BofA Clients Accelerate RTP® Use, Led by Liquidity Management

Corporate RTP Transaction Volume Increased 48%, While Transactions Above $1 Million Rose 351%
Key points
- Higher transaction limits are expanding clients' use of the RTP network for liquidity management, intercompany transfers and other time-sensitive business payments
- RTP's 24/7 availability gives treasury teams greater flexibility to reposition funds after hours, on weekends and during month- or quarter-end close
- The growth reflects increasing corporate demand for payment options that combine speed with enhanced transparency and control.
Bank of America's corporate clients are proving that higher-value real-time payments are in demand by increasingly using the RTP® network to move money, support liquidity needs and execute business payments with greater speed, transparency and control.
Liquidity management leads expanding use cases
The strongest growth is occurring at the higher end of the transaction range, where clients are using the RTP network to manage liquidity and move funds precisely when and where they are needed. The network's 24/7 availability allows treasury teams to reposition cash after hours or on weekends, fund accounts before the start of a business day and respond quickly to changing obligations.
"Clients are looking for greater flexibility in how and when they move money," said Christian Stolcke, head of Global Financial Institutions and Governments in Global Payments Solutions. "The higher RTP transaction limit is opening up strategic use cases, including intercompany transfers and cash concentration, as companies move funds among subsidiaries during month- and quarter-end close."
Use cases include internal sweeps that allow companies to concentrate cash, fund subsidiaries and adjust positions in real time instead of waiting for traditional processing windows, as well as supplier and affiliate payments, centralized disbursements and transfers between accounts at different financial institutions. This flexibility can help treasury teams improve liquidity visibility, support business continuity and place funds where they can be used most effectively.
Higher limit drives rapid adoption
In February 2025, the RTP network increased its individual transaction limit from $1 million to $10 million, expanding the potential for higher-value corporate payments such as business-to-business payments, merchant settlement, supplier payments and intercompany liquidity management.
Bank of America's client activity reflects how corporates are using the higher limit in practice. From January through July, corporate RTP transaction volume increased 48% compared with the same period in 2025, while the number of corporate transactions greater than $1 million increased 351%.
Building a broader real-time payments platform
"Corporate clients are increasingly looking to real-time payments for use cases that go beyond speed alone," said AJ McCray, head of Global Payments Product in GPS at Bank of America. "We're seeing a shift in how companies think about payments, with clients using RTP to make treasury operations more precise, efficient and resilient."
The momentum builds on Bank of America's broader investment in real-time payments, including its June announcement regarding the launch of a cross-border real-time payments solution for corporate, commercial and financial institution clients.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Reporters may contact
Louise Hennessy, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.858.6471
louise.hennessy@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation