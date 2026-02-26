BofA Invests Nearly $40 Million into American Workforce Skills in 2025

As Many As 86,400 Placed in Jobs & 265K Upskilled through Strategic Local Partnerships 

In recognition of Career and Technical Education Month, Bank of America today announced it invested nearly $40 million in 2025 in workforce development initiatives, partnering with more than 100 universities and community colleges and over 600 nonprofit partners across all its U.S. markets.

These workforce development partners estimate the bank's investments last year alone contributed to approximately 86,400 individuals getting connected to livable‑wage jobs and provided 265,000 people with access to training, education and career readiness programs designed to position them for long‑term career success.

"Career and technical education are critical to building strong local economies," said Meghan Hughes, Head of Workforce Development at Bank of America. "These investments reflect our long-standing commitment to creating pathways to lasting success for people across the country. Employers need skilled workers and we're proud to partner with so many organizations that are preparing the next generation of talent for today's jobs and the careers of tomorrow. This work is a powerful demonstration of how we can drive American economic growth and prosperity—together."

These partnerships and investments are central to Bank of America's broader workforce development strategy, which emphasizes skills‑first hiring and aligns training opportunities with market needs. By closely partnering with employers, workforce boards, colleges and nonprofits, the bank is helping to close skills gaps and address talent shortages across key industries in regions where workforce demand is highest, from healthcare fields to advanced manufacturing, technology and more.

Examples of BofA investments include:

  • In Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank's Culinary Training Program is a 16-week continuing education opportunity offering adults the culinary and life skills training needed to pursue a full-time career in the food industry, which has rising demand for workers.
  • Houston-based NextOp works with enlisted service members and veterans each year across Texas and other states to translate their military training and experience into qualifications for civilian careers and help place them into jobs with higher starting pay.
  • Taft College in Bakersfield provides paid hands-on internships with regional healthcare providers across Kern County, an area having chronic shortages of nurses and other healthcare professionals with its Pre-Nursing Internship program.

Nearly 60 nonprofit organizations receiving Bank of America support will also take part in leadership training designed to strengthen organizational capacity and help these partners scale their impact through BofA's Neighborhood Builders® program.

In addition to grant funds, BofA provides employee volunteerism and its Leader on Loan program placing talented leaders to work fulltime with workforce development organizations and other nonprofits for 12-18 months. Through collaboration with postsecondary institutions and local nonprofit partners, these efforts help ensure more Americans can access career‑relevant education and connect to quality employment opportunities.

Bank of America's commitment to workforce development is part of its broader mission to fuel economic mobility and strengthen communities nationwide.

