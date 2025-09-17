BofA Raises U.S. Minimum Hourly Wage to $25, Increasing Starting Salary to More Than $50K

The increase delivers on a pledge to hit $25 by 2025

Today, Bank of America announced it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 per hour. With the increase, the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees in the U.S. will rise to more than $50,000 . The increase, which goes into effect in early October, applies to all full-time and part-time hourly positions in the U.S., affecting thousands of employees across the nation and helping to fuel the growth of the American economy and create job opportunities that strengthen the communities the company serves.

A national leader

  • This is the company's latest move, after steadily increasing over the last several years, from under $15 per hour to $25 per hour
  • It builds on the bank's history of being a national leader in establishing a competitive minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees
  • With the increase to $25 , starting salary for full-time U.S. employees at the bank will have gone up by more than $20,000 since 2017

Joining the bank at the minimum wage is a launchpad for a long-term career. From onboarding and professional development to tuition assistance and career mobility, the company is committed to a workplace where every teammate has the opportunity to grow and succeed.

"Our strong and rising minimum starting salary provides opportunities for our teammates to build a long-term career at Bank of America," said Sheri Bronstein , Chief People Officer, Bank of America . "Competitive compensation is one of the many ways we are helping to drive American economic growth and opportunity."

Competitive pay, industry-leading benefits
As a further investment in the team, 97% of Bank of America employees have received awards beyond regular compensation, mostly in the form of Bank of America restricted common stock. Nearly $5.8 billion has been awarded since the program's inception in 2017.

Bank of America also offers industry-leading benefits and employee programs for all. Additional benefits include, but are not limited to:

  • An award-winning onboarding, education and professional development organization, The Academy
  • 26 weeks of parental leave; 16 are fully paid
  • An industry-leading sabbatical program, offering 4-6 weeks of paid time off based on tenure
  • Back up child and adult care program, as well as for eligible teammates, a reimbursement program for childcare expenses
  • U.S. health plans include no-cost wellness visits, preventative medications, virtual care and onsite screenings
  • Personalized support for employees and their families navigating critical life events through our Life Event Services team

Through an ongoing investment in skills-based training and a culture rooted in opportunity, many teammates who started their careers at a minimum wage salary rise to roles where they lead, mentor, provide for their families and give back to their communities.

Bank of America's leadership as a global employer of choice has been recognized by many external organizations, including LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S., Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for seven consecutive years and People Magazine's 100 Companies That Care. These recognitions reflect Bank of America's continuous focus on providing a Great Place to Work for all teammates.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Reporters may contact

John Yiannacopoulos , Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.2314
john.yiannacopoulos@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-raises-us-minimum-hourly-wage-to-25-increasing-starting-salary-to-more-than-50k-302558680.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of America CorpBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Reinstatement to Quotation

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Battery Metals Investing

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

rare earth metals investing

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Energy Investing

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Gold Investing

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

×