thrive

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Serving nearly 4 million small business households nationwide, Bank of America understands the unique challenges these clients face and delivers expert advice and solutions that align with their evolving needs.

The company has a network of local bankers who live and work in more than 200 communities across the U.S. These bankers offer business owners a single point of contact, connecting them to the full breadth of the company's offerings – including credit, deposit and treasury products, merchant services, workplace benefits, and wealth management solutions. As businesses grow, Bank of America provides the expertise, products, services, and award-winning digital capabilities they need to succeed.

Bank of America was recently recognized as the "World's Best Bank for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises" and for the 10 th year in a row " North America's Best Bank of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises" by Euromoney.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Reporters may contact

Don Vecchiarello , Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.387.4899
don.vecchiarello@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-ranked-no-1-small-business-lender-for-17th-consecutive-quarter-302557836.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

