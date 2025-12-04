BofA Offers Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 Custom Card Design and First Year Bonus Offer Available to New Cardholders

Clients who Open a New Cash Rewards Visa® Credit Card will also Receive World Cup 2026™ Ticket Opportunity

Bank of America today announced, in partnership with Visa, an exclusive opportunity for new Customized Cash Rewards and Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa® applicants to have an option to select a limited-edition FIFA World Cup 2026™ custom card design, available beginning December 4.

As the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Bank of America, together with Visa®, the Official Payment provider of FWC26 will offer two designs from which applicants can choose. The custom designs will be available until July 2026.

"We are bringing a unique opportunity directly to new Cash Rewards cardholders, helping them be part of this unforgettable global event," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products & Analytics at Bank of America. "This reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting clients with world-class experiences, alongside the exceptional value our Cash Rewards cards deliver to stretch their dollars further."

Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ticket Opportunity
In addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ custom card design, Bank of America also announced, in partnership with Visa, an exclusive opportunity for clients who open a new Cash Rewards Visa® credit card to purchase up to two tickets to select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, while supplies last.

Consumers who apply for a new Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards or Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa credit card from Dec. 4, 2025Jan. 5, 2026, and have that card opened and established by Feb. 5, 2026, will be eligible for an opportunity to purchase up to two (2) tickets to select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, beginning February 10, 2026.

How to have the opportunity to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets

  • Eligible cardholders with an email address on file will receive an email on February 10, 2026, with a unique link to access the FIFA ticket portal for the opportunity to purchase up to two FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets, while supplies last. The unique link can also be viewed upon logging into Bank of America Online Banking or the Mobile Banking app.
  • The ticket purchasing window will open at Noon ET on February 10, 2026, and will be open until tickets are sold out or through February 24, 2026, whichever occurs first.
  • Eligible cardholders will need to create a FIFA ID, if they don't already have one, to purchase tickets during the window and can register at any time by visiting FIFA Login.
  • Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per eligible cardholder, while supplies last. Supplies are limited, tickets are not guaranteed to be available for each match.

This exclusive ticket opportunity comes just before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final draw on December 5, as Bank of America continues to enhance the value for new Cash Rewards Visa cardholders. During the first year, new cardholders who open a Customized Cash Rewards Visa card will earn 6% cash back in the category of their choice (3% first-year bonus), while those with an Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa card will earn 2% cash back (0.5% first-year bonus) on all purchases for the first year. Additionally, new Cash Rewards cardholders will receive a $200 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 or more on purchases in the first 90 days after account opening.

With a global commitment to soccer, Bank of America actively supports the sport through key partnerships with FIFA World Cup 2026™, the U.S. Soccer Federation, Visa and Street Soccer USA. These partnerships engage communities, foster human connection and empower youth with valuable life lessons like confidence and teamwork.

Beyond its growing soccer partnership portfolio, Bank of America also partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through this partnership, the bank is working to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive growth, globally and locally, through the power of sport. To learn more, visit Bank of America Sports webpage

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Credit card programs are issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The Contactless Symbol and Contactless Indicator are trademarks owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC. Bank of America and the Bank of America logo are registered trademarks of Bank of America Corporation.

Reporters may contact

Don Vecchiarello, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.387.4899
don.vecchiarello@bofa.com

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.387.0514
andrew.aldridge@bofa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-offers-exclusive-fifa-world-cup-2026-custom-card-design-and-first-year-bonus-offer-available-to-new-cardholders-302633000.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of AmericaBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit